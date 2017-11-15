₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by NEHLIVE: 2:54pm
Nigerian musician Oritsefemi will be tying the knot with his wife, Nabila in Lagos on November 25th and they both disclosed in a recent interview that it will be like a carnival.
Nabila was surprised today to find out that Oritsefemi paid for their pre-wedding photos to be displayed on an electronic billboard at the Lekki-Ikoyi toll bridge roundabout.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:56pm
Sweet love. Relationship/Marriage is sweet with money.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by LUGBE: 3:02pm
Love tokyo, wishing you the best
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Teaveapoet(f): 3:03pm
i just hope the lady doesnt jirts hm.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by GraveMan(m): 3:52pm
Love Is Sweet And Fun When You Have Money. I Love U Na Money
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 3:55pm
GraveMan:
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by 13ShadesOfMay(m): 3:57pm
Goodluck guys
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Larrey(f): 4:04pm
Good but I don't want to hear bad stories after all ds o
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by olaleks007(m): 4:18pm
The guy is madly inlove
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by jacyhelen(f): 5:28pm
When a man is truely in love with u,he will climb mountain for u with bare hands...Weldone Oritfemi..
Na women men love like this dey Bleep up....if she wan start eeeee,she fit dey Bleep gate man sef.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 6:16pm
And them say make i no do blood money
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Ade788: 6:16pm
I pray it lasts forever
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sukkot: 6:17pm
nigga got more money than sense
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by miqos02(m): 6:17pm
nice
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by VIPERVENOM(m): 6:17pm
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by ArchangeLucifer: 6:17pm
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by danowena: 6:17pm
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by aonag: 6:18pm
yeye...copy copy
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Berlyn1(f): 6:18pm
Lalasticlala will do better than this
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by free2ryhme: 6:18pm
sense fall on them
erecting a billboard with pictures is not a definition of true love
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Turks: 6:18pm
...and when breakup happens? Will another billboard be erected in that regard?
Mediocre lot.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Speakdatruth: 6:18pm
Hmm
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sotall(m): 6:19pm
Why is this guy wasting money?
Just go to Okorocha of imo state and he will erect your pre-wedding statue of you and your bae
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by dollarcoolcat(m): 6:19pm
Internet help us keep dis intact... Best of luck regardless but be on the look out..
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by kennygee(f): 6:19pm
This marriage must not crash o.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by coalcoal1(m): 6:19pm
Be like Okorocha. Erect a statue instead
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 6:19pm
sukkot:EOD.
And how much dies he have sef? Some black men can mumu sha
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by Shawnnn01: 6:19pm
jacyhelen:
The she should be ready for her death.
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by seacoast(m): 6:20pm
Call me when they erect their divorce papers
|Re: Billboard Of Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Fash On Lekki Bridge (Photos) by sukkot: 6:20pm
safarigirl:right ? he has bleached his brain away
