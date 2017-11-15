Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Destiny Etiko Rocks Bum Shots And Plunging Black Top (2001 Views)

Destiny Etiko's Eyes Swollen On Movie Location (Photos) / Destiny Etiko Celebrates Her Birthday With Braless Photos / Twerking Videos Of Actress Destiny Etiko (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See photos....







http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-destiny-etiko-steps-braless/ Sexy and curvy Nollywood actress, Etiko Destiny steps out braless. Actress took to her instagram page to share photos of herself coining out braless.See photos....

cute

This one that doesn't know how to act?. I guess her fine physique gets her roles. No wonder Nollywood is a place for mediocres.

Benita27:

This one that doesn't know how to act?. I guess her fine physique gets her roles. No wonder Nollywood is a place mediocres.

Abeg u dbt know the girl joor!

She is action packed Abeg u dbt know the girl joor!She is action packed

PenlsCaP:





Abeg u dbt know the girl joor!

She is action packed Perhaps your definition of a total package is different from mine. I don't do Nollywood but the few occasions I've seen her where usually on "Supporting roles". Perhaps your definition of a total package is different from mine. I don't do Nollywood but the few occasions I've seen her where usually on "Supporting roles".

Benita27:

Perhaps your definition of a total package is different from mine. I don't do Nollywood but the few occasions I've seen her where usually on "Supporting roles". She is a new comer. With time her acting will improve. Mercy Johnson didn't become such a great actress

overnight. matter of fact when she first started out, she used to overact. She is a new comer. With time her acting will improve. Mercy Johnson didn't become such a great actressovernight. matter of fact when she first started out, she used to overact. 1 Like

Fine pikin ❤ 1 Like

Rokia2:



She is a new comer. With time her acting will improve. Mercy Johnson didn't become such a great actress

overnight. matter of fact when she first started out, she used to overact. If you're good, you're good. She doesn't need 10yrs to prove that. Though, practice makes perfect but she's been on the job for long. Take it, or leave it. She's a mediocre actress.



Not beefing but stating fact. You can't get a good fan base if acting isn't your forte. If you're good, you're good. She doesn't need 10yrs to prove that. Though, practice makes perfect but she's been on the job for long. Take it, or leave it. She's a mediocre actress.Not beefing but stating fact. You can't get a good fan base if acting isn't your forte.

Benita27:

If you're good, you're good. She doesn't need 10yrs to prove that. Though, practice makes perfect but she's been on the job for long. Take it, or leave it. She's a mediocre actress.



Not beefing but stating fact. You can't get a good fan base if acting isn't your forte.

What the heck do you mean take it or leave it? lol Did I tell you I was a die hard fan? the fact is that any job for that matter needs more experience for you to be good at it. Your opinion though and I can definitely beg to differ. She's not great yet but is only a matter of time and she will be right up there.



and maam talking about fan base, you don't have to be a Meryl Streep to have a large following. Last time I checked Juliet Ibrahim has a very large following on insta although she's a really terrible actress. What the heck do you mean take it or leave it? lol Did I tell you I was a die hard fan? the fact is that any job for that matter needs more experience for you to be good at it. Your opinion though and I can definitely beg to differ. She's not great yet but is only a matter of time and she will be right up there.and maam talking about fan base, you don't have to be a Meryl Streep to have a large following. Last time I checked Juliet Ibrahim has a very large following on insta although she's a really terrible actress.

Benita27:

Perhaps your definition of a total package is different from mine. I don't do Nollywood but the few occasions I've seen her where usually on "Supporting roles".

That says it all so.... hush it! That says it all so.... hush it! 1 Like 1 Share

I see cameltoe.

Rokia2:





What the heck do you mean take it or leave it? lol Did I tell you I was a die hard fan? the fact is that any job for that matter needs more experience for you to be good at it. Your opinion though and I can definitely beg to differ. She's not great yet but is only a matter of time and she will be right up there.



and maam talking about fan base, you don't have to be a Meryl Streep to have a large following. Last time I checked Juliet Ibrahim has a very large following on insta although she's a really terrible actress.



I'd place Juliet Ibrahim on the same pedestal as her. They have one thing in common...skill is lacking but their physique works for them especially in climes like Nigeria where anything goes. Juliet has a large fan base not because she's good but based on her beauty which isn't what I was talking about but content.



Like I said before, if acting is your forte, it comes naturally. No one needs years to prove that. Regina Daniels is a better actress to Juliet Ibrahim with her years and experience 'cause it's her forte. If that isn't a good example; are you a "Game Of Thrones" fan?, If YES, you'd know the little girl Arya Stark who've spent little time in Hollywood but has proven to be one of the best. That being said, your tone sounds like you're on your period. Have a nice day, point made. I'd place Juliet Ibrahim on the same pedestal as her. They have one thing in common...skill is lacking but their physique works for them especially in climes like Nigeria where anything goes. Juliet has a large fan base not because she's good but based on her beauty which isn't what I was talking about but content.Like I said before,Regina Daniels is a better actress to Juliet Ibrahim with her years and experience 'cause it's her forte. If that isn't a good example; are you a "Game Of Thrones" fan?, If YES, you'd know the little girl Arya Stark who've spent little time in Hollywood but has proven to be one of the best. That being said, your tone sounds like you're on your period. Have a nice day, point made.

