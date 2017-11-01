₦airaland Forum

African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by ChangeIsCostant: 5:54am
An African woman arrived in the United States in style as she was pictured at the Airport with her luggage well balanced on her head. Some online users who claim the woman is a Nigerian - believe it's the woman's first time of going to America because of how she carried her luggage at the airport in order to misplace any item.

See how some internet users reacted after the photo was shared online.

https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/african-woman-lands-us-style-see-carried-luggage-airport.html

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by xreal: 5:55am
It might not necessarily be her first time.

She is just being he real self and she is comfortable with it.

Some people who have never boarded a plane will still call her 'local'.

FTC dedicated to all proud African Women all over, flaunting African heritage anywhere. Slayqueens who use fork and knife to dissect fufu are not included in the dedication O. Hehen.

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Nwodosis(m): 5:55am
What's wrong with that? Is even safer for her before she will lose sight of the bag and drugs will be planted in it by the fast guys! Mummy , welcome to your daughter's Omugo in the great country.

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by EmekaBlue(m): 5:55am
grin she must likely be from Ghana trust me... Their women love to carry things on their head more than other africans. Thats how a ghanaian foreign student in china then went to d local market to buy food stuff,she actually carried the stuff on her head from d market to d school dorm nearby....come and see how chinese were taking pics codedly,she didnt even notice or feel anything because its normal to her

Another reason y they are mostly short and grab in statue..Nana and co

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by ettybaba(m): 5:56am
Thank you Jesus.
I will carry mine like that soon in the USA.
Very effective.

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by sarrki(m): 5:59am
Nwodosis:
What's wrong with that?

Virtually everything

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Samsimple(m): 6:01am
Wetin dey there to dey fake abeg... Do your thing as you like abi na nairalanders give you money go USA

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Atiku2019: 6:02am
Proudly African cool

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by hisgrace090: 6:05am
Her pattern rocks.

Its always good to start something new.

Don't die a follow follow be yourself.

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 6:07am
So whats the problem?...someone carried it with his hand another with the head..the most important thing is carry your load......how is this news?

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by DoyenExchange: 6:09am
LMAO! Aunty Bisi Remembers home!

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Adebola02(m): 6:11am
Slay queens won't like this

Balancing an heavy luggage on one's head is skill most young ladies lack nowadays


Mama the mama... ..i like your style
She no send dem

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by MVLOX(m): 6:20am
Mama no get time....

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by rawpadgin(m): 6:22am
I love African mothers

This one is a typical African mama

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by modelmike7(m): 6:23am
Lol.
Some habits die hard....

Our Nigerian mothers......IT'S IN THEM!!


Allwility:
You may take that mama out of naija but you can never take naija out of that mama. grin

Lol.
So so true!!

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Bari22(m): 6:27am
Only this can indicate where she came from

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Samusu(m): 6:33am
I just simply love her style, shikenan

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Allwility: 7:09am
You may take that mama out of naija but you can never take naija out of that mama. grin

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by sirjentul05(m): 7:13am
Warri no dey carry last

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by columbus007(m): 7:45am
Lol,just like when I hear this

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by surgecom(m): 8:00am
Lol.


She even carry backpack. She is definitely going for Omugwo.
God bless African mothers

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by sakalisis(m): 8:00am
Lmao
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by YamLegs(f): 8:00am
Have you ever seen the inside of an airport?
sarrki:


Virtually everything

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Ericaikince(m): 8:01am
grin
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by flyca: 8:01am
I carry stuffs on my head too. It gives me an identity, surprises people around me how stufffs can be balanced on the head, and this in turn makes me feel good. Also it's convinent. I don't care if you call me local or not!

There was a day I and my two friends carried heavy food flasks that had food in them on our head at the train station. Come see eyes! And we were feeling special. Haha.

There was another day, my classmates and I went to eat, and we were given big bottle of Sprite. On our way home, I balanced it on my head. My friends were surprised. Asking me to teach them. Also felt good. Haha

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by johnstar(m): 8:01am
Afonja style grin

Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by PenlsCaP: 8:01am
grin
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by talk2percy(m): 8:02am
Eehheenn, what's wrong with it?? Me I see nothing wrong in it.
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by Oyindidi(f): 8:02am
grin she no get time for anybody
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by itiswellandwell: 8:02am
Lol
Re: African Woman Carries Her Luggage On The Head At The Airport In USA (Photo) by ezex(m): 8:02am
Lol
Well for security reasons this the best way,maybe she was a victim of circumstances in the past,maybe she has learnt her lesson hard way..God bless her hustle...

