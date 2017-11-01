Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Efe – I Love You (Video) (1827 Views)

The catchy visual was shot abroad and was directed by FramesbyWealth.



Watch and enjoy below!!!





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J8mySBtSiw



Download the Audio HERE:





This music is everything the word 'Trash' stands for.

How can a love song sound so much like the jingles for a Herbal drug?





The truth be told,

Efe should quit music and float a funeral home with his remaining money... Better still, answer his calling as an undertaker.





Ftc...yaaay!!

Modified....The f...?

It had better be good

g.

And this is news? And this is news? 1 Like

NwaAmaikpe said that he would rather use this song to Chase Mosquitos away. chaiii, ���



DAT guy made me love nairaland more 3 Likes





Sounds like rat poison advert!



3 Likes 2 Shares

Sounds like most tracks being churned out of Naija nowadays, nothing groundbreaking but not bad. Listenable, he tried 7 Likes 1 Share

He tried.

But he really has a long way to go. 1 Like

What a way to end the night........







Who be the MOD wey push this tin go FP around dis kind time of d nite sef? 2 Likes

Der goes d last part of the 25m. Hunger loading 1 Like

who is efe?

Not bad







.

Too much make up for the girl

Hahahahahahhahahaaha, chaiii Hahahahahahhahahaaha, chaiiiHahahahahahhahahaaha, chaiii

The guy don spend en money d commot song wey no commot road 2 Likes

See as person use mouth finish another man's career See as person use mouth finish another man's career 3 Likes

Nice sound. Rate it 7/10. This is a good song by any nigeria standard.

Nairaland weting efe do una... D song is not top notch... But its ok for an upcoming artist..

Pls lets not do this to efe, i feel this one is a bit better than the other ones

Another hot mess 1 Like

Efe Efe Efe....how many time I call you?





Na 2017 we dey ooo.... No be 1995

Dat guy issa joke...

lemme save my mb