Benita27:

That being said, your tone sounds like you're on your period. Have a nice day, point made. LOL maybe you are one of them girls with bipolar behavior when you're on your period enh? I am not one of em. I am the same even on my period.



And Destiny is a way better actress then Juliet they are not even in the same league. Again we are two different individuals and two different opinions. Our opnion surely don't mean facts either.....now lemme quote you here, "you can take it or leave it"



Lastly I am not on my period....do have a great day as well. LOL maybe you are one of them girls with bipolar behavior when you're on your period enh?I am not one of em. I am the same even on my period.And Destiny is a way better actress then Juliet they are not even in the same league. Again we are two different individuals and two different opinions. Our opnion surely don't mean facts either.....now lemme quote you here, "you can take it or leave it"Lastly I am not on my period....do have a great day as well. 1 Like

PenlsCaP:





That says it all so.... hush it! Nope, I don't do Nollywood 'cause they reduce one's IQ.



I walked in on my sister seeing a Nollywood movie, and because it was wrong to ask her to change the channel I sat down but was busy surfing NL. Not long, one of the leading character(actress) in the movie said she was looking for her Fiancée. I kept mute and was observing, then the next scene she told her sister in-law to-be that she knows where her Fiancé is. My question is, why didn't the editor edit this error if they were that good at what they do? Rather, she was corrected but her mess was still produced for viewers to consume. That was unprofessional, and one of many reasons I don't give Nollywood my time. Nope, I don't do Nollywood 'cause they reduce one's IQ.I walked in on my sister seeing a Nollywood movie, and because it was wrong to ask her to change the channel I sat down but was busy surfing NL. Not long, one of the leading character(actress) in the movie said she was looking for herI kept mute and was observing, then the next scene she told her sister in-law to-be that she knows where heris. My question is, why didn't the editor edit this error if they were that good at what they do? Rather, she was corrected but her mess was still produced for viewers to consume. That was unprofessional, and one of many reasons I don't give Nollywood my time.

Rokia2:



LOL maybe you are one of them girls with bipolar behavior when you're on your period enh? I am not one of em. I am the same even on my period.



And Destiny is a way better actress then Juliet they are not even in the same league. Again we are two different individuals and two different opinions. Our opnion surely don't mean facts either.....now lemme quote you here, "you can take it or leave it"



Lastly I am not on my period....do have a great day as well.

Don't flatter yourself. I said your tone sounds like. I didn't say You were. So, quit being cocky. Superwoman, who doesn't experience the effects of hormonal imbalance during menstruation. Don't flatter yourself.I said your toneI didn't saySo, quit being cocky. Superwoman, who doesn't experience the effects of hormonal imbalance during menstruation.

Benita27:

Don't flatter yourself. I said your tone sounds like. I didn't say You were. So, quit being cocky.

Flatter myself? for been on my period? Is it that great? Thought you already said goodbye to me though?

stop trying too hard babe. Flatter myself? for been on my period?Is it that great? Thought you already said goodbye to me though?stop trying too hard babe.

Rokia2:





Flatter myself? for been on my period? Is it that great? Thought you already said goodbye to me though?

stop trying too hard babe.

Clearly your fingers are going faster than your brain could process words. Read again, this time slowly. Bye. Clearly your fingers are going faster than your brain could process words.Read again, this time slowly. Bye.

Benita27:

Clearly your fingers are going faster than your brain could process words. Read again, this time slowly. Bye. hahahahaha sound like a pained girl on her period. I recommend nurofen for period pain. drink more water and some heat pad under your stomach should do the trick.



I would have said bye also but I know you will run faster then the Flash to reply this post. hahahahaha sound like a pained girl on her period. I recommend nurofen for period pain. drink more water and some heat pad under your stomach should do the trick.I would have said bye also but I know you will run faster then the Flash to reply this post.

Crap





The two ladies beefing above makes for better entertainment than this C Grade actress...



The two ladies beefing above makes for better entertainment than this C Grade actress... 1 Like

Okay. Anything else?

nice cameltoe

To become a celebrity... Just take pictures.





***Modified***



BTW what's wrong with those two people up there discussing period on this thread?

Kai fvck up I no do quick comment...





When a woman throws a jab at another woman of being on her period, that is some very low blow... I love it when women argue with each other, e dey sweet me gaan.When a woman throws a jab at another woman of being on her period, that is some very low blow... 2 Likes

Aru melu

kidap:

Sexy and curvy Nollywood actress, Etiko Destiny steps out braless. Actress took to her instagram page to share photos of herself coining out braless.



See photos....







http://news.nollyzone.com/nollywood-actress-destiny-etiko-steps-braless/



na her xmas cloth she wear so na her xmas cloth she wear so

WAW

Those 2 b1tches on their periods above... Please don't stop the fight. Enjoying your foolishness especially the second one forming odunga.

poip con