₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,672 members, 3,914,251 topics. Date: Wednesday, 15 November 2017 at 06:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah (5729 Views)
Empress Njamah And Nkechi Okocha Hang Out (Photos) / Empress Njamah Post Shirtless Picture Of Herself Before Bedtime: / Empress Njamah Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of Her Foundation With Birthday Party (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Mrsoundoro(m): 3:54pm
Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah who is yet to settle down with the right man,despite been rich took to her Instagram page to share some stunning,sexy and cute photos of herself.
The actress looks so happy and gorgeous.
See some photos below.....
http://news.nollyzone.com/stunning-photos-nollywood-actress-empress-njamah/
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by kidap: 3:56pm
And me am single too
pls hook me up with her abeg,anybody
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by chriskosherbal(m): 3:58pm
Indeed she is gorgeous! What a goddess.
1 Like
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Secretgis: 5:41pm
my o my...see class
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Ericaikince(m): 5:41pm
That moment you try to put your comment on FP but GLOria hold you down
2 Likes
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by toyinjimoh(m): 5:42pm
Nothing stunning here oo, all I see is make up....timaya former customer����
1 Like
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by BruncleZuma: 5:42pm
She still dey act?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by IYANGBALI: 5:42pm
A friend tolded that this babe is a kleptomaniac
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by goodyvin02(m): 5:42pm
.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Elslim: 5:42pm
all these pictures no de Taya una... that's why we have IG for godsake
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by kennygee(f): 5:42pm
kidap:
Nobody fit help you here o.
1 Like
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by loadedvibes: 5:42pm
Actress wey no dey act again na actress?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by ossaichika(m): 5:42pm
His future bf or husband will still cheat
MTCHEEW
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by SweetJoystick(m): 5:43pm
Klepto
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Crossguy: 5:43pm
She is my dream wife, but will she respect me. If not i hands up
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by mhizmeme: 5:43pm
empress 'haff' yellow finish... beautiful
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by maberry(m): 5:43pm
Too much make up for me
I love her eyes though
Through the years I have always imagine those eyes when she is about to cum
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by obonujoker(m): 5:43pm
How much are these C-class actresses like Empress, Moyo, etc paid, to have affluence like this
We know they ain't CEOs of COYs....
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by asawanathegreat(m): 5:44pm
Book ur space an leave Empress for Timaya
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Ade788: 5:44pm
Opolo eyes
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by iamdannyfc(m): 5:44pm
Come and marry me !!!
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by soberdrunk(m): 5:45pm
Since Timaya use him plantain 'jam her' her looks have not been able to 'impress' me anymore.......
1 Like
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Amarabae(f): 5:45pm
Who is she?
And which movie was she featured in?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by jieta: 5:45pm
your mate don dey get grand children, you still dey here dey rub Mary K for face dey sun teeth.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by sunshineV(m): 5:45pm
Ade788:
Eno b open eyes
1 Like
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by ossaichika(m): 5:45pm
Her future husband or already husband will still cheat
Mtcheew
Men self
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by bigpicture001: 5:45pm
how mny films has sh starred in..how mny movies did sh produce..why is sh rich..i don't understand
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by pol23: 5:45pm
Stunning letters of my comment...
Of what use Is this post?
Over to the Vasline Crew...how much be form?
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by GodsOwnFav: 5:45pm
Timaya's first love.
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by missbestie: 5:47pm
She's cute
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Amarabae(f): 5:48pm
obonujoker:"they fvck around "
That must be what you want to hear.
Backward mentality that is yet to come to term that there are hardworking single ladies out there paying their bills.
Sense fall on you
|Re: Stunning New Photos Of Empress Njamah by Richardabbey(m): 5:48pm
She looks like bisola of bba , abi my eyes dey pain me ni
Terry G Spotted At Ikeja W/o The Famous Nudist, Beverly Osu / Wizkid Remixes “dont Dull” With Akon With Pictures / Her Cloth Got Ripped Off While TWERKING On Live within (Photos)
Viewing this topic: chloride6, aieromon(m), illuminati4life, he1845, dalass(f), tuto, hmuhammad(m), ReinaFarine(f), Dreamstech2000, Kingdomleader(m), isaiahethan, Pritycrystal(f), MissIndependent(f), JONNYSPUTE(m), PETUK(m), Cheatnotagain, JerrykhArtAr(m), firstladyJ, slimiyke(m), Destined2win, ogunholla(m), Clergy20, akponomefavour, zinnyamyk1, LizzyAnn(f), continentalceo(m), godspeed, AKEEMNAS(m), Sage7, Drakkernoir, WiLdFLame(m), Owodiran1(m), onyeali(m), 1oba, Cyberrex(m), jordyspices, pipolad(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20