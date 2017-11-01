₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by ichommy(m): 9:20am
Olurotimi Badero Is The Amazing Nigerian Doctor Who Is The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist In The World
Dr Olurotimi John Badero has made Nigeria proud after his recognition as the only fully trained and board certified cardio-nephrologist (combined kidney and heart specialist) in the world today.
Dr. Badero is the Executive Director of Cardiac Renal & Vascular Associates, the Medical Director of St. Joseph Hospice, and he is on the global Advisory Board of the therapeutics experts on Thrombosis and Atherosclerosis, Merck Pharmaceuticals U.S.A.
Education, Career & Personal Life
Badero who resides in the United States was born the seventh of nine children to Chief Eliab Olufemi Olujoye Badero and Stella Taiwo Badero and raised in Lagos and Ogun states, Nigeria.
Badero attended St. Mary’s Private School Lagos for his primary school education. He received his secondary school education at Federal Government College Odogbolu, Ogun State.
He was admitted to the Medical School at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State.
Following medical school, he completed his internship year at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex at Ile-Ife.
He worked at General Hospital Isolo in Lagos to fulfill his one-year service requirement with the National Youth Service Corps. After this, he relocated to the United States where he completed three years of internal medicine residency training at SUNY Downstate Medical Center.
Badero was accepted at the Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta where he completed a two-year fellowship training in nephrology and hypertension.
Badero returned to SUNY Downstate to complete a three-year fellowship training in cardiovascular medicine.
Following this, he attended the Yale School of Medicine where he completed a fellowship in invasive & interventional cardiology and another in peripheral vascular intervention. Badero then returned to SUNY Downstate for a year of fellowship training in interventional nephrology and dialysis access intervention.
Awards And Achievements
In all, Dr. Badero completed an unprecedented 10 years of continuous post- graduate medical training and he is currently board certified and a consultant in:
1. Internal medicine
2. Nephrology & Hypertension
3. Interventional Nephrology & Endovascular Access
4. Cardiovascular Medicine
5. Nuclear Cardiology
6. Invasive & Interventional Cardiology.
He performed the first transradial cardiac catheterization and coronary angioplasty at Central Mississippi Medical Center.
Dr. Badero is a recipient of many awards including:
– The Association of Black Cardiologists scholarship award for the Best Cardiology Fellow in the U.S.
– The 2014 Mississippi Healthcare Heroes in the state of Mississippi.
– He was also named one of Jackson, Mississippi’s Best Surgeons.
Dr. Badero has authored many peer reviewed journals and he is currently on the editorial board of the International Journal of Nephrology & Renovascular Disease.
He is a:
1. Fellow of the American College of Physicians
2. Fellow of the American Society of Nephrology
3. Fellow of the American College of Cardiology
4. Fellow of the Society for Cardiac Angiography & Interventions.
Marriage
Badero is the assistant pastor at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Vine Chapel Church in Mississippi. He is currently unmarried.
http://www.emmanuelbabatunde.com/2017/11/olurotimi-badero-is-amazing-nigerian.html
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 9:23am
Good
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Chevalier(m): 11:32am
I came to check name and I was not disappointed.
Kudos to him.
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by abdultarki(m): 11:32am
Good one
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Jackeeh(m): 11:33am
"He's currently unmarried"!
That's the only aspect that caught my attention. I wonder why. Hmmmm
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Astonmartins: 11:33am
Made it down here......... Rain.... tututututututututu
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by knight05(m): 11:33am
ok
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by obicentlis: 11:33am
Keep him safe.
This type of personnel should be the one to have security in all sense. If you lose them, you lose a whole lot of experience and knowledge.
He is not even in Nigeria, he is where he is appreciated and paid very well, with high quality of life .
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by MicTayor(m): 11:33am
Yoruba rocks
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Moyinoluwa35: 11:33am
a
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Rmxr: 11:33am
Lol..if it were those powder people with grinding stone heads, this whole page would have been filled lol. Low-achieving modafokas. There are uncountable number of Yorubas doing big things in every field abroad. And I'm not even talking about the likes of Dr Deji Akinwande that receieved the highest honor for scientists and engineers in the early stages of research or Dr Olufemi Akintoye who led a medical team that successfully operated on a foetus. Imagine if we had a Yoruba country and all these people decide to come back home. Wow!!
Just yesterday, Forbes released their list of the 2018 class of #30Under30 features 600 innovators, inventors, stars and scientists. Only 4 Nigerians made that list. 3 of them Yorubas. We are not anybody's mate.
Yorubas rock jor
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by mrgreen4real(m): 11:33am
BARJIE, I NEED A MAP TO ESCAPE
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 11:34am
In the world??
That's woooowww
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by ammyluv2002(f): 11:34am
Kudos! More grace Doc
He's currently unmarried?
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by kowalsky: 11:34am
living my dream
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by LifeIsGuhd(f): 11:34am
Did I just see UNMARRIED?
Nairaland Gs, I will send you his number for a token
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by RealAAdekunjo(m): 11:35am
proudly Afonja
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Mrnairalandd: 11:35am
Only came to check names and i wasn’t disappointed
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by shaddoww: 11:36am
Nigeria my country. Our people keep making waves outside of Naija but back home, everything don skataskata finish. Its not a surprise d super eagles are making us proud since dey are now more of foreign players.
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by orees11: 11:36am
hmm...amazing
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by goshen26: 11:36am
Tribalist over 2 u
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by niceprof: 11:37am
Congrats Bro,if only we have leaders who are achievers..for now,please dont return to Nigeria
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by money121(m): 11:37am
Omo Luabi
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by DONADAMS(m): 11:37am
congrats man...God bless Nigeria!
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Danny287(m): 11:37am
Good one....not surprised his not married cause people like this make love to their books alot more than any other thing.
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by myjobsfinder(m): 11:38am
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Senatorfm: 11:38am
Waooo. This is a great achievement
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 11:38am
"He is currently unmarried."
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 11:38am
Yeah..
I can confirm to you that he is unmarried.
Any Lady here interested in his contact address, or Mobile number can leave a direct message.
PS: Price is negotiable.
|Re: Olurotimi Badero: The Only Combined Heart & Kidney Specialist Doctor (Photos) by 86bee(f): 11:38am
very impressive!
