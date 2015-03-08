



The Special Adviser on Sports, Deji Tinubu to Lagos state governor Akinwunmi Ambode said that the state recognizes how the former Liverpool and Arsenal forward built up her career from the grassroots and rose to stardom.



Tinubu added that for the Dalian Quanjian FC forward to turn out with an establishment to help aspiring female youngster in Lagos, proves that she is a woman of substance who meant well for the society that made her, and her accomplishments over the years are something worth celebrating.



Speaking at the football clinic: "His Excellency, Governor Akinwumi Ambode recognizes the contribution Asisat has made to football in the country and Africa as a whole. More importantly that she an indigene of Lagos also gives us the joy to want to support her and her pet project Asisat Oshoala Foundation.





"The ongoing Asisat Oshoala/Lagos State Secondary Schools Girls Football Clinic is a good programme we see as a platform to train and show the girls what they can do with football. She was at the Teslim Balogun Stadium when she hosted Lagos secondary schools students to 'Meet and Greet Asisat event' on Monday. On Tuesday, she went to Epe Grammar School where she trained the girls and at the end of the day she gave them certificates, jerseys, and other gifts. On Wednesday she came to the Teslim Balogun Stadium where another round of training was organized for the girls.



"The programme will be rounded off with the launch of her foundation where the First Lady, wife of the Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode will be present.



"We see Asisat as a mentor and role model for a girl child in Lagos. Looking at her humility and the way she rose to the top if she can be a role model for these girls it would go a long way in shaping their present and the future. Since the clinic began on Monday, she has been mentoring these girls, speaking with them about the need to take their education seriously. These we believe would definitely shape their life.



"She has been mentoring the girls and sharing her life experiences and what it took to get to the top. She also spoke about the need to take their education seriously, become responsible and disciplined and prepare for the challenges of life, Tinubu stated





