Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, Pastor Agboli stated that private jets are so expensive that no amount of tithes and offering can buy them.



In her own words,

“Offerings cannot buy private jets. You cannot just park a jet without making a business out of it. Owning a private jet is not a sin and those who have them should never be apologetic. I don’t think offerings can buy jets. I don’t think pastors also should apologize for making and spending money. That we are pastors does not mean we should be poor.” she said.



This woman should shut up and focus on her husband 8 Likes 2 Shares

Oh I see, LIVING LIKE JESUS INDEED 1 Like

If u get hundred thousand adult church members(excluding children oh) and all of dem pay tithes as low as one thousand naira, abeg pastor blessing tell me how much e go sum up & tell me how much be private jet 6 Likes

Desiani alison maduekes tithe alone can buy private jet. 4 Likes

Only a person who hasnt done business before will believe this liar of a woman ..she is just trying to distract gullible people 1 Like

Rubbish... Stop stealing from the masses all in the name of tithe and offering

Our God shall speak and fight for us







Pulpit fraudster, will you shut your mouth?





If tithe doesn't buy jet, what does it buy? Akara and bread abi?





Mechi onu dia. Pulpit fraudster, will you shut your mouth?If tithe doesn't buy jet, what does it buy? Akara and bread abi?Mechi onu dia. 2 Likes

If tithes and offerings cannot buy a private jet, is it how the books written by pastors that only their members read that will buy one? Rogues. 3 Likes

So the BIG Question is this : "Whose Monies are these Pastors LAUNDERING?"

Madam just shut up. U think you can deceive everyone with this idle gibberish! We know better 2 Likes

Enough of these debate. Paying tithe is all about what you believe

What is her breast doing outside? Did you say she is pastor's wife?

Maybe her church is not a multi-national franchise organisation where the Sunday revenues are in millions of Dollars.

whats this one saying? does she know maths? 2 Likes

SO YOU WANT TO TELL ME THAT THESE PASTORS BOUGHT THEIR JETS THRU DIER PERSONAL BUSINESSES?





Then what buys it?

Afam4eva:

If tithes and offerings cannot buy a private jet, is it how the books written by pastors that only their members read that will buy one? Rogues. God bless you my man. The thing de pain them. My annoyance be say none of them fit use bible to buttress their argument God bless you my man. The thing de pain them. My annoyance be say none of them fit use bible to buttress their argument

Not when your church is as big as RCCG or Winners

These thief or pastor as she calls herself should stfu.

Then thousand times 1million is how much abeg,and how much for private jet.

But why you come the try to shield yourself from people talking, if you tell them or not it won't change anything.