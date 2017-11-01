Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos (5367 Views)

"I Was Shot At Twice But Nothing Happened"; Man Attacked By Armed Robbers.Photos / 'We Steal From Bike Riders Who Patronize Prostitutes At Night' - Robbers. Photos / Man Sends Wife Packing For Moaning While Being Raped By Robbers In Lagos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A vehicle was recovered after it was hijacked by men of the underworld. According to media reports, the vehicle was snatched from the owner at gunpoint after a robbery operation. Security agents who were notified of the what happened - swung into action immediately as they recovered the stolen BMW LMV along with ammunition and 2 AK47 assault rifles .Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/guns-ammunition-recovered-vehicle-hijacked-armed-robbers-photos.html 1 Like 1 Share

cc; lalasticlala

Where



Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there



But if nah east side no location will be mentioned 2 Likes 1 Share

Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice 7 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:

Where



Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there



But if nah east side no location will be mentioned

Not necessary bro



Its too early to display foolishness



From 10am upwards is preferable 22 Likes 1 Share

Good

izzou:





Not necessary bro



Its too early to display foolishness



From 10am upwards is preferable



Savage Reply Savage Reply 9 Likes 2 Shares

sarrki:





Keep Queit



How do you know the time to display stupidity if you are not a member ?



Have a nice day



3 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:



Keep Queit

How do you know the time to display stupidity if you are not a member ? Hahahahaha, you just gave the dude a good uppercut sire! Hahahahaha, you just gave the dude a good uppercut sire! 2 Likes 1 Share

So where the armed robbers abi dem give una groundnut to share.." Nigeria we hail thee" this old anthem no lie

December don near all.these ones won use. person sweat take flex,na wa for Nigeria

izzou:





Not necessary bro



Its too early to display foolishness



From 10am upwards is preferable

Chaii

He deserved that though ChaiiHe deserved that though 3 Likes

Daeylar:





Chaii

He deserved that though

Better pikin



Good morning



How art thou?

izzou:





Better pikin



Good morning



How art thou?

Good morning, I'm good and you? Good morning, I'm good and you?

.











It is obvious the criminals are sarrki's comrades. It is obvious the criminals are sarrki's comrades.

where did this happen?? vague info

I'm bored and this post is stupid

Chai

Too early for bigotry, but what do I know.

so nairaland dn join twitter as home of savagery abi

Eleyi gidi gan o...

Crime everywhere...

d gun nrw

MediumStout:

Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice

Why disregard the monopoly of giving someone the second chance Why disregard the monopoly of giving someone the second chance

Armed robbers when caught in the act deserve to be killed instantly. If u dont accept this fact, then most likely u are an armed robber too..

izzou:





Not necessary bro



Its too early to display foolishness



From 10am upwards is preferable



Oh Lala,what sort of savagery is this,I used to think girls were more gifted in badmouthing bt I guess I ve been mistaken all this while,guys surely ve it more... Oh Lala,what sort of savagery is this,I used to think girls were more gifted in badmouthing bt I guess I ve been mistaken all this while,guys surely ve it more... 1 Like 1 Share

sarrki:

Where



Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there



But if nah east side no location will be mentioned

u are a bigot u are a bigot