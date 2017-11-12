₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:54pm
#Unibadan69th_Convocation
Is on this forum, 2012/13 Unibadan aspirant I started the journey. Seeking admission advises, rubbing minds with fellow aspirants before getting the golden chance to study Physiology in the College of Medicine University of Ibadan.
I’m happy to be part of the graduating class of 2016 at the Prestigious Premier Varsity, today 13th of Nov 2017.
Just five (5) years ago, i was a skinny little freshman trying to figure out where my next class was and looking clueless to all the upperclassmen.Everything i’ve accomplished, everything i’ve been through, has led me to today.
I want to especially thank my parents, relatives, siblings, friends for sticking with me always. You all are going to continue to be one of the reasons why i will refuse to give up.
Nairalanders, kindly show some love and wish me well...
Cc: Lalasticlala, pls do the needful
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 4:55pm
More
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by haywire07(m): 5:13pm
Congratulations man !
Is that not daddy?
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Samswags9(m): 5:14pm
Congrats Man Saw You Today
4 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ishowdotgmail(m): 5:22pm
Samswags9:
Wow really, u among d graduating students?
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Samswags9(m): 5:25pm
ishowdotgmail:I Was Passing By
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Flenji87(m): 5:56pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by romoruyi(m): 5:57pm
Congrats man
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by ChiefPiiko(m): 5:57pm
You try
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by FarahAideed: 5:57pm
Samswags9:
Pass safely
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by TruePass(m): 5:57pm
This your shoes fit go job hunting for the 36 states way dey this county and still stand tall.
10 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by kenonze(f): 5:58pm
Congratulations
I tried my best to pick out some fault in u.
I didn't see much.
I only saw a man with no swagger
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Readonee35L(m): 5:58pm
Nairaland is a public forum, not your facebook profile where only your friends can view your profile.
You should be careful about how you upload your life and activities here.
I know you're excited. But what's the use of this thread really?
I hope you guys don't blame yourselves in the future with the way you post your personal life on a public forum viewed by millions of people around the world by the good , bad and crazy can see it.
5 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by joystickextend1(m): 5:58pm
Congrats bro
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Amaa2019(m): 5:58pm
wil b joinin U insha Allah upper weekend.
irep ABU
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Peezzy(f): 5:59pm
hahahahaahhahhaahaaah
Shey na hunger wan finish op abi na frustration from UI? I don't gerrit, the Werey no gree smile sef
congrats anyways
3 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Jobabori(m): 5:59pm
More efforts till you wear the red gown
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by BreezyCB(m): 5:59pm
Congratulations
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by enemyofprogress: 5:59pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
What did you took?
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by Bigajeff(m): 6:00pm
Congrat Bro! I hope its first class
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by biggerboyc(m): 6:00pm
Ok
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by CarlyX8(m): 6:01pm
Congrats bro
Get that certificate first, slide it under your bed or the bottom inside ur suitcase, act like its nothing, roll up and join the streets and hustle.
When certificate job rolls in, show "em what you've got!!
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by PurpleDrankk(f): 6:01pm
Oga smile small na
Happy convocation to you
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by epospiky(m): 6:01pm
Op, i thought your second name was bone-thugs until i saw the 2nd to the last pic. Congrats anyway.
Modified Wtf! I just noticed it's not even u that was smiling. You definitely are bone-thugz.
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by mykh01(m): 6:02pm
Congrat man.
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by loneatar: 6:03pm
enemyofprogress:undergraduate spotted
1 Like
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by johnstar(m): 6:03pm
Ur shoe tho
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by dpfaces(m): 6:04pm
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by yeyerolling: 6:05pm
TruePass:na my convocation shoe i use do jobhunt of 6 months. D shoe waka ikoyi,apapa,VI,PH, Abj and ibadan well. By d time i got job na polish i dey use hide d patches.When i got paid my boss demanded i buy a new shoe from mandilas shame catch me
2 Likes
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by judemmesoma(m): 6:05pm
congratulations bro Are u registering under PSN......am a spanite
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by TheShopKeeper(m): 6:05pm
Congrats on your achievement...you deserve to celebrate...
|Re: A Nairalander Convocating At University Of Ibadan Today (pics) by rafcrown(m): 6:05pm
Congrats.GREATEST UITE.
Does Anybody Knows About University Of Uyo Admission / Unilag P.g Forms 2011/2012 On Sale / Application Into Tuition Free University In Norway,finland And The Us Toefl
Viewing this topic: soloez(m), Msmhillie(f), superjaks(m), Ebao2(m), sunbbo(m), kudzic(m), ARTtitude(m), leksmedia, HARDLABOR, olaade714, cecymiammy(f), Fhemmmy, valyzubxx(m), SPORE(m), Keneth1(m), ameeeen(m), mrjojo, oyejohn, tuwayz(m), OsoDupe(f), Heryordele94(m), Mznaett(f), Randy91(m), ogunsinamayowa(m), profoslan(m), sourcebabez, SeanTizzle1, olawunmi05(f), Chukazu, eeshazakari(f), Mhizkel(f), deepleke(m), osteenbush(m), BlackBeard007, maleekfrenzy(m), Virgohills(m), Txsharp(m), LEX4352(m), Bigmas2525(m), argent(f), Peachbloom(f), laris, topstar80(m), MissBee2k13 and 55 guest(s)
