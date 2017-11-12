#Unibadan69th_Convocation



Is on this forum, 2012/13 Unibadan aspirant I started the journey. Seeking admission advises, rubbing minds with fellow aspirants before getting the golden chance to study Physiology in the College of Medicine University of Ibadan.



I’m happy to be part of the graduating class of 2016 at the Prestigious Premier Varsity, today 13th of Nov 2017.

Just five (5) years ago, i was a skinny little freshman trying to figure out where my next class was and looking clueless to all the upperclassmen.Everything i’ve accomplished, everything i’ve been through, has led me to today.

I want to especially thank my parents, relatives, siblings, friends for sticking with me always. You all are going to continue to be one of the reasons why i will refuse to give up.



Nairalanders, kindly show some love and wish me well...



22 Likes 1 Share