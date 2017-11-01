₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by CastedDude: 11:19am
A man would have been probably smiling to the bank had it not been for sharp passersby who spotted him while trying to hijacking a Mercedes Benz. After he was spotted, security agents in the area were notified as they swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspect who tried to resist arrest.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-apprehended-trying-hijack-mercedes-benz-photos.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by CastedDude: 11:19am
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by FortifiedCity: 11:21am
Where did it happen?
This news is half baked
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by sarrki(m): 11:22am
Hmmm
He's not a professional
He's a petty thief
Benz key are always censors
Where will you sell it without the key ?
4 Likes
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by lekjons(m): 1:15pm
See how he's dragging it with them..
Had it been it was those areas boys that caught him, he for don turn preacher by now...
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Bonapart(m): 1:15pm
South Africa
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by crisycent: 1:16pm
.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by JonSnow(m): 1:16pm
See his head. Skull miner
4 Likes
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by crestedaguiyi: 1:16pm
this is not the zoo police na cos them for stand wait for mob to kill the guy or take him and the car owner away for extortion.
the car owner will pay for recovering his car while the thief will pay for attempted stealing hahahaha
3 Likes
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by kingthreat(m): 1:16pm
That is south Africa. Nonesense news
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Hephzibahmusic: 1:16pm
Oga oo
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Ayanko(m): 1:17pm
I blame Buhari.
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by pol23: 1:17pm
This seems like VGC...
Me just want a Christmas gift from God above.
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Lexusgs430: 1:17pm
Send him to a farm to work for free .............
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by GIDIBANKZ(f): 1:17pm
Ona dy mad?? Why ona cover him face
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by ZeroUnity: 1:17pm
Luck ran out of his lazy ass... Another man hustle na em you want thief...
Go steal higher theives (politheivecianns) own..
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by wunmi590(m): 1:17pm
This type of news can only happen either in south Africa, Uganda, or Kenya, it is only in these listed country they are car hijacker
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Johnbosco77(m): 1:17pm
Hustle is real...
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by DONADAMS(m): 1:18pm
hmmmmm..country hard abeg...lol see as our police gallant....the owner of the Benz go tip them well
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by andymofia(m): 1:18pm
why are you hiding his stupid face?
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by maxiuc(m): 1:19pm
2008 model
Shame
Why your mate are buying golf 2 for commercial use you dey find person own to steal
Beat am well well
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by adisabarber(m): 1:20pm
He was just trying to steal something in the car cos he can never drive that car without the owner's key
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Adaumunocha(f): 1:20pm
Christmas is around the corner...
1 Like
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by Mc1807: 1:21pm
Meanwhile davido's "FIA" Na bleeped up track
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by datola: 1:21pm
Why cover his face
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by bentlywills(m): 1:22pm
Why u covering his ugly face
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by 2shure: 1:23pm
everybdy sha wan hammer this xmas sha
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by romoruyi(m): 1:24pm
Hmmm...
|Re: Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos by ehispapa(m): 1:25pm
sarrki:
come to South Africa with your Benz key. you will be left with that your key. those guys highjacked any type of cars and go away. infact car high jacking is the most common crime
