|Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by GistMoreTV: 3:21am
@GISTMORE
These newly-weds promised to have and to hold on very tight as they posed for their wedding photos while dangling from a sheer cliff face.
The scenic location was used in the filming of a TV series based on the classic Chinese novel, Journey To The West.
The couple were joined by staff dressed as characters from the show.
And it seems the couple couldn’t resist adding a very quirky twist to their wedding photos.
Gist Via https://www.gistmore.com/couple-take-wedding-photos-dangerous-chaya-mountain-photos
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by GistMoreTV: 3:25am
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Airborne02(m): 3:36am
1 Like
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by marunga(m): 4:03am
stupid couple.
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by IamtherealRita(f): 5:12am
Very good for them
1 Like
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by femi4: 5:53am
That's what you get when you marry a youth pastor from Mountain and Fire Ministry
11 Likes
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by sexybbstar(f): 6:05am
femi4:Wetin my church do you?
6 Likes
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:08am
Made in China...
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by AlexCk: 6:19am
Hmmm.
Could be true, could be CGI.
Infact, it looks cgi sef, i bet u na one stage dem dey with green everywhere, or pictures of rocks & trees.
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 6:31am
Naaa dis tin be like chinese film... Ayam not believing dis
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Learnstuffs(m): 6:35am
When the devil is tasting your microphone
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Samusu(m): 7:34am
1001 ways to die
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by yeyerolling: 7:35am
sexybbstar:from ur pic u na fake mfm member
3 Likes
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by AFONJAPIG(f): 7:35am
chinko people no go kill me
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 7:35am
After a year then the marriage crashes.
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by hardywaltz(m): 7:35am
Suicidal couple
1 Like
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by tolexy007(m): 7:36am
g
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by ochardbaby(m): 7:36am
If you love your wife without any ill thoughts,why bring her here?
Na joy dey kill...
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by kokotconcepts(m): 7:37am
AlexCk:
Mr. Thomas
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by cuvox(m): 7:37am
Them no get village people
One uncle or aunty for done table their marra
1 Like
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by johnstar(m): 7:39am
Hm
I knw say na white ppl dm
Dm dey always dey do mumu thing's
BT dm still better pass zoogeria
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by guru90: 7:39am
problems everywhere!!!
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Ifebaby16(m): 7:39am
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by bigboik(m): 7:39am
eezeribe:
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Strongbest(m): 7:40am
Hope the marriage itself won't become as risky and dangerous as this.
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by marvin902(m): 7:40am
AFONJAPIG:
seriously afonja pig.. your serious
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by overhypedsteve(m): 7:41am
Bsj
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by Enugufirstson(m): 7:41am
End time hubby..
Mber month wify...
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by eagleae7: 7:44am
AFONJAPIG:AfonjaPig but why!!
|Re: Couple Take Their Wedding Photos To Chaya Mountain In China (Photos) by femi4: 7:50am
sexybbstar:lmao....Edakun, Emabinu
