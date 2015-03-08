₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,912,864 members, 3,914,914 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 06:45 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support (1679 Views)
Asisat Oshoala Wows In Bikini At The Beach (Photos) / Asisat Oshoala's Mother Poses Proudly With Her Daughter's Glo CAF Award. Photos / Asisat Oshoala Flaunts Her Louboutin And Zanotti Sneakers (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by cheapgoals(m): 5:31am
The Lagos State Government has given an ample justification on why the state has been in total support of Nigerian female football international, Asisat Oshoala and her project, the Asisat Oshoala Foundation.
The Special Adviser on Sports, Deji Tinubu to Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode said that the state recognizes how the former Liverpool and Arsenal forward built up her career from the grassroots and rose to stardom.
Tinubu added that for the Dalian Quanjian FC forward to turn out with an establishment to help aspiring female youngster in Lagos, proves that she is a woman of substance who meant well for the society that made her, and her accomplishments over the years are something worth celebrating.
Speaking at the football clinic: "His Excellency, Governor Akinwumi Ambode recognizes the contribution Asisat has made to football in the country and Africa as a whole. More importantly that she an indigene of Lagos also gives us the joy to want to support her and her pet project Asisat Oshoala Foundation.
"The ongoing Asisat Oshoala/Lagos State Secondary Schools Girls Football Clinic is a good programme we see as a platform to train and show the girls what they can do with football. She was at the Teslim Balogun Stadium when she hosted Lagos secondary schools students to 'Meet and Greet Asisat event' on Monday. On Tuesday, she went to Epe Grammar School where she trained the girls and at the end of the day she gave them certificates, jerseys, and other gifts. On Wednesday she came to the Teslim Balogun Stadium where another round of training was organized for the girls.
"The programme will be rounded off with the launch of her foundation where the First Lady, wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode will be present.
"We see Asisat as a mentor and role model for a girl child in Lagos. Looking at her humility and the way she rose to the top if she can be a role model for these girls it would go a long way in shaping their present and the future. Since the clinic began on Monday, she has been mentoring these girls, speaking with them about the need to take their education seriously. These we believe would definitely shape their life.
"She has been mentoring the girls and sharing her life experiences and what it took to get to the top. She also spoke about the need to take their education seriously, become responsible and disciplined and prepare for the challenges of life, Tinubu stated
http://cheapgoals.com/asisat-oshoala-foundation-gets-lagos-state-support/
cc: lalasticlala, mynd44, Dominique
4 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Johngla(m): 6:06am
Are you an Arsenal fan? You are a Nigerian. Buhari is your President. Your Governor is Rochas Okorocha. You share the same country with bobrisky. And you use glo network! My brother, My sister, Forget it. You are immortal.
Nothing can kill you again
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by TOLKEN: 6:06am
Lovely
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by checkedout: 6:07am
Since when be this news?
Sebi dem don sack Deji Tinubu?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by elitejosef: 6:07am
Nice one
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by princesweetman2(m): 6:08am
Okay
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by naptu2: 6:08am
Asisat Oshoala, winner of the golden ball (MVP) and golden boot (highest goal scorer) at the 2014 FIFA Under 20 World Cup (she was the star of the tournament).
FIFA documentary about the 2014 Women's Under 20 World Cup
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFTVvEJ3_Ck
http://www.nairaland.com/1856795/nigeria-vs-new-zealand-fifa/1
http://www.nairaland.com/1862071/nigeria-vs-korea-dpr-6/5
In May 2015 she won the first BBC Women's Footballer
of The Year award and she was also named as the African Women's Footballer of The Year by CAF.
She was also the highest goal scorer at the 2016 African Women's Nations Cup in Cameroon.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ4i3-tCSow
And she won the African Footballer of the Year award again in 2016.
She won the English FA Cup with Arsenal in 2016.
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by cheapgoals(m): 6:09am
Asisat proving her mettle
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by cashlurd(m): 6:09am
A nice development. At least some Feminists can shut up and give us a break.
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by wiloy2k8(m): 6:09am
nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by akejujoe(f): 6:11am
Great woman
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Agbele1(m): 6:11am
Nice one, keep it up. Allah will continue to bless you in all endeavors.
2 Likes
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Ugoeze2016: 6:11am
good move
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by jazinogold(m): 6:12am
Great
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Oladipo1166(m): 6:13am
kudos to the legend.......
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by anochuko01(m): 6:14am
this girl is so beautiful... see that her pic with yaya
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by philEscobar(m): 6:15am
I will eventually end up marrying dis girl My love 4 dis gal nor be 2day MEN it AF TEYD!!
KUDOS 2MY BABE! ND NAIJA'S FINEST AND PRETTIEST FEMALE BALLER OF ALL TIME
Asisat Oshoala
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by princeSammyz: 6:15am
The handshake though... like a man's. Her career telling so much on her Feminity.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Pavore9: 6:18am
Nice one. Getting the minds of these young ones positively engaged is to the interest of the society.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by davillian(m): 6:24am
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by JambHelp2018: 6:24am
JAMB 2018 QUESTIONS & ANSWERS - SCORE 270+ www.jambhelp.com/cbt
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by anonimi: 6:27am
checkedout:
Who wan sack the cabal?
Shey na you? Abi na Ambode wey JagaBandit don put for im pocket?
Bubu and 40 thieves cabal for presidency Aso Rock. Cabal for LASG Alausa house.
Winchious signs of the All Poverty Congress, APC.
1 Like
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Flexherbal(m): 6:33am
Nice one !
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Richardabbey(m): 6:40am
I Just Had A Terrible Dream Dat All My Neighbor Were Chasing Me Wit Cutlass . I Woke Up To See 1 Of Them Telling Me Say " For Ur Mind Nw U Don Escape Abi "
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by IAmFreeman(m): 6:40am
she's Very beautiful
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by MANNABBQGRILLS: 6:43am
Giving back gives so much pleasure and joy to the heart.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Foundation Gets Lagos State Support by Chukabiz1961(m): 6:43am
I don't want to ask of her breast in the first pic. let me go for my glass first. I know everybody loves her, i am just being concern. Don't attack me please!!!
(0) (Reply)
Who Is Responsible Hitv Or Dstv / Nigeria In Finals Of U-17 / Mikel's Three-match Ban Is Upheld
Viewing this topic: beejay1207(m), aby007, danjudchi, YemziAdez(m), IAmFreeman(m), yeyerolling, kolade08, bankole200(m), micholalo(m), samueltimmy04(m), leemond(m), brigadier747, lordkush, Sankabson(m), sayhi2certified(m), sirfee(m), sklinks(m), yomyte(m), senny4ril2424(m), austineaddy, fortuneobi(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, karlboss, coolestchris(m), marwanafrica(m), Housing(m), naptu2, lakeside50(m), MeloJayEnt, holuphisayor(m), olaglamour(f), wildrose21(m), babaeto001(m), zekepio(m), Saao(m), Attah995, basmur, chloedogie, bola555(f), Haywhey, peterz(m), Arrahman39, howfar2 and 66 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16