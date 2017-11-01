₦airaland Forum

Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:31am
A vehicle was recovered after it was hijacked by men of the underworld. According to media reports, the vehicle was snatched from the owner at gunpoint after a robbery operation. Security agents who were notified of the what happened - swung into action immediately as they recovered the stolen BMW LMV along with ammunition and 2 AK47 assault rifles .

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/guns-ammunition-recovered-vehicle-hijacked-armed-robbers-photos.html

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 5:32am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by sarrki(m): 5:34am
Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there

But if nah east side no location will be mentioned

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by MediumStout(m): 5:36am
sad Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 5:39am
sarrki:
Where

Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there

But if nah east side no location will be mentioned

Not necessary bro

Its too early to display foolishness

From 10am upwards is preferable

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ezex(m): 5:40am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Atiku2019: 5:46am
izzou:


Not necessary bro

Its too early to display foolishness

From 10am upwards is preferable


Savage Reply cool

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 5:52am
sarrki:


Keep Queit

How do you know the time to display stupidity if you are not a member ?


Have a nice day

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by modelmike7(m): 5:52am
sarrki:

Keep Queit
How do you know the time to display stupidity if you are not a member ?
Hahahahaha, you just gave the dude a good uppercut sire!

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Samsimple(m): 6:52am
So where the armed robbers abi dem give una groundnut to share.." Nigeria we hail thee" this old anthem no lie
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by buskie13(m): 7:35am
December don near all.these ones won use. person sweat take flex,na wa for Nigeria
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Daeylar(f): 7:48am
izzou:


Not necessary bro

Its too early to display foolishness

From 10am upwards is preferable

Chaii grin
He deserved that though grin

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by izzou(m): 8:02am
Daeylar:


Chaii grin
He deserved that though grin

Better pikin

Good morning

How art thou? cool
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Daeylar(f): 8:52am
izzou:


Better pikin

Good morning

How art thou? cool

Good morning, I'm good and you?
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ayoblinks: 9:01am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by UbanmeUdie: 10:04am
It is obvious the criminals are sarrki's comrades.
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by ChiefPiiko(m): 11:02am
where did this happen?? vague info
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Ericaikince(m): 11:02am
I'm bored and this post is stupid
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by victop11(m): 11:03am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by BruncleZuma: 11:04am
Too early for bigotry, but what do I know.
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by tthewop(m): 11:05am
so nairaland dn join twitter as home of savagery abi
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by dayleke(m): 11:06am
Eleyi gidi gan o...
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by rocknation62(m): 11:07am
Crime everywhere...
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by SnakeXenzia(m): 11:10am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by lawalosky: 11:10am
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by tydi(m): 11:11am
MediumStout:
sad Armed robbers deserves jungle justice. If you have been robbed before you will agree with me that taking an armed robber to court and prison is injustice

Why disregard the monopoly of giving someone the second chance
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by GreatMahmud: 11:13am
Armed robbers when caught in the act deserve to be killed instantly. If u dont accept this fact, then most likely u are an armed robber too.. grin grin
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by MONITZ: 11:14am
izzou:


Not necessary bro

Its too early to display foolishness

From 10am upwards is preferable


Oh Lala,what sort of savagery is this,I used to think girls were more gifted in badmouthing bt I guess I ve been mistaken all this while,guys surely ve it more...

Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by validman7(m): 11:24am
sarrki:
Where

Observed lately that crime reporters when its south west the name will be there

But if nah east side no location will be mentioned

u are a bigot
Re: Security Operatives Recover AK47 Rifles After Car Was Hijacked By Robbers.Photos by Leez(m): 11:27am
izzou:

Not necessary bro
Its too early to display foolishness
From 10am upwards is preferable

