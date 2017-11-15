Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kanu Nwankwo Congratulates "Fearless" Eagles For Defeating Argentina (3756 Views)

He wrote;



"Fear no body and Believe. Congratulations boys Russia no stopping hahahahaha wonderful game against Argentina."





DO NOT UNDERESTIMATE "FEARLESS" SUPER EAGLES come Russia 2018...They said Nigeria won cos Messi didn't play, We self Moses didn't play..





The last time we also scored four against them it was friendly. I won't b surprised if we beat Germany 5 : 0 in friendly as well. 9 Likes

Ok

papilo I know say one day you go make us proud...seems all these people making FTC are jobless(no offense) cos I'm the 4th to comment..and this is my closest to FTC since i joined NL and guess what? I didn't go to work today..I think to make FTC you have to be online atleast 15hours everyday 5 Likes

The only KANU we know 8 Likes

Legend!

The way to go. Go Eagles!

THANKS PAPILO THEY WILL SURLY MAKE US PROUD JUST THE WAY YOU DID 1 Like

Drniyi4u:

The only KANU we know 2 Likes

King Kanu has spoken.











































“Oba a tokpere!

Ise! 1 Like



A genuine LEGEND. 1 Like

Congratulations

seems like we re all forgetting that it's just a friendly match

they tried

No Messi no Argentina...

Fearless Eagle, bring on England.

.

internationalman:

The last time we also scored four against them it was friendly.

I won't b surprised if we beat Germany 5 : 0 in friendly as well.

Is that all you have to say?...... Now ffuck off



Friendly or not, this boys have what it takes! Is that all you have to say?...... Now ffuck offFriendly or not, this boys have what it takes! 2 Likes

DONADAMS:

papilo

Kudos to the team jare... 1 Like

na so

internationalman:

The last time we also scored four against them it was friendly.

I won't b surprised if we beat Germany 5 : 0 in friendly as well. lol,where art thou positivity my brother? lol,where art thou positivity my brother? 1 Like

Most still see this match as a sham.