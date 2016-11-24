₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,063 members, 3,915,546 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 12:01 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn (10823 Views)
Nigeria Billionaire Dangote Sells His Nigerian Noodle Plants To Rival For $12M / Woman Kills Big Python, Sells It In Pieces In The Market (Photos) / Lady Who Sells Banana And Travels By Air (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Petercious133: 4:08am On Nov 15
exclusivepp.com.ng
A unit of Dangote Flour Mills, Dangote Noodles Limited, has sold two production lines to rival pasta maker, De United Foods Industries, for N3.75bn ($12.26m), the company said on Tuesday.
De United said it had signed an agreement with Dangote Noodles to buy plants at its Ikorodu and Calabar factories. It will also buy stock worth N383.94m, according to a report by Reuters.
The deal comes after Dangote sold a small stake in its cement business to foreign investors in a one-off stock market deal valued at N27bn.
Dangote Flour Mills, majority owned by Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, had said it wanted to quit the noodles business to focus on flour and pasta production.
Nigeria’s noodle market is fiercely competitive and De United, with a market share of around 70 per cent, is seeking to consolidate the sector.
Privately-held Dangote Industries Limited, with interests in agriculture, real estate and truck assembly, bought back the flour unit it had sold to South Africa’s Tiger Brand for $1 in 2015 after it posted losses.
Shares in Dangote Flour Mills have more than doubled so far this year after rising by 276 per cent last year. The stock price was down by 3.17 per cent on Tuesday at N9.20 naira.
Dufil Prima Foods, the parent of De United Foods, is a privately held company set up over two decades ago, which has grown to become the largest pasta maker in West Africa.
De United said the transaction had been approved by both companies and the regulators.
A banking source close to the deal said that De United would continue to produce noodles under the Dangote brand for two years after the acquisition.
In July Dufil Prima Foods said it would raise N40bn in the local debt market to broaden its funding base.
Source:- http://www.exclusivepp.com.ng/dangote-sells-noodle-plants-rival-n3-75bn/
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by NigerDeltan(m): 10:35am
Wise man
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Johnpsite: 10:35am
Ok
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Atinuke123(f): 10:35am
I dedicate this space to all the single ladies in the house. Ur time is coming.
To all Nigerians one love.
To ultimated1 I thank you.
Lalasticlala much respect.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by jamexborn(m): 10:35am
Money is good
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Obijulius: 10:36am
Hmmnnn.
Even Dangote has lost hope in Nigeria. May have gotten his Canadian invitation.
Zombie headslammers continue hoping that Buhari’s corpse will rise again.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by kay29000(m): 10:36am
Can Dangote be going broke? Impossible.
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by abiolag(m): 10:36am
that strong noodles-cement he dey sell give us
5 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by cynhamscakes(f): 10:36am
We should expect another brand of noodles soon.
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by chidiebere2020(m): 10:37am
Indomie
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by profjustine458(m): 10:37am
good for him, I think dangote should focus on cement, his indomie turns to pap immediately it touches hot water it's nothing to write home about.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by kenzysmith: 10:39am
useless man
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by sinaj(f): 10:39am
De United remains the best for me.
Dangote noodle doesnt taste well.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by seanswitch(m): 10:39am
You can't have it all. It's wise to sell the unproductive noodles to capable hands.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by VIPERVENOM(m): 10:39am
Obijulius:
7 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Lordave: 10:40am
kay29000:Impossible is Nothing.
6 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by personal59(m): 10:40am
waooo
I doubt if dangote can survive good competitor
dangote noodles
dangote pasta
dangote tomato paste
dangote maggi
and all dangote business where competitors are is down and people will still call him a good businessman abegi
Government should please give me the sole right to lighters and matches for minimum of 10years and let's see if am also a good businessman or not
8 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Samusu(m): 10:40am
This Dangote wise abeg
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by mayorkyzo: 10:40am
He knew noodles was not working for him,and he has done away with it...a smart bizness man...
3 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by nurez305(m): 10:40am
That is the power of competition... upon all the money dangote have , he still can't compete with his competitors in noodles production.... and some people will be hailing him as business expert
10 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by yomalex(m): 10:41am
interesting
Couldn't crack that market?
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by FarahAideed: 10:41am
That noodles market is spiritual, despite the fact there are many better noodles the Nigetian masses loyalty is stuck with de uniteds Indomie
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Olalan(m): 10:41am
Didn't want to become a Jack of all trade master of none.
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by soberdrunk(m): 10:42am
The Makers of "Indomie" are the real MVPs, more than 30% of Nigerians dont use the word 'noodles', they call it "Indomie" and it isn't even the best noodles in the country they simply did their homework very well, what is amazing about it is that they don't even waste money on brand ambassadors and irrelevant shows yet.............. Most of these 'executive marketing managers' with all their fancy degrees don't understand the Nigerian market one tiny bit, whoever is in charge of marketing in Glo is doing a very poor job, with the amount of money they spend on marketing, glo sims should be scarce even if their network only comes on 3 hours every day......
4 Likes
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Weselion(m): 10:43am
No doubt. Indomie (De-united) has dominated the Nigerian market. They were the only producers for a very long time before competitors came in; hence the Monopoly.
Business is a game and I love this game WTF!
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by bastien: 10:43am
Na so, when him know say him noodles no dey sell!
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by salbis(m): 10:43am
A well calculated moves for him I guess.
1 Like
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by dfrost: 10:43am
Hmmm...
Interesting times are ahead of us.
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by LordAdam16: 10:44am
FarahAideed:
Which one is better ni?
My brand loyalty for Indomie no b hia.
-Lord
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by okonja(m): 10:45am
What has CBN picture gat to do with this now?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Naughtysite: 10:45am
Okay.
|Re: Dangote Sells Noodle Plants To Rival For N3.75bn by Fayo111: 10:47am
HEYAH
Where Can I Buy Varieties Of Fairly Used Household Appliances For A Cheap Price / Nigeria’s Manufacturing Sector Expands In May / Transportation Biz In Lagos -- Are there anymore honest drivers?
Viewing this topic: freddywells81(m), Realchidi, murtalaa(m), akeemakinremi(m), clementjava, Day11(m), kowalsky, pacodas, ayanbaba2(m), Dubbydoo(m), dadabashua1(m), Crixie(m), zicobass12, Amatufrank(m), louso(m), alabiogo(m), sultanO, ab2care, Excellence12(m), DavidTheGeek, ShitHead, purissimo1998(m), Cealrosh(m), Investnow2017, Presh05, extralargehead(m), chiozor, yakamata(m), dmy(m), ManirBK, anoda, Spuggie, cescfabregas100(m), Olaleyeabdullah(m), LilSmith55(m), topaz321, adisaigbo1(m), timibk, mafioso47(m), iyayip, keximus(m), ionsman, salveoP(m), bzone(m), Mztemmy(f), Owiii(m), Proxy001(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 31