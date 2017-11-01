Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife (6727 Views)

Nigerian musician Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila will be tying the knot in Lagos on November 25th in what they say will be a lavish wedding to accommodate everyone. According to Nabila,



"I think our wedding is going to be a carnival, no.. a concert (laughs). I don't know anymore. When you marry a man of the people, you don't have any option than to just make provision for those people. So with the help of God, we are capable. I am a very private person. For me, our court wedding was my ideal kind of wedding. Just here. Few people; friends and family....and that's perfect. Do I have a choice right now? No. My man is the man of the people."



TILL THEN, PEOPLE WILL KNOW IF IT TURNS OUT TO BE LIKE A CARNIVAL, SHE SHOULDN'T BRAG YET.

Carnival ko, cannibal ni.... As if we care less 6 Likes

How will your marriage look? 1 Like

Like say na your money!!! Women ehhh 5 Likes

Wishing you a happy carnival and happy married life. 1 Like

If una like do CRUSADE or another Experience for TBS



A Blessed Marriage is my wish for you both If una like do CRUSADE or another Experience for TBSA Blessed Marriage is my wish for you both 3 Likes 1 Share

She's not bragging , if you read well, she said she's a private person BUT her man is A MAN OF THE PEOPLE ...so they have to make provision for everyone , just letting us know the kinda concept that would satisfy everyone ..not bragging!.. She's not bragging , if you read well, she said she's a private person BUT her man is A MAN OF THE PEOPLE ...so they have to make provision for everyone , just letting us know the kinda concept that would satisfy everyone ..not bragging!.. 5 Likes

If una like make una do am for national Stadium



Dats ur cup of sperm 2 Likes



Hope you are briefed about celebrity Marital life.

I wish you a prosperous Life after wedding, may the Lord bless ur Union. Hope you are briefed about celebrity Marital life.I wish you a prosperous Life after wedding, may the Lord bless ur Union.

If you didn't care, why comment? If you didn't care, why comment?

off course it will be a carnival.....cos food will be plenty even for dogs...... 1 Like





Are you done talking Are you done talking

Well since you said your man is for the people, then don't be annoyed when he starts servicing the people (ladies) 2 Likes

Good for you all...



Continuity.. Continuity.. Continuity.. They will come and chop all the available even some will still claim is not enough. but after wedding is just like alcohol hangover when eye don clear. Continuity.. Remember you are getting married to a celebrity, be ready for all the follow come after the carnival

You better not divorce after the carnival

The rice crew right now 2 Likes 1 Share





When men go collect am nah u go cry blood. This woman don dey enter ya head.When men go collect am nah u go cry blood.

Carnival no guaranty long lasting home, people pay for just the lady head and the house still de sweet but some invite governors n yet e scatter in months...use ur head

Who sabi these people?

Even Michael Jackson didn't did carnivorous wedding 1 Like

So?

Abeg who get #20,000 that he or she is not using presently? 2 Likes

the best way to tackle poverty







U better go look for job and stop this ur show of shame. If u aren't battered by poverty, u won't have time for this nonsense

Who cares.





How won't you like court wedding make the man dey work for you when you vex.





Well done ma.

Who will marry me

