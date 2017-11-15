₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,250 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:20 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top (2001 Views)
Destiny Etiko's Eyes Swollen On Movie Location (Photos) / Destiny Etiko Celebrates Her Birthday With Braless Photos / Twerking Videos Of Actress Destiny Etiko (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by kidap: 3:48pm
Sexy and curvy Nollywood actress, Etiko Destiny steps out braless. Actress took to her instagram page to share photos of herself coining out braless.
See photos....
http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-destiny-etiko-steps-braless/
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Mrsoundoro(m): 3:57pm
cute
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 4:00pm
This one that doesn't know how to act?. I guess her fine physique gets her roles. No wonder Nollywood is a place for mediocres.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by PenlsCaP: 4:18pm
Benita27:
Abeg u dbt know the girl joor!
She is action packed
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 4:38pm
PenlsCaP:Perhaps your definition of a total package is different from mine. I don't do Nollywood but the few occasions I've seen her where usually on "Supporting roles".
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Rokia2(f): 4:47pm
Benita27:She is a new comer. With time her acting will improve. Mercy Johnson didn't become such a great actress
overnight. matter of fact when she first started out, she used to overact.
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by LuvU2(f): 4:57pm
Fine pikin ❤
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 5:00pm
Rokia2:If you're good, you're good. She doesn't need 10yrs to prove that. Though, practice makes perfect but she's been on the job for long. Take it, or leave it. She's a mediocre actress.
Not beefing but stating fact. You can't get a good fan base if acting isn't your forte.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Rokia2(f): 5:08pm
Benita27:
What the heck do you mean take it or leave it? lol Did I tell you I was a die hard fan? the fact is that any job for that matter needs more experience for you to be good at it. Your opinion though and I can definitely beg to differ. She's not great yet but is only a matter of time and she will be right up there.
and maam talking about fan base, you don't have to be a Meryl Streep to have a large following. Last time I checked Juliet Ibrahim has a very large following on insta although she's a really terrible actress.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by PenlsCaP: 5:15pm
Benita27:
That says it all so.... hush it!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by McBeal10(f): 5:18pm
I see cameltoe.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 5:30pm
Rokia2:I'd place Juliet Ibrahim on the same pedestal as her. They have one thing in common...skill is lacking but their physique works for them especially in climes like Nigeria where anything goes. Juliet has a large fan base not because she's good but based on her beauty which isn't what I was talking about but content.
Like I said before, if acting is your forte, it comes naturally. No one needs years to prove that. Regina Daniels is a better actress to Juliet Ibrahim with her years and experience 'cause it's her forte. If that isn't a good example; are you a "Game Of Thrones" fan?, If YES, you'd know the little girl Arya Stark who've spent little time in Hollywood but has proven to be one of the best. That being said, your tone sounds like you're on your period. Have a nice day, point made.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Rokia2(f): 5:37pm
Benita27:LOL maybe you are one of them girls with bipolar behavior when you're on your period enh? I am not one of em. I am the same even on my period.
And Destiny is a way better actress then Juliet they are not even in the same league. Again we are two different individuals and two different opinions. Our opnion surely don't mean facts either.....now lemme quote you here, "you can take it or leave it"
Lastly I am not on my period....do have a great day as well.
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 5:43pm
PenlsCaP:Nope, I don't do Nollywood 'cause they reduce one's IQ.
I walked in on my sister seeing a Nollywood movie, and because it was wrong to ask her to change the channel I sat down but was busy surfing NL. Not long, one of the leading character(actress) in the movie said she was looking for her Fiancée. I kept mute and was observing, then the next scene she told her sister in-law to-be that she knows where her Fiancé is. My question is, why didn't the editor edit this error if they were that good at what they do? Rather, she was corrected but her mess was still produced for viewers to consume. That was unprofessional, and one of many reasons I don't give Nollywood my time.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 5:54pm
Rokia2:Don't flatter yourself. I said your tone sounds like. I didn't say You were. So, quit being cocky. Superwoman, who doesn't experience the effects of hormonal imbalance during menstruation.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Rokia2(f): 5:58pm
Benita27:
Flatter myself? for been on my period? Is it that great? Thought you already said goodbye to me though?
stop trying too hard babe.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Benita27(f): 6:05pm
Rokia2:Clearly your fingers are going faster than your brain could process words. Read again, this time slowly. Bye.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Rokia2(f): 6:09pm
Benita27:hahahahaha sound like a pained girl on her period. I recommend nurofen for period pain. drink more water and some heat pad under your stomach should do the trick.
I would have said bye also but I know you will run faster then the Flash to reply this post.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by nairalandfreak(m): 6:11pm
Crap
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by BruncleZuma: 6:11pm
The two ladies beefing above makes for better entertainment than this C Grade actress...
1 Like
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by kennygee(f): 6:12pm
Okay. Anything else?
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by omocalabar(m): 6:12pm
nice cameltoe
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Speakdatruth: 6:12pm
To become a celebrity... Just take pictures.
***Modified***
BTW what's wrong with those two people up there discussing period on this thread?
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Ericaikince(m): 6:12pm
Kai fvck up I no do quick comment...
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Blackfyre: 6:13pm
I love it when women argue with each other, e dey sweet me gaan.
When a woman throws a jab at another woman of being on her period, that is some very low blow...
2 Likes
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by pastorcyrus(m): 6:13pm
Aru melu
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by free2ryhme: 6:14pm
kidap:
na her xmas cloth she wear so
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by Yemifashanu: 6:14pm
WAW
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by ismokeweed(m): 6:14pm
Those 2 b1tches on their periods above... Please don't stop the fight. Enjoying your foolishness especially the second one forming odunga.
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by miqos02(m): 6:15pm
poip con
|Re: Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top by ken2baba(m): 6:16pm
Benita27:all these bad belle na because she fine pass u
1 Like
Hennessy Scores High With Halo Concert… Pictures / Xmas Bonanza / Christmas Card
Viewing this topic: greenlegs(m), Akoniakin(m), rhetorical17, kwende(m), Osama10(m), LMAyedun(m), SAGE07, Wizywiz(m), qloreal, honyph, kcplay, Williambanks(m), BruncleZuma, lovetrust, mayberry1(f), bostonj, sauceEEP(m), femiphillips007(m), manofsleep(m), Justdare, mikelcj, KingHenry2, kingjo96, valve, lalasticlala(m), donjahsy, preciousifeoma, optimismlaz(m), kakadinho0880, OluwasureGig, XtraTochi, Uniqueness01(f), LEXYCOM, Artorius(m), nelsonpreneur, kachina(m), sus4allng, Ade788, 3Hopeblog, Brownville007, kulboy(m), generaliy, dokiOloye(m), VIPERVENOM(m), laptopsale(m), kizolo(m), MFjones(m), pinkbae(f), Viula(m), trevolady(f), PenlsCaP, Opus85, Mexyz(m), Apostlenathan1(m), sorepco(m), oluwasegun007(m), youngibe(m), 1oba, edward1984(m), classical15(m), jiorhemen(m), Rokia2(f), ejosh4(m), Icecode, funshynathan(m), handbagss(f), otunba88(m), tofolo(m), Sage7, UceeTrust, iammo(m), olowoboi, sucobaba(m), quickberry(m), noblePhenom, tygar(m), Tynasparks(f), pilli(m), goodywady(m), arshavineering(m), Adeinfo, Hakeymco(m), iosazee, Emioga, passionatebae, Dynamicbae, blexyz1, yourangel, Shawnnn01, joerock, fuckpro, EACBLAZE, Ada9103(f), MasViews, mastrolife, tonak(m), erabe(m) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13