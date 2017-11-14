₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,911,918 members, 3,911,344 topics. Date: Tuesday, 14 November 2017 at 11:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] (8355 Views)
Wizkid Shades Davido At Royal Albert Hall, London: We Don't Want Any Funny Voice / "Frog Voice": Wizkid Shades Davido Again On Twitter / Wizkid Shades Davido Because Ronaldo Follow Him, Davido Replies With Drake (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by NaijaCelebrity: 7:23am
The battle of supremacy between Wizkid and Davido rages on( is there really a comparison?)So,yesterday,Davido threw major shade at AFRIMA Awards after Wizkid won three awards including song of the year while he(Davido) won none.
When he eventually won the MTV EMAs for Best WorldWide Act, Davido took to Snapchat to blast the awards ,saying the plague peels..
Davido said in the video
F-ck that poo..Omo make those ones keep their awards.Award wey dey peel.Even the one wey I collect two years ago don peel finish.My name is Davido best world wide act EMA...See you can not play me.2018,come for your head
Wizkid's fans have come for him on socialmedia calling him frog voice and using the frog emoji .
Well,Wizkid posted the frog emoji on Snapchat and Twitter while hailing his fans as militants.Talk about petty.
http://edition.soundoro.com/wizkid-shades-davido-dissing-afrima-awards/
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by potent5(m): 7:28am
I have so much to say but I am not talking to you anymore about it...
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by enemmo(f): 7:47am
Lol
See all these people writing epistles upon Davido and Wizkid issue.
Na wa
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Jointhemiltons2(m): 7:47am
I guess with dis nonsense he said about Afrima he’s canceled his chances of winning the award next time
10 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by plice02: 7:57am
This Niggas should grow up already
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by WizAkzy: 8:00am
That frog emoji always crack me up. Davido carry on jare
23 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by kidap: 8:09am
hmmmmm
WizAkzy:
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by itspzpics(m): 8:10am
lol... e pain wizzy
ARE YOU A BONAFIDE YORUBA YOUTH?
ARE YOU THE ONE WHO HAS BEEN DENIED BY THE POWERFULS?
THEN ITS YOUR TIME TO SPEAK OUT AT THE 1ST ANNUAL YORUBA YOUTHS CONVENTION
like our page for more info
https://mobile.facebook.com/Annual-Yoruba-Youths-Convention-2268341373392597
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by LesbianBoy(m): 8:20am
Very dry from wizkid
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by GoggleB(m): 8:22am
itspzpics:If Afrima no pain davido why did he take a swipe at them. Wizkid didn't complain or diss MTV EMA now.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Tamarapetty(f): 8:25am
these kids though
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by donstan18(m): 8:50am
How can one allow a FROG To bag international and local award after chasing and ass-licking foreign artistes!!!
Frog that keeps winning award and giving hit songs, is our GOD not a wonderful God!
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by HyconMojo(m): 9:08am
Imagine Come closer ft. Drake,Canadian/American artist on African music awards when they'll be the ones preaching "buy made in Africa products , buy made in Nigeria products ". Wizkid didn't even win it in Europe with Drake , yet he won it in African awards, on African soil .... they shouldn't have nominated the song in the first place . And even with that , IF was suppose to be the song of the year !
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Threebear(m): 9:25am
Imagine a 27 year old man answering kid.
SMH
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Keeppushing: 9:27am
Do you want to become a Certified Microsoft Server Associate? Kindly avail yourself the opportunity of attending a two days FREE seminar/training on the fundamentals of Microsoft Certified Server Associate (MCSA). Click below to book a seat.
[url-=https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScVJsArolR_GUEzpjeuWuY-uxYXuRTKSfQ2JLv7uuplpRGhdw/viewform] Free training on MCSA[/url]
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Dollarship(m): 9:47am
Awon eyan teenage mutant turtle
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Shakushaku1(m): 9:54am
Davido works hard, buh makes much noise, small tin dey pain am, I was sure he goin win the award cos one can vote multiple times, while wiz will go about his normal biz, bros will be busy getting peeps vote multiple times for him, as in this is a guy that buys virtually anything from followers to songs, beats.. Even friends.
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Joseunlimited(f): 10:14am
Funke!
Come and see wizkid with that emoji again o!
