|Efe – I Love You (Video) by JosWatchDog(m): 9:11pm
Without waste of time, Efe drops the official video to his just released single "I Love You".
The catchy visual was shot abroad and was directed by FramesbyWealth.
Watch and enjoy below!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J8mySBtSiw
Download the Audio HERE: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/music-efe-i-love-you.html
Source: http://www.jtownconnect.com.ng/2017/11/video-efe-i-love-you.html
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:29pm
This music is everything the word 'Trash' stands for.
How can a love song sound so much like the jingles for a Herbal drug?
The truth be told,
Efe should quit music and float a funeral home with his remaining money... Better still, answer his calling as an undertaker.
I dedicate my FTC to Gernot Rohr,
For introducing match-fixing to Nigerian football.
20 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Neyiok(m): 10:29pm
Ftc...yaaay!!
Modified....The f...?
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by QueenColeen(f): 10:30pm
It had better be good
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by edoboy33(m): 10:30pm
g.
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by pussysucker1: 10:30pm
JosWatchDog:And this is news?
1 Like
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Smartphil(m): 10:31pm
NwaAmaikpe said that he would rather use this song to Chase Mosquitos away. chaiii, ���
DAT guy made me love nairaland more
3 Likes
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Osasnidas(m): 10:31pm
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Benekruku(m): 10:31pm
Sounds like rat poison advert!
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by ibkayee(f): 10:31pm
Sounds like most tracks being churned out of Naija nowadays, nothing groundbreaking but not bad. Listenable, he tried
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Uyiii: 10:32pm
Neyiok:your village people say no
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Divay22(f): 10:32pm
He tried.
But he really has a long way to go.
1 Like
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by niggi4life(m): 10:32pm
What a way to end the night........
Who be the MOD wey push this tin go FP around dis kind time of d nite sef?
2 Likes
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by yeyerolling: 10:32pm
Der goes d last part of the 25m. Hunger loading
1 Like
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by prynsex(m): 10:33pm
who is efe?
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by kirchofff(m): 10:33pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Drop it
1 Like
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Neyiok(m): 10:34pm
Uyiii:
Hehe..Idiot
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by joystickextend1(m): 10:34pm
Not bad
.
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by agborodun: 10:35pm
Please vote for Victor moses and help him win African footballer of the year...
http://www.bbc.com/sport/football/41890718
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by NoFavors: 10:36pm
Too much make up for the girl
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by boligo1(m): 10:41pm
Hahahahahahhahahaaha, chaiii Hahahahahahhahahaaha, chaiii
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Yeligray(m): 10:43pm
The guy don spend en money d commot song wey no commot road
2 Likes
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by YoungRichRuler(m): 10:44pm
NwaAmaikpe:
See as person use mouth finish another man's career
3 Likes
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by life2017: 10:44pm
Nice sound. Rate it 7/10. This is a good song by any nigeria standard.
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 10:46pm
Nairaland weting efe do una... D song is not top notch... But its ok for an upcoming artist..
Pls lets not do this to efe, i feel this one is a bit better than the other ones
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by coldsummer: 10:51pm
Another hot mess
1 Like
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by kidman96(m): 10:51pm
Efe Efe Efe....how many time I call you?
Na 2017 we dey ooo.... No be 1995
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by YINKS89(m): 10:53pm
Dat guy issa joke...
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by David160(m): 10:54pm
lemme save my mb
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by Threebear(m): 10:54pm
NwaAmaikpe:Chai
2 Likes
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by David160(m): 10:55pm
NtoAkwaIbom:other ones.... Dere is more!!!
|Re: Efe – I Love You (Video) by ashawopikin(m): 10:57pm
Warris dis
1 Like
