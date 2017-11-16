₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by opera1(m): 5:59am
The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is set to issue a directive to telecommunications operators to give 14 days’ window to subscribers to enable them roll over their unused data.
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/249535-nigerians-get-14-day-grace-roll-unused-data-ncc.html/amp
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nbote(m): 6:10am
Hahahaha...See dis mumu ppl.. Are we going to rollover what is barely enough to last most ppl 2wks? Of what Use is d extended validity wen the data isn't enof Generally d data isnt enof while for a whole of others, where's d ntwrk to use d data. Someone shld pls help me ask d guy below wetin concern competition TSTv and Dstv with dis useless policy
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Trunaijian: 6:11am
Nice one.
this is why I want Tstv to succeed. Nothing beats prices and added value to consumers like competition.
if Tstv succeeds in launching their package as they claim, I promise you, Most Nigerian would consequently be able to afford to watch entertainment on TV at affordable prices.
in fact, since the announcement.of tstv, there has been some improvement in the services of Dstv e.g the airing of la liga games and some top select epl games on gotv and the free 7 day sports access when you pay on time.
I believe more will come.
competition is the key here.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Sunkyphil: 6:48am
D only data people would roll over is glo
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by InternetGenius(m): 7:03am
opera1:
Some people self I don't know how they reason. This post was posted here before in July this year or did the NCC sit again yesterday and conclude it Mr @Opera1 ? Because i here you saying on Wednessday in Lagos that was yesterday.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Secretgis: 8:41am
NONSENSE
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by aktolly54(m): 8:42am
When data will finish before expire date
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Sirpaul(m): 8:42am
Rubbish
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nathdoug(m): 8:43am
USELESS COMMISSION INSTEAD OF YOU TO TALK ABOUT THE EXPENSIVE DATA AND HOW TO REDUCE IT.... NIGERIA IS A JOKE
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nnemuka: 8:43am
Which one is roll over data? my airtel 3.5gb data that finishes in a week?
abeg...
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Speakdatruth: 8:43am
In all the important issues concerning data
* Fast data consumption
* Inability to use data even when you have it
* Coverage areas etc
Na roll over dey worry NCC?
Is the data enough sef to use not to talk of roll over... What's rolling over when a monthly data finishes in 2 week?
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Felixalex(m): 8:44am
How many days d data de last before?
Well maybe GLO now and GLO even gives allowance to use more than 30days I'm on GLO 12.5GB for #2500... MTN has had enough of my money
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by willbayo(m): 8:44am
Mumu pple
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ugosonics: 8:44am
Ok
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by pol23: 8:44am
Nigeria..
Where you will have to subscribe to 2 unlimited data bundle monthly.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by jerflakes(m): 8:45am
I just feel like commenting
Health fact:
Did you know?
Smoking weed by 3am, and immediately taking a shower, is good for the body... It makes your whole day awesome!
God bless Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and other ganja warriors
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by miteolu(m): 8:45am
NCC might have collected huge bribe. What NCC told us few weeks ago was that data shouldn't expire. It should just be like a pre-paid meter. You can use your data for the next 3-6months until it is finish.
NCC & APC full of deceit.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by fmlala: 8:45am
Good news
Good news
Nice step....
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Igboblog: 8:46am
Good news
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by NwaAmaikpe: 8:46am
They should leave it as it is,
Any used data should be forfeited after 30days
Why buy what you won't use up?
This will greatly affect the profitability of Internet Service Providers negatively.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ruffhandu: 8:46am
Enforcement of directives and policies is key, not making them. I still receive unsolicited sms from all the network providers.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Joephat(m): 8:46am
Another APC propaganda to make Anambra Erection hold....
*No referendum no Election*
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by 9japrof(m): 8:46am
thank you NCC
But there is more:
There should be unlimited plans with no data throttling
There should be cheaper call tarrifs
There should quality of service more especially from glo
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by deco22: 8:47am
People who do one day subscription are the people who would be happy about this news...
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by alexistaiwo: 8:47am
My subscription that is always exhausted 11 days before expiration date
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by gurunlocker: 8:47am
Oga make dem increase data allocation, who roll over help when person go don use data finish sef before month end...
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by meettosin87(m): 8:47am
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by LuvU2(f): 8:48am
Lol kinda useless to some
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ogorwyne(f): 8:50am
.
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by obinnajr(m): 8:50am
PERSIDENT BUHARI AND LAI MOHAMMED WILL TAKE CREDIT OF THAT. MY 10GB DATA BARELY LAST 23DAYS. 170MILLION MUMU
|Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by joenor(m): 8:51am
Abeg tell them... But in some area due to poor reception you hardly can finish 2.5Gb ooo
Nbote:
