|OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by Truth234: 4:36am
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, raised its projected demand for next year on Monday.
The organization said its next year demand projection has been increased by 400,000 barrels a day to 33.4 million barrel per day. While the so-called ‘call on OPEC’ was also revised up by 200,000 barrel per day for 2017.
The increase in projection was as a result of growing demand that exceeded analysts’ expectations and helped reduce inventories from 2014 global oil glut.
This, combined with the 1.8 mbpd production cuts by the cartel and its allies helped global oil prices and pushed Brent crude oil to over $63 a barrel, up from $34 a barrel of January 2016.
Brent Crude
According to OPEC analysts, demand for its crude oil is projected to reach 34 million barrel per day by the second half of 2018, that is about 1.4 mbpd above 32.59 million barrel pumped per day in October.
A secondary source said the cartel pumped 32.59 mbpd in October, down by 150,000 bpd from September production. This, the cartel attributed to fell in Iraq and Nigeria’s oil production.
The organization will be meeting this month to discuss the possibility of extending its production cuts beyond the first quarter of 2018.
In October, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo announced that balanced oil market is insight and assured traders and marketers that production cuts remain effective.
“A balanced oil market is now fully in sight,” Barkindo said at the Oil & Money conference in London on Thursday. “Stability is steadily returning and there is far more light at the end of the dark tunnel we have been traveling down for the past three years.”
http://investorsking.com/opec-raises-2018-demand-projection/
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by marksooyinmiebi(m): 6:35am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by docadams: 6:35am
Good for Naija. 2018 projected revenue earnings from crude oil assured.
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by dayleke(m): 6:35am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by baski92(m): 6:36am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by AFONJAPIG(f): 6:36am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by dayleke(m): 6:37am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by Neimar: 6:37am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by wolextayo(m): 6:38am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by tochyano2: 6:38am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by tochyano2: 6:39am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by killdiabetes(f): 6:46am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by hezy4real01(m): 6:47am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by nathanccr(m): 6:47am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by coolie1: 6:47am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by coolie1: 6:49am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by Jlow2: 6:54am
wen it was 140$ per barrel,my country squandered everything
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by Mayflowa(m): 7:03am
The leadership under the OPEC's secretary, Mohammad Barkido, has really tried to make OPEC speaks in one voice.
Kudos to the Nigerian!
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by MrMoney007: 7:11am
OPEC is for civilized countries that exports.
Another body should be established to accommodate countries like Nigeria because all the zoo knows is to import everything, including their crude oil, which is imported back when refined.
So is Nigeria really a Petroleum Exporting Country?
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by menwongo(m): 7:13am
Nigerian Militant will reduce their expectations
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by kuntash: 7:18am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by HumbleGee(m): 7:18am
Whether OPEC or no OPEC Nigerians are suffering ..they should plsss do something about it
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by marksooyinmiebi(m): 7:19am
Re: OPEC Raises 2018 Demand Projection by Ushiefrank(m): 7:33am
