As shared by A blog reader:Accident along Asaba-Benin expressway. Front vehicle's Tyre (the one under) burst just as the vehicle behind approached bumper to bumper to overtake. Many injured. One passenger died.

If you go out in the morning and arrived your destination in peace, be grateful. When you come back home and arrived in peace, be grateful. There are lot of mistries beyond our understanding in life.

Wow this accident don reach. Seun get unpaid reporters nationwide o. I saw this incident this Afternoon on my way from Asaba to Benin. But I couldn't stop to snap pinshures.... Oops! I meant rescue victims..