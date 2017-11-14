₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 5:54pm
Lol.my dog. A pitbull killed it today..who wants??
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by urvillagepeoplee(m): 5:57pm
I dedicate FTC to my city people,please try to visit us during Christmas, we have so many surprise packages for you guys.
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by sleemoon(m): 6:09pm
Lala soup is ready..
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:09pm
Cooking!!!!!!
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Airborne02(m): 6:12pm
Chineke
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by DopeBoss(m): 6:13pm
...Nairaland Was All About Snake Thread Now It's Becoming About Monitor Lizard
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Evaberry(f): 6:14pm
The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened
they've also refused to have sense.
coconut for brains
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by FortifiedCity: 6:44pm
Enjoy your meat. Tastes like chicken
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:45pm
Evaberry:Loooooooool..not like that dear....we are different..looool
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by rafhell(m): 6:46pm
So it is monitor lizard season. Issokay.
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by GODSMILEFOREVER: 6:47pm
How does it taste like ?
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:52pm
rafhell:Looool..yesss ooo...do u want to eat??
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:53pm
GODSMILEFOREVER:It's still on the fire.. still boiling..it's smelling really good... cooking soon
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Tapout(m): 8:03pm
too many threads on monitor lizards lately .....
#BringBackOurSnakes
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by OboOlora(f): 8:27pm
Jeez! What's really going on in that country. U guys seem to be eating anything, snakes monitor lizards, turtles, orangutan. Would not be surprised if y'all start eating each other. God punish Buhari
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by PenlsCaP: 8:27pm
Ngwere
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by IkpuMmadu: 8:27pm
Why lizard this period ....have you guys left snake
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by DeutschJunge: 8:27pm
Mr. Man that dog needs that protein more, you get bingo they call am pitbull
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Uyi168(m): 8:27pm
Tapout:
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by AmandaLuv(f): 8:28pm
So it yaff shifted from snake?
No and animal is safe in Naija
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by SimplyFabulous: 8:28pm
The rate of hunger in Nigeria is clear. People now eat anything they come across even snake. Na wa ooo
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:28pm
Its no more snake thread... Its now monitor Lizard abi??
Isskoay
Later you'll still come here and be seeking advice on how to cure this and that...
#continue eating your abominable food.
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by TheKingIsHere: 8:28pm
The dog na bingo joor.
Pit bull koor, pit cow ni
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by T0MMY: 8:28pm
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by rawpadgin(m): 8:28pm
Evaberry:these things were created for man's consumption except for some few which God clearly warned against
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Promismike(m): 8:29pm
Ok! Hope you knw PitBulls are so deadly they eat humans when they see no food and are outlawed in most countries.
:-XThis dog is not even a PitBull. Tweeeeee!!
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Iceman2017(m): 8:29pm
Make sure you give the dog larger portion
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by tuscani: 8:29pm
bro, remember, me, hope you have given the pitbull it's share ?
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by obaataaokpaewu: 8:29pm
Who even taught Nigerians how to butcher and cook all these animals plus snake. I know that in chicken, there is this part (bile I guess) that needs to be cut delicately to avoid bursting. Person go kill snake, the next thing e don roast am begin chop. Na wa oh
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Arewa12: 8:30pm
lolz u have to give the dog some of meat
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by hardwerk: 8:30pm
lol
|Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by ngwababe: 8:30pm
What is all these with monitor lizards in NL? No be snake again, na monitor nonsense! Make una dey eat well oooo
