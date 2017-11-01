₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Priscy01(f): 7:49am
The spouse of the General Overseer of The Victorious Army Ministries International in Lagos, Pastor (Mrs.) Blessing Agboli, has debunked the claims that most church leaders with private jets acquired them using the tithes and offerings gathered from their members.
Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Pastor Agboli stated that private jets are so expensive that no amount of tithes and offering can buy them.
In her own words,
“Offerings cannot buy private jets. You cannot just park a jet without making a business out of it. Owning a private jet is not a sin and those who have them should never be apologetic. I don’t think offerings can buy jets. I don’t think pastors also should apologize for making and spending money. That we are pastors does not mean we should be poor.” she said.
http://www.torimill.com/2017/11/and-offerings-cannot-buy-private-jets.html
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by psalmson001: 7:51am
The more you look, the less you see...
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by IamtherealRita(f): 7:55am
This woman should shut up and focus on her husband
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Temidayo9(m): 7:56am
Oh I see, LIVING LIKE JESUS INDEED
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by gabinogem(m): 8:04am
If u get hundred thousand adult church members(excluding children oh) and all of dem pay tithes as low as one thousand naira, abeg pastor blessing tell me how much e go sum up & tell me how much be private jet
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by hisgrace090: 8:05am
Desiani alison maduekes tithe alone can buy private jet.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by FarahAideed: 8:06am
Only a person who hasnt done business before will believe this liar of a woman ..she is just trying to distract gullible people
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by itspzpics(m): 8:12am
may b that's true
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by NLevents: 11:05am
Rubbish... Stop stealing from the masses all in the name of tithe and offering
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Leonbonapart(m): 11:05am
Our God shall speak and fight for us
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Caseless: 11:05am
Pulpit fraudster, will you shut your mouth?
If tithe doesn't buy jet, what does it buy? Akara and bread abi?
Mechi onu dia.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by kamtamark(m): 11:06am
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Afam4eva(m): 11:06am
If tithes and offerings cannot buy a private jet, is it how the books written by pastors that only their members read that will buy one? Rogues.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Pain: 11:06am
So the BIG Question is this : "Whose Monies are these Pastors LAUNDERING?"
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by PHC1stBorn(m): 11:06am
Madam just shut up. U think you can deceive everyone with this idle gibberish! We know better
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by silasweb(m): 11:06am
Enough of these debate. Paying tithe is all about what you believe
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Tekecoms1(m): 11:06am
What is her breast doing outside? Did you say she is pastor's wife?
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by shine12: 11:07am
Maybe her church is not a multi-national franchise organisation where the Sunday revenues are in millions of Dollars.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Makanjuola89: 11:07am
whats this one saying? does she know maths?
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Johnrake69: 11:07am
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by femolii: 11:07am
ole
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Samusu(m): 11:08am
Karyan ki, yhu lied ma
#freethesheeplemovement
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by KehnnyCares(m): 11:08am
#FreeTheSheeple Biko. Madam you're not making sense please.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by phayvoursky(m): 11:08am
SO YOU WANT TO TELL ME THAT THESE PASTORS BOUGHT THEIR JETS THRU DIER PERSONAL BUSINESSES?
MADAM EASY ABEG. SUN TOO HOT THIS MORNING.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Ojuororun: 11:08am
itspzpics:true?
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Pavore9: 11:08am
Then what buys it?
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by kingNovak: 11:09am
Afam4eva:God bless you my man. The thing de pain them. My annoyance be say none of them fit use bible to buttress their argument
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by condralbedez: 11:09am
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by Caliph69: 11:09am
Not when your church is as big as RCCG or Winners
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by fumiswtpusytwo(f): 11:10am
These thief or pastor as she calls herself should stfu.
Then thousand times 1million is how much abeg,and how much for private jet.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by ekensi01(m): 11:10am
Tell them.
But why you come the try to shield yourself from people talking, if you tell them or not it won't change anything.
|Re: Pastor Blessing Agboli: "Tithes And Offerings Cannot Buy Private Jets" by darlenese(f): 11:11am
shhhh madam shut up
kneel down and close your eyes .
don't defend what u have no idea about .
