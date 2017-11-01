₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:31am
A vehicle was recovered after it was hijacked by men of the underworld. According to media reports, the vehicle was snatched from the owner at gunpoint after a robbery operation. Security agents who were notified of the what happened - swung into action immediately as they recovered the stolen BMW LMV along with ammunition and 2 AK47 assault rifles .
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/guns-ammunition-recovered-vehicle-hijacked-armed-robbers-photos.html
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:32am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by sarrki(m): 5:34am
Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there
But if nah east side no location will be mentioned
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by MediumStout(m): 5:36am
Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 5:39am
sarrki:
Not necessary bro
Its too early to display foolishness
From 10am upwards is preferable
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ezex(m): 5:40am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Atiku2019: 5:46am
izzou:
Savage Reply
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 5:52am
sarrki:
Have a nice day
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by modelmike7(m): 5:52am
sarrki:Hahahahaha, you just gave the dude a good uppercut sire!
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Samsimple(m): 6:52am
So where the armed robbers abi dem give una groundnut to share.." Nigeria we hail thee" this old anthem no lie
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by buskie13(m): 7:35am
December don near all.these ones won use. person sweat take flex,na wa for Nigeria
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Daeylar(f): 7:48am
izzou:
Chaii
He deserved that though
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 8:02am
Daeylar:
Better pikin
Good morning
How art thou?
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Daeylar(f): 8:52am
izzou:
Good morning, I'm good and you?
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ayoblinks: 9:01am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by UbanmeUdie: 10:04am
It is obvious the criminals are sarrki's comrades.
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:02am
where did this happen?? vague info
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Ericaikince(m): 11:02am
I'm bored and this post is stupid
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by victop11(m): 11:03am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by BruncleZuma: 11:04am
Too early for bigotry, but what do I know.
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by tthewop(m): 11:05am
so nairaland dn join twitter as home of savagery abi
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by dayleke(m): 11:06am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by rocknation62(m): 11:07am
Crime everywhere...
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:10am
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by tydi(m): 11:11am
MediumStout:
Why disregard the monopoly of giving someone the second chance
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by GreatMahmud: 11:13am
Armed robbers when caught in the act deserve to be killed instantly. If u dont accept this fact, then most likely u are an armed robber too..
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by MONITZ: 11:14am
izzou:
Oh Lala,what sort of savagery is this,I used to think girls were more gifted in badmouthing bt I guess I ve been mistaken all this while,guys surely ve it more...
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by validman7(m): 11:24am
sarrki:
u are a bigot
|Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Leez(m): 11:27am
izzou:
