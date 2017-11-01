@GISTMORE



These newly-weds promised to have and to hold on very tight as they posed for their wedding photos while dangling from a sheer cliff face.



The scenic location was used in the filming of a TV series based on the classic Chinese novel, Journey To The West.



The couple were joined by staff dressed as characters from the show.



And it seems the couple couldn’t resist adding a very quirky twist to their wedding photos.















