|Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:39am
Super Eagles Legend, Kanu Nnankwo aka Papilo took to his twitter handle to commend the fearless spirit and the strong faith with which the players suprised Argentina after coming from two goals down to defeat them 4-2 in a friendly match that took place at the Krasnodar Arena Stadium in Russia yesterday.
He wrote;
"Fear no body and Believe. Congratulations boys Russia no stopping hahahahaha wonderful game against Argentina."
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Holuwahyomzzy: 9:39am
This is a warning to other teams, DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE "FEARLESS" SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018...They said Nigeria won cos Messi didn't play, We self Moses didn't play..
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by internationalman(m): 10:03am
The last time we also scored four against them it was friendly. I won't b surprised if we beat Germany 5 : 0 in friendly as well.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by pilarnig(m): 11:41am
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by johnstar(m): 11:41am
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by DONADAMS(m): 11:42am
papilo I know say one day you go make us proud...seems all these people making FTC are jobless(no offense) cos I'm the 4th to comment..and this is my closest to FTC since i joined NL and guess what? I didn't go to work today..I think to make FTC you have to be online atleast 15hours everyday
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Drniyi4u(m): 11:42am
The only KANU we know
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by NoFavors: 11:42am
Legend!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by goldenarrow: 11:42am
The way to go. Go Eagles!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by MYBLOCUS: 11:43am
THANKS PAPILO THEY WILL SURLY MAKE US PROUD JUST THE WAY YOU DID
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Sirheny007(m): 11:43am
Drniyi4u:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by BigBelleControl(m): 11:43am
King Kanu has spoken.
“Oba a tokpere!
Ise!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by ODUMEGWUCOWARD: 11:43am
A genuine LEGEND.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by ilyasom(m): 11:43am
Congratulations
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by tthewop(m): 11:43am
seems like we re all forgetting that it's just a friendly match
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by slawomir: 11:43am
they tried
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Sammy07(m): 11:44am
No Messi no Argentina...
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Ayatul(m): 11:44am
Fearless Eagle, bring on England.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by Sirheny007(m): 11:45am
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by jayfolarin: 11:45am
internationalman:
Is that all you have to say?...... Now ffuck off
Friendly or not, this boys have what it takes!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by abdultarki(m): 11:45am
DONADAMS:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by myjobsfinder(m): 11:46am
Kudos to the team jare...
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by jazinogold(m): 11:47am
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by emperordelis(m): 11:47am
internationalman:lol,where art thou positivity my brother?
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by 01mcfadden(m): 11:47am
Most still see this match as a sham.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina by ekensi01(m): 11:48am
What's the big deal there?
I don't consider friendly as anything.
I'm soaring for a better Eagle's.
