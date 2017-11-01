Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) (9481 Views)

See how some internet users reacted after the photo was shared online.



An African woman arrived in the United States in style as she was pictured at the Airport with her luggage well balanced on her head. Some online users who claim the woman is a Nigerian - believe it's the woman's first time of going to America because of how she carried her luggage at the airport in order to misplace any item.See how some internet users reacted after the photo was shared online.

It might not necessarily be her first time.



She is just being he real self and she is comfortable with it.



Some people who have never boarded a plane will still call her 'local'.



FTC dedicated to all proud African Women all over, flaunting African heritage anywhere. Slayqueens who use fork and knife to dissect fufu are not included in the dedication O. Hehen. 103 Likes 10 Shares

What's wrong with that? Is even safer for her before she will lose sight of the bag and drugs will be planted in it by the fast guys! Mummy , welcome to your daughter's Omugo in the great country. 33 Likes 3 Shares

she must likely be from Ghana trust me... Their women love to carry things on their head more than other africans. Thats how a ghanaian foreign student in china then went to d local market to buy food stuff,she actually carried the stuff on her head from d market to d school dorm nearby....come and see how chinese were taking pics codedly,she didnt even notice or feel anything because its normal to her



Another reason y they are mostly short and grab in statue..Nana and co she must likely be from Ghana trust me... Their women love to carry things on their head more than other africans. Thats how a ghanaian foreign student in china then went to d local market to buy food stuff,she actually carried the stuff on her head from d market to d school dorm nearby....come and see how chinese were taking pics codedly,she didnt even notice or feel anything because its normal to herAnother reason y they are mostly short and grab in statue..Nana and co 7 Likes

Thank you Jesus.

I will carry mine like that soon in the USA.

Very effective. 10 Likes 1 Share

Nwodosis:

What's wrong with that?

Virtually everything Virtually everything 1 Like

Wetin dey there to dey fake abeg... Do your thing as you like abi na nairalanders give you money go USA 10 Likes

Proudly African 1 Like

Her pattern rocks.



Its always good to start something new.



Don't die a follow follow be yourself. 5 Likes

So whats the problem?...someone carried it with his hand another with the head..the most important thing is carry your load......how is this news? 8 Likes 2 Shares

LMAO! Aunty Bisi Remembers home! 1 Like

Slay queens won't like this



Balancing an heavy luggage on one's head is skill most young ladies lack nowadays





Mama the mama... ..i like your style

She no send dem 10 Likes

Mama no get time.... 5 Likes

I love African mothers



This one is a typical African mama 12 Likes 1 Share



Some habits die hard....



Our Nigerian mothers......IT'S IN THEM!!





Allwility:

You may take that mama out of naija but you can never take naija out of that mama.

Lol.

So so true!! Lol.Some habits die hard....Our Nigerian mothers......IT'S IN THEM!!Lol.So so true!! 5 Likes 1 Share

Only this can indicate where she came from 1 Like 1 Share

I just simply love her style, shikenan 1 Like 2 Shares

You may take that mama out of naija but you can never take naija out of that mama. 7 Likes 1 Share

Warri no dey carry last 1 Like 1 Share

Lol,just like when I hear this 1 Like

Lol.





She even carry backpack. She is definitely going for Omugwo.

God bless African mothers 4 Likes 1 Share

Lmao

sarrki:





Virtually everything



Have you ever seen the inside of an airport? 3 Likes

I carry stuffs on my head too. It gives me an identity, surprises people around me how stufffs can be balanced on the head, and this in turn makes me feel good. Also it's convinent. I don't care if you call me local or not!



There was a day I and my two friends carried heavy food flasks that had food in them on our head at the train station. Come see eyes! And we were feeling special. Haha.



There was another day, my classmates and I went to eat, and we were given big bottle of Sprite. On our way home, I balanced it on my head. My friends were surprised. Asking me to teach them. Also felt good. Haha 3 Likes 1 Share

Afonja style 1 Like

Eehheenn, what's wrong with it?? Me I see nothing wrong in it.

she no get time for anybody she no get time for anybody

Lol