|"Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by InsideOut247: 4:47pm
Nigerian musician Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabila will be tying the knot in Lagos on November 25th in what they say will be a lavish wedding to accommodate everyone. According to Nabila,
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by GloriaNinja(f): 5:04pm
TILL THEN, PEOPLE WILL KNOW IF IT TURNS OUT TO BE LIKE A CARNIVAL, SHE SHOULDN'T BRAG YET.
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Larrey(f): 5:17pm
InsideOut247:That is not the koko, the koko is life after the wedding
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Leonbonapart(m): 5:48pm
Carnival ko, cannibal ni.... As if we care less
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by olaolulazio(m): 5:48pm
How will your marriage look?
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by JoNach: 5:49pm
Like say na your money!!! Women ehhh
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Lanre4uonly(m): 5:50pm
Wishing you a happy carnival and happy married life.
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by romoruyi(m): 5:50pm
Hmmm..
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Misskaycee21(f): 5:50pm
If una like do CRUSADE or another Experience for TBS
A Blessed Marriage is my wish for you both
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by addikt(m): 5:50pm
GloriaNinja:
She's not bragging , if you read well, she said she's a private person BUT her man is A MAN OF THE PEOPLE ...so they have to make provision for everyone , just letting us know the kinda concept that would satisfy everyone ..not bragging!..
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by anochuko01(m): 5:51pm
Leonbonapart:Yeepa
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by johnstar(m): 5:51pm
If una like make una do am for national Stadium
Dats ur cup of sperm
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by obas01(m): 5:51pm
Hope you are briefed about celebrity Marital life.
I wish you a prosperous Life after wedding, may the Lord bless ur Union.
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Perspectives(m): 5:51pm
Leonbonapart:
If you didn't care, why comment?
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Gentlevin: 5:52pm
off course it will be a carnival.....cos food will be plenty even for dogs......
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by maxiuc(m): 5:52pm
Are you done talking
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Bishop4bella(m): 5:52pm
Well since you said your man is for the people, then don't be annoyed when he starts servicing the people (ladies)
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Bigajeff(m): 5:53pm
Continuity.. Continuity.. Continuity.. They will come and chop all the available even some will still claim is not enough. but after wedding is just like alcohol hangover when eye don clear. Continuity.. Remember you are getting married to a celebrity, be ready for all the follow come after the carnival
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by pheyikemi: 5:53pm
You better not divorce after the carnival
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by Kingx4sure: 5:54pm
The rice crew right now
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by TruePass(m): 5:55pm
This woman don dey enter ya head.
When men go collect am nah u go cry blood.
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by charlesazeh(m): 5:55pm
Carnival no guaranty long lasting home, people pay for just the lady head and the house still de sweet but some invite governors n yet e scatter in months...use ur head
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by wellmax(m): 5:56pm
Who sabi these people?
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by enemyofprogress: 5:56pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
Even Michael Jackson didn't did carnivorous wedding
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by MrImole(m): 5:56pm
So?
Abeg who get #20,000 that he or she is not using presently?
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by sureheaven(m): 5:57pm
the best way to tackle poverty
U better go look for job and stop this ur show of shame. If u aren't battered by poverty, u won't have time for this nonsense
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by thedondada(m): 5:57pm
Who cares.
How won't you like court wedding make the man dey work for you when you vex.
Well done ma.
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:57pm
Who will marry me
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by AFONJAPIG(f): 5:58pm
make we fry faeces
|Re: "Our Wedding In Lagos Will Be A Carnival - Nabila Fash, Oritsefemi's Wife by praiseneofingz(m): 5:58pm
then ur marriage will be like what?