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by NLevents: 10:43am
Lol.Wizkid is pained
Nairaland party 3.0 heavily loading, why would you want to miss out on so much fun ? Visit thread for more details http://www.nairaland.com/4153612/nairaland-get-together-party03
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Ericaikince(m): 10:43am
Who voice help Wheres wande coal now? Frog voice fall on me
2 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by maxiuc(m): 10:43am
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Twizzy30(m): 10:44am
E pain wizkiid. wizzy be like, chai so this awards wey dem gimme go peel after 2 years.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by toyinjimoh(m): 10:44am
Ino blame them God don bless them...how e go take better for me I de pray for... No time to argue
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by deco22: 10:45am
Wizkid should not come back and be singing naija music let him be following wale and Drake up and down
8 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by BruncleZuma: 10:45am
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Divay22(f): 10:45am
Kiddies are about playing in the garden
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by hezy4real01(m): 10:45am
Common sense is not common..... Money miss road
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by sunshineV(m): 10:48am
Anytime I see frog, I just laugh
3 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by Cosmotelli(f): 10:49am
Davido shades Wizkid, Wizkid shades Davido, let them keep shading themselves like WAEC paper, Wetin concern me.
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by KinzyeWriter(m): 10:49am
Wizzy na savage ooo.
Davido na craze guy
Award wey dey peel
|Re: Wizkid Shades Davido For Dissing His AFRIMA Awards [PICS] by silasweb(m): 10:50am
When will these two stop fighting
What Is It With D.banj And Frames? / Ruggedman Escapes Death / Styl-plus In Need Of Help?
Viewing this topic: ct2(m), paradigmshift(m), jidjoks, laonidolla(m), menace1, Glodangel1, Adedolapo1, khalAyo(m), bemagnify, sambama, BOLTON99, dondazie(m), smashiez(m), uchman101, spillszzzzzzzz, Famorori, Leonbonapart(m), martynsnet, PrinceBravo(m), shakurkings(m), secpowell, mike234, Comedy15, xplode556, nazablossom, bigpicture001, Arcay(m), vikky47, johncesc04(m), greatcheer, HyconMojo(m), bercarray(m), yankison(m), timota(m), calapicha, Mairi(f), Okaraoshibe, omooloja1(m), foxzy(m), Afe11, Valkan007, suso(m), AKWALES(m), Franasoan(f), Oladimeji61(m), Osayin(m), bustamode, echelons(m), jaygem(m), benjamin02, enuelsmith, intswagga(m), cupid4ig(m), nelcliff(m), nelsonB, Hobowobo(f), jonathan111, masam(m), tomycole, morbeta(m), mayo9ice, feezy11(m), Caliph69, daikale, leorayvon, ujezeez(m), adekanbai, sexylemo, Godsgal(f), earnup, kolajoo(m), Nvednutfr33(m), bataderemi(m), JamesReacher(m), eliyke(m), joejoe3, Tundemore15, psamuell2(m), Gbengem(m), lokoloko84(m), Ralo, Notatribalist(m), Jelgiva(f), chigo5(m), deeduke1, Settle25(m), nefertitiram, Thobeelawba, Okuss12(m), Kellz193, DonPablo007, Triniti(m), Ama80(f), dalo23(m), timilehin007(m), phemmyhelu(m), dubbiskelly(m), RNEI, Minderz(m), rali123(f), idreezbaba(m), Fuby85(m), Cacawa2, Steph7u, solbinho, xhojay123, Kundagarten, osemoses1234(m), periscope123, undeniableGrace(m), adelanky(m), EKPETI(m), VLongstrider(m), onlyme07(m), dayveed1(m), Rebelutionary, adewuyia2014(m), BlackBeatless, ekwemzy2014(m), otunba96, 9niceguy(m), smdays(m), Luvdmx(m), Shoemoney, friendl, Enyinnaya112(m), ucdemasprop, midolian(m), Adekunleideology(m), digglevictor(m), fxbconsult, yashika(m), teeymartins, Utchaykuku, nothernstar, Micheezy7(m), etosly, ibbold(m), Tmmycash(m), tripleaa, Ator008(m), yemmight(m), yekparikpa(m), donstan18(m), keemsleek(m), Mrcharming(m), gnaira(m), Man2utd, kennynelcon(m), d4gmail, vanpeele, simplex2, khendytoyn, ayodotcom(m) and 247 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16