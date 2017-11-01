Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Nabbed By Security Agents While Trying To Hijack A Mercedes Benz. Photos (7455 Views)

Rivers Rerun: Nwaogu Of PDP Caught Giving Orders To Hijack Ballot Box - PremiumT / Rivers: APC Govt Using Army, SARS Personnel To Hijack Election Materials – Wike / Security Agents Attack The Convoy Of Wike - PDP (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A man would have been probably smiling to the bank had it not been for sharp passersby who spotted him while trying to hijacking a Mercedes Benz. After he was spotted, security agents in the area were notified as they swung into action immediately and apprehended the suspect who tried to resist arrest.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/young-man-apprehended-trying-hijack-mercedes-benz-photos.html 1 Like

cc; lalasticlala

Where did it happen?



This news is half baked 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm



He's not a professional



He's a petty thief



Benz key are always censors



Where will you sell it without the key ? 4 Likes

See how he's dragging it with them..



Had it been it was those areas boys that caught him, he for don turn preacher by now... 1 Like

South Africa 1 Like

. 2 Likes

See his head. Skull miner 4 Likes

this is not the zoo police na cos them for stand wait for mob to kill the guy or take him and the car owner away for extortion.



the car owner will pay for recovering his car while the thief will pay for attempted stealing hahahaha 3 Likes

That is south Africa. Nonesense news 1 Like

Oga oo

I blame Buhari. 1 Like

This seems like VGC...

Me just want a Christmas gift from God above.

Send him to a farm to work for free ............. 1 Like 1 Share

Ona dy mad?? Why ona cover him face

Luck ran out of his lazy ass... Another man hustle na em you want thief...



Go steal higher theives (politheivecianns) own..

This type of news can only happen either in south Africa, Uganda, or Kenya, it is only in these listed country they are car hijacker 1 Like

Hustle is real...

hmmmmm..country hard abeg...lol see as our police gallant....the owner of the Benz go tip them well

why are you hiding his stupid face?





2008 model



Shame



Why your mate are buying golf 2 for commercial use you dey find person own to steal



Beat am well well 2008 modelShameWhy your mate are buying golf 2 for commercial use you dey find person own to stealBeat am well well 1 Like

He was just trying to steal something in the car cos he can never drive that car without the owner's key

Christmas is around the corner... 1 Like

Meanwhile davido's "FIA" Na bleeped up track

Why cover his face

Why u covering his ugly face

everybdy sha wan hammer this xmas sha

Hmmm...