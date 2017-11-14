Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] (8355 Views)

When he eventually won the MTV EMAs for Best WorldWide Act, Davido took to Snapchat to blast the awards ,saying the plague peels..



Davido said in the video



F-ck that poo..Omo make those ones keep their awards.Award wey dey peel.Even the one wey I collect two years ago don peel finish.My name is Davido best world wide act EMA...See you can not play me.2018,come for your head



Wizkid's fans have come for him on socialmedia calling him frog voice and using the frog emoji .



Well,Wizkid posted the frog emoji on Snapchat and Twitter while hailing his fans as militants.Talk about petty.





I have so much to say but I am not talking to you anymore about it... 2 Likes

Lol



See all these people writing epistles upon Davido and Wizkid issue.



Na wa 1 Like

I guess with dis nonsense he said about Afrima he’s canceled his chances of winning the award next time 10 Likes

This Niggas should grow up already 1 Like

That frog emoji always crack me up. Davido carry on jare That frog emoji always crack me up. Davido carry on jare 23 Likes

WizAkzy:

That frog emoji always crack me up. Davido carry on jare hmmmmm













Very dry from wizkid 6 Likes 1 Share

itspzpics:

lol... e pain wizzy If Afrima no pain davido why did he take a swipe at them. Wizkid didn't complain or diss MTV EMA now. If Afrima no pain davido why did he take a swipe at them. Wizkid didn't complain or diss MTV EMA now. 9 Likes 1 Share

these kids though

How can one allow a FROG To bag international and local award after chasing and ass-licking foreign artistes!!!



Frog that keeps winning award and giving hit songs, is our GOD not a wonderful God! 23 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine Come closer ft. Drake,Canadian/American artist on African music awards when they'll be the ones preaching "buy made in Africa products , buy made in Nigeria products ". Wizkid didn't even win it in Europe with Drake , yet he won it in African awards, on African soil .... they shouldn't have nominated the song in the first place . And even with that , IF was suppose to be the song of the year ! 21 Likes 2 Shares

Imagine a 27 year old man answering kid.

SMH





Awon eyan teenage mutant turtle

Davido works hard, buh makes much noise, small tin dey pain am, I was sure he goin win the award cos one can vote multiple times, while wiz will go about his normal biz, bros will be busy getting peeps vote multiple times for him, as in this is a guy that buys virtually anything from followers to songs, beats.. Even friends. 7 Likes

Funke!



Come and see wizkid with that emoji again o!





Wheres wande coal now? Frog voice fall on me Who voice helpWheres wande coal now? Frog voice fall on me 2 Likes

E pain wizkiid. wizzy be like, chai so this awards wey dem gimme go peel after 2 years. 6 Likes 1 Share

Ino blame them God don bless them...how e go take better for me I de pray for... No time to argue 1 Like

Wizkid should not come back and be singing naija music let him be following wale and Drake up and down 8 Likes

Kiddies are about playing in the garden

Common sense is not common..... Money miss road

Anytime I see frog, I just laugh 3 Likes

Davido shades Wizkid, Wizkid shades Davido, let them keep shading themselves like WAEC paper, Wetin concern me. 4 Likes





Davido na craze guy



Award wey dey peel Wizzy na savage ooo.Davido na craze guyAward wey dey peel