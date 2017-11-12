₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,601 members, 3,910,139 topics. Date: Monday, 13 November 2017 at 07:04 PM

A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) - Education - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) (5029 Views)

Fire Outbreak At University Of Uyo Law Faculty Today (pics) / Laspotech Security Killed By Cultists Today (pics) / MTN Concert At University Of Ilorin; Few Students Show-up - See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:54pm
#Unibadan69th_Convocation

Is on this forum, 2012/13 Unibadan aspirant I started the journey. Seeking admission advises, rubbing minds with fellow aspirants before getting the golden chance to study Physiology in the College of Medicine University of Ibadan.

I’m happy to be part of the graduating class of 2016 at the Prestigious Premier Varsity, today 13th of Nov 2017.
Just five (5) years ago, i was a skinny little freshman trying to figure out where my next class was and looking clueless to all the upperclassmen.Everything i’ve accomplished, everything i’ve been through, has led me to today.
I want to especially thank my parents, relatives, siblings, friends for sticking with me always. You all are going to continue to be one of the reasons why i will refuse to give up.

Nairalanders, kindly show some love and wish me well...

Cc: Lalasticlala, pls do the needful

22 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:55pm
More

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by haywire07(m): 5:13pm
Congratulations man !

Is that not daddy? cheesy

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Samswags9(m): 5:14pm
Congrats Man Saw You Today

4 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:22pm
Samswags9:
Congrats Man
Saw You Today

Wow really, u among d graduating students?

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Samswags9(m): 5:25pm
ishowdotgmail:

Wow really, u among d graduating students?
I Was Passing By

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Flenji87(m): 5:56pm
Ok

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by romoruyi(m): 5:57pm
Congrats man
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:57pm
You try
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by FarahAideed: 5:57pm
Samswags9:

I Was Passing By

Pass safely grin grin

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by TruePass(m): 5:57pm
This your shoes fit go job hunting for the 36 states way dey this county and still stand tall. cheesy

10 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by kenonze(f): 5:58pm
Congratulations

I tried my best to pick out some fault in u.
I didn't see much.

I only saw a man with no swagger

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Readonee35L(m): 5:58pm
Nairaland is a public forum, not your facebook profile where only your friends can view your profile.

You should be careful about how you upload your life and activities here.
I know you're excited. But what's the use of this thread really?

I hope you guys don't blame yourselves in the future with the way you post your personal life on a public forum viewed by millions of people around the world by the good , bad and crazy can see it.

5 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by joystickextend1(m): 5:58pm
Congrats bro




Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult toys..
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Amaa2019(m): 5:58pm
wil b joinin U insha Allah upper weekend.
irep ABU

3 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Peezzy(f): 5:59pm
hahahahaahhahhaahaaah grin

Shey na hunger wan finish op abi na frustration from UI? I don't gerrit, the Werey no gree smile sef grin

congrats anyways grin

3 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Jobabori(m): 5:59pm
More efforts till you wear the red gown
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by BreezyCB(m): 5:59pm
Congratulations
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by enemyofprogress: 5:59pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

What did you took?
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Bigajeff(m): 6:00pm
Congrat Bro! I hope its first class
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by biggerboyc(m): 6:00pm
Ok
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by CarlyX8(m): 6:01pm
Congrats bro
Get that certificate first, slide it under your bed or the bottom inside ur suitcase, act like its nothing, roll up and join the streets and hustle.

When certificate job rolls in, show "em what you've got!!

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by PurpleDrankk(f): 6:01pm
Oga smile small na
Happy convocation to you
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by epospiky(m): 6:01pm
Op, i thought your second name was bone-thugs until i saw the 2nd to the last pic. Congrats anyway.

Modified Wtf! I just noticed it's not even u that was smiling. You definitely are bone-thugz.

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by mykh01(m): 6:02pm
Congrat man.
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by loneatar: 6:03pm
enemyofprogress:
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

What did you took?
undergraduate spotted

1 Like

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by johnstar(m): 6:03pm
Ur shoe tho cheesy
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by dpfaces(m): 6:04pm
https://dpfaces.com


Watch other user's videos and also share yours
https://dpfaces.com/videos
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by yeyerolling: 6:05pm
TruePass:
This your shoes fit go job hunting for the 36 states way dey this county and still stand tall. cheesy
na my convocation shoe i use do jobhunt of 6 months. D shoe waka ikoyi,apapa,VI,PH, Abj and ibadan well. By d time i got job na polish i dey use hide d patches.When i got paid my boss demanded i buy a new shoe from mandilas shame catch me angry

2 Likes

Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by judemmesoma(m): 6:05pm
congratulations bro Are u registering under PSN......am a spanite
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:05pm
Congrats on your achievement...you deserve to celebrate...
Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by rafcrown(m): 6:05pm
Congrats.GREATEST UITE.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Does Anybody Knows About University Of Uyo Admission / Unilag P.g Forms 2011/2012 On Sale / Application Into Tuition Free University In Norway,finland And The Us Toefl

Viewing this topic: soloez(m), Msmhillie(f), superjaks(m), Ebao2(m), sunbbo(m), kudzic(m), ARTtitude(m), leksmedia, HARDLABOR, olaade714, cecymiammy(f), Fhemmmy, valyzubxx(m), SPORE(m), Keneth1(m), ameeeen(m), mrjojo, oyejohn, tuwayz(m), OsoDupe(f), Heryordele94(m), Mznaett(f), Randy91(m), ogunsinamayowa(m), profoslan(m), sourcebabez, SeanTizzle1, olawunmi05(f), Chukazu, eeshazakari(f), Mhizkel(f), deepleke(m), osteenbush(m), BlackBeard007, maleekfrenzy(m), Virgohills(m), Txsharp(m), LEX4352(m), Bigmas2525(m), argent(f), Peachbloom(f), laris, topstar80(m), MissBee2k13 and 55 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.