Lol.my dog. A pitbull killed it today..who wants?? 1 Share

I dedicate FTC to my city people,please try to visit us during Christmas, we have so many surprise packages for you guys. 1 Like

Lala soup is ready.. 1 Like

Cooking!!!!!!

Chineke 12 Likes 1 Share

...Nairaland Was All About Snake Thread Now It's Becoming About Monitor Lizard 21 Likes

The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened





they've also refused to have sense.





coconut for brains 16 Likes 1 Share

Enjoy your meat. Tastes like chicken

Evaberry:

Loooooooool..not like that dear....we are different..looool

So it is monitor lizard season. Issokay. 2 Likes

How does it taste like ?

rafhell:

Looool..yesss ooo...do u want to eat??

GODSMILEFOREVER:

It's still on the fire.. still boiling..it's smelling really good... cooking soon

too many threads on monitor lizards lately .....



#BringBackOurSnakes 14 Likes

Jeez! What's really going on in that country. U guys seem to be eating anything, snakes monitor lizards, turtles, orangutan. Would not be surprised if y'all start eating each other. God punish Buhari 9 Likes

Ngwere 1 Like

Why lizard this period ....have you guys left snake

Mr. Man that dog needs that protein more, you get bingo they call am pitbull 15 Likes 1 Share

Tapout:

too many threads on monitor lizards lately .....



#BringBackOurSnakes

So it yaff shifted from snake?

No and animal is safe in Naija 1 Like

The rate of hunger in Nigeria is clear. People now eat anything they come across even snake. Na wa ooo 1 Like





Later you'll still come here and be seeking advice on how to cure this and that...



Its no more snake thread... Its now monitor Lizard abi??
Isskoay
Later you'll still come here and be seeking advice on how to cure this and that...
#continue eating your abominable food.





Pit bull koor, pit cow ni The dog na bingo joor.Pit bull koor, pit cow ni 8 Likes

Evaberry:

The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened





they've also refused to have sense.





these things were created for man's consumption except for some few which God clearly warned against

Ok! Hope you knw PitBulls are so deadly they eat humans when they see no food and are outlawed in most countries.





:-XThis dog is not even a PitBull. Tweeeeee!!

Make sure you give the dog larger portion

bro, remember, me, hope you have given the pitbull it's share ?

Who even taught Nigerians how to butcher and cook all these animals plus snake. I know that in chicken, there is this part (bile I guess) that needs to be cut delicately to avoid bursting. Person go kill snake, the next thing e don roast am begin chop. Na wa oh 1 Like 1 Share

lolz u have to give the dog some of meat

lol 1 Like