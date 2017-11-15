₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,251 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:21 PM

Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) (2032 Views)

2face Surprises His Wife On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary (Pics, Video) / Diana Kenoly: Nigerian Lady Refused To Take Photo With Wife Of US Music Legend / Teebillz In His Car On Lekki Toll Bridge - Drewbaba.com (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 2:54pm
Nigerian musician Oritsefemi will be tying the knot with his wife, Nabila in Lagos on November 25th and they both disclosed in a recent interview that it will be like a carnival.

Nabila was surprised today to find out that Oritsefemi paid for their pre-wedding photos to be displayed on an electronic billboard at the Lekki-Ikoyi toll bridge roundabout.

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/oritsefemi-erects-fancy-billboard-of-him-with-wife-on-lekki-bridge

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 2:54pm
More
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
Sweet love. Relationship/Marriage is sweet with money.

1 Like

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by LUGBE: 3:02pm
Love tokyo, wishing you the best
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Teaveapoet(f): 3:03pm
i just hope the lady doesnt jirts hm.
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by GraveMan(m): 3:52pm
Love Is Sweet And Fun When You Have Money. I Love U Na Money

2 Likes

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:55pm
GraveMan:
Love Is Sweet And Fun When You Have Money. I Love U Na Money
grin cheesy grin
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:57pm
Goodluck guys
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Larrey(f): 4:04pm
Good but I don't want to hear bad stories after all ds o
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by olaleks007(m): 4:18pm
The guy is madly inlove
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 5:28pm
When a man is truely in love with u,he will climb mountain for u with bare hands...Weldone Oritfemi..
Na women men love like this dey Bleep up....if she wan start eeeee,she fit dey Bleep gate man sef.
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 6:16pm
And them say make i no do blood money shocked
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Ade788: 6:16pm
I pray it lasts forever
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sukkot: 6:17pm
nigga got more money than sense

1 Like

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:17pm
nice
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:17pm
t
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 6:17pm
ok

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by danowena: 6:17pm
wink
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by aonag: 6:18pm
yeye...copy copy
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 6:18pm
Lalasticlala will do better than this angry
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:18pm
sense fall on them

erecting a billboard with pictures is not a definition of true love
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Turks: 6:18pm
...and when breakup happens? Will another billboard be erected in that regard? undecided




Mediocre lot.
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:18pm
Hmm
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sotall(m): 6:19pm
Why is this guy wasting money?

Just go to Okorocha of imo state and he will erect your pre-wedding statue of you and your bae cool
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by dollarcoolcat(m): 6:19pm
Internet help us keep dis intact... Best of luck regardless but be on the look out..

Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:19pm
This marriage must not crash o.
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:19pm
Be like Okorocha. Erect a statue instead
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 6:19pm
sukkot:
nigga got more money than sense
EOD.

And how much dies he have sef? Some black men can mumu sha
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Shawnnn01: 6:19pm
jacyhelen:
When a man is truely in love with u,he will climb mountain for u with bare hands...Weldone Oritfemi..
Na women men love like this dey Bleep up....if she wan start eeeee,she fit dey Bleep gate man sef.

The she should be ready for her death.
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by seacoast(m): 6:20pm
Call me when they erect their divorce papers
Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sukkot: 6:20pm
safarigirl:
EOD.

And how much dies he have sef? Some black men can mumu sha
right ? he has bleached his brain away

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ojb Jezreel New Look / Miss California Carrie Prejean's Gay Marriage Answer Angers Miss Usa Judge Perez / Gyration Singer,tony Oneweek Mounagor Wins House Of Assembly Election

Viewing this topic: Nwaoma198(f), methodyk, Truflexunits, bcashy, sammy4life1(m), Zector(m), dayoddone(m), jektony(m), Pozzy(m), showbantu(m), Bwoodlt, censeakay(m), saviola77(m), Olaposiwaju, Cyberknight, michealwale(m), dotun4luv(m), uruba23, Chidirolex, flexgee, pavana, ENDTIMEgist(m), thyzee77(m), ArchangeLucifer, aonag, se0un(m), habeembolah, hollandis(f), humilitynike, sheyyiiie(m), Goodyness(f), emerged01(m), Djyucee1, YamLegs(f), AzizG550(m), manlygroup(m), femishow2005(m), millhouse, lifter1000, Xxx123xxx, GAZZUZZ(m), paragon40(m), tintingz(m), taurus21, delors(m), Balley(f), miqos02(m), DeepSight(m), Secretgis, Decapo, cowardSeun, Speakdatruth, dollarcoolcat(m), mike01, megasine(m), KlausMike, NoFavors, koppa(m), Osinowoosibanjo(m), protocol(m), jdstunt(m), entparrot(f), szen(m), Mrkumareze(m), Drockfit, omodapson(m), aberyomi09(m), smacky619(m), wasbag, ordinaryjoe, oloriadejoke(f), johnmore, PS712, nunougo, Ajixegun, Lateefaje, Olamilite, lezan(m), Alhajikinky(m), Jibola10(m), daprince098(m), turner3(m), drealmoyo(m), Atere1967(m), jesse8048(m), Davidabutu(m), Dedotun1147(m), kennyone, Hilariousthiago(m), jomarq(m), awumen101(m), Parisfran(f), rka2, adun99(f), edimat007(m), idiagbo86(m), kingdenny(m), Marshalxv(m), MrBigiman, KeVN9, vigiblinks(m), TeamLeader112, seacoast(m), haskeem, Olotubodmas(m), Viccur(m), fjjc(m), dannybomb(m), papiforreal(m), uyisteven(m), Julkanade, edlion57(m), corporateDan(m), LordValor, amani63, Mbliz(f), jofatek9200(m), rufus7719, damibravo(m), brossam2001(m), Amebo1(m), lawrence83, garantus2, Classics26, sirbrw(m), sureheaven(m), ZAWs, fopishow(m), chikabmm(m), coalcoal1(m), Dovie1240(m), ojukokoro, reel14(m), KpagoGIN(m), Shizolaalasoa(m), Jumybecks(m), Wizkhalifa2(m), mizskyhigh, kennygee(f), decasey(m), sorepco(m), skallyman(m), yemibayo(m), AkupeMBANO(m), RealAAdekunjo(m), kourt, Tobithefirst(m), ULSHERLAN(m), arshavineering(m), namedonfinish(f), ND1243, Temidayo9(m), onelove29, BakireBulmaker, catalanscrew(m), destiny4luv(m), Gold2017, leoautos, memozium(m), KissyFace(m), bullstriker, phrancys001(m), Macelliot(m), wayray, lolipopandy(f), chidekings(m), jcflex(m), blunt(m), chennySman, Shakingdbumbum, Hysmady(m), shigoslim(m), TrollTrap, MrTeeo, AlanTuringAI, Mosopzy22(m), HealthNBeauty, tobidam, dammytosh, Kayceenaz(m), lative(m), lifeisbeautiful, ChiefPiiko(m), sotall(m), goodyearsam123(m), Yorisb, danowena, ajilegend(m), tcash(m), GodblessNig247(m), frigsfriday(m), nosa2(m), Wilson4real(m), Benz4pimp(m), sukkot, Blackbelly(m), abdulsemiu02(m), Maryberry15(f), thirdi(m), ymdo(m), ezimo777(m), mandyzone(f), Johnnyessence, ultra1(m), Kophschmerzen, Dhee2, Tipster889(m), Mayorwer, kestolove95(f), Sammymyte(m), mackii(m), jahsharon, honeymix77(m), londonzona, innobets, taiyesoul(m), smithe113(m) and 335 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.