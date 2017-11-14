₦airaland Forum

My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 5:54pm
Lol.my dog. A pitbull killed it today..who wants??

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by urvillagepeoplee(m): 5:57pm
I dedicate FTC to my city people,please try to visit us during Christmas, we have so many surprise packages for you guys.

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by sleemoon(m): 6:09pm
Lala soup is ready..

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:09pm
Cooking!!!!!!

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Airborne02(m): 6:12pm
Chineke

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by DopeBoss(m): 6:13pm
...Nairaland Was All About Snake Thread Now It's Becoming About Monitor Lizardundecided

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Evaberry(f): 6:14pm
The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened


they've also refused to have sense.


coconut for brains

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by FortifiedCity: 6:44pm
Enjoy your meat. Tastes like chicken
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:45pm
Evaberry:
The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened
Loooooooool..not like that dear....we are different..looool

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by rafhell(m): 6:46pm
So it is monitor lizard season. Issokay.

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by GODSMILEFOREVER: 6:47pm
How does it taste like ?
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:52pm
rafhell:
So it is monitor lizard season. Issokay.
Looool..yesss ooo...do u want to eat??

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Segunagagu(m): 6:53pm
GODSMILEFOREVER:
How does it taste like ?
It's still on the fire.. still boiling..it's smelling really good... cooking soon
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Tapout(m): 8:03pm
too many threads on monitor lizards lately .....

#BringBackOurSnakes cheesy

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by OboOlora(f): 8:27pm
Jeez! What's really going on in that country. U guys seem to be eating anything, snakes monitor lizards, turtles, orangutan. Would not be surprised if y'all start eating each other. God punish Buhari

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by PenlsCaP: 8:27pm
Ngwere

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by IkpuMmadu: 8:27pm
Why lizard this period ....have you guys left snake
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by DeutschJunge: 8:27pm
Mr. Man that dog needs that protein more, you get bingo they call am pitbull tongue

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Uyi168(m): 8:27pm
Tapout:
too many threads on monitor lizards lately .....

#BringBackOurSnakes cheesy
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by AmandaLuv(f): 8:28pm
So it yaff shifted from snake?
No and animal is safe in Naija

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by SimplyFabulous: 8:28pm
The rate of hunger in Nigeria is clear. People now eat anything they come across even snake. Na wa ooo

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Oluwaseyi00(m): 8:28pm
Its no more snake thread... Its now monitor Lizard abi??

Isskoay

Later you'll still come here and be seeking advice on how to cure this and that...

#continue eating your abominable food. sad angry angry undecided
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by TheKingIsHere: 8:28pm
The dog na bingo joor. grin

Pit bull koor, pit cow ni grin

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by T0MMY: 8:28pm
embarassed
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by rawpadgin(m): 8:28pm
Evaberry:
The madness in Nigerians is really alarming. Nigerian men have refused to be enlightened


they've also refused to have sense.


coconut for brains
these things were created for man's consumption except for some few which God clearly warned against

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Promismike(m): 8:29pm
Ok! Hope you knw PitBulls are so deadly they eat humans when they see no food and are outlawed in most countries.


:-XThis dog is not even a PitBull. Tweeeeee!!
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Iceman2017(m): 8:29pm
Make sure you give the dog larger portion
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by tuscani: 8:29pm
bro, remember, me, hope you have given the pitbull it's share ?
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by obaataaokpaewu: 8:29pm
Who even taught Nigerians how to butcher and cook all these animals plus snake. I know that in chicken, there is this part (bile I guess) that needs to be cut delicately to avoid bursting. Person go kill snake, the next thing e don roast am begin chop. Na wa oh

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by Arewa12: 8:30pm
lolz u have to give the dog some of meat
Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by hardwerk: 8:30pm
lol grin

Re: My Pit Bull Killed A Monitor Lizard. Soup Is Ready Oooooo by ngwababe: 8:30pm
What is all these with monitor lizards in NL? No be snake again, na monitor nonsense! Make una dey eat well oooo

