Nabila was surprised today to find out that Oritsefemi paid for their pre-wedding photos to be displayed on an electronic billboard at the Lekki-Ikoyi toll bridge roundabout.



Nigerian musician Oritsefemi will be tying the knot with his wife, Nabila in Lagos on November 25th and they both disclosed in a recent interview that it will be like a carnival. Nabila was surprised today to find out that Oritsefemi paid for their pre-wedding photos to be displayed on an electronic billboard at the Lekki-Ikoyi toll bridge roundabout.

Sweet love. Relationship/Marriage is sweet with money. 1 Like

Love tokyo, wishing you the best

i just hope the lady doesnt jirts hm.

Love Is Sweet And Fun When You Have Money. I Love U Na Money 2 Likes

Love Is Sweet And Fun When You Have Money. I Love U Na Money

Goodluck guys

Good but I don't want to hear bad stories after all ds o

The guy is madly inlove

When a man is truely in love with u,he will climb mountain for u with bare hands...Weldone Oritfemi..

Na women men love like this dey Bleep up....if she wan start eeeee,she fit dey Bleep gate man sef.

And them say make i no do blood money

I pray it lasts forever

nigga got more money than sense 1 Like

nice

yeye...copy copy

Lalasticlala will do better than this

sense fall on them



erecting a billboard with pictures is not a definition of true love











Mediocre lot. ...and when breakup happens? Will another billboard be erected in that regard?Mediocre lot.

Just go to Okorocha of imo state and he will erect your pre-wedding statue of you and your bae Why is this guy wasting money?Just go to Okorocha of imo state and he will erect your pre-wedding statue of you and your bae

Internet help us keep dis intact... Best of luck regardless but be on the look out..

This marriage must not crash o.

Be like Okorocha. Erect a statue instead

nigga got more money than sense EOD.



And how much dies he have sef? Some black men can mumu sha EOD.And how much dies he have sef? Some black men can mumu sha

When a man is truely in love with u,he will climb mountain for u with bare hands...Weldone Oritfemi..

Na women men love like this dey Bleep up....if she wan start eeeee,she fit dey Bleep gate man sef.

The she should be ready for her death. The she should be ready for her death.

Call me when they erect their divorce papers