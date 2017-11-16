₦airaland Forum

Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by opera1(m): 5:59am
The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is set to issue a directive to telecommunications operators to give 14 days’ window to subscribers to enable them roll over their unused data.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Mr. Danbatta spoke at the NCC Special Day at the just concluded 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair.

The executive vice chairman said that subscribers would be given the 14 days grace, even if they do not renew on the date of expiration of their data.

He said that this would stop the present practice where subscribers would lose the entire unused data if they failed to renew on the date of the expiration of the present subscription.

According to him, NCC recognises that telecommunications services are very important to the nation’s development.

“NCC also recognises more importantly, that the consumers of telecommunications services deserve to get value for their money.

“NCC also recognises that consumer should be treated as a very important stakeholder in the scheme of things as far as service delivery is concerned.

“Let me recall that in the 8-Points Agenda of my administration, the issue of empowerment and protection of the consumer occupied the sixth position.

“The vision in this agenda is to protect consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services.

“The strategy which we have adopted in achieving these agenda is to strengthen initiatives to educate and inform consumers in the use of communications,’’ he said.

Mr. Danbatta said that the commission had adopted the strategy to act swiftly and consistently whenever necessary in the use of enforcement to protect consumers’ rights and privileges.

He said that the regulatory body had put the service providers on special notice about NCC’s present monitoring of users experience and would call them to account in due course.

According to him, where the service providers continue to fail to improve services at the detriment of the consumers, the commission will apply appropriate regulatory actions and sanctions against such service providers.

“We have continued to use the mass media to create awareness about these consumer centric solutions and enlighten consumers that telecommunications masts and towers do not cause health hazards as a lot of people think.

“The commission still maintains that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has affirmed that no result of any such Hazard has been established against base stations.

“Therefore, any individual or community adducing such reasons to deny Right of Way (RoW) to the telecommunications companies, and prevent them from expanding services are invariably contributing to the poor quality of service in the network,” he said.

(NAN)


Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nbote(m): 6:10am
Hahahaha...See dis mumu ppl.. Are we going to rollover what is barely enough to last most ppl 2wks? Of what Use is d extended validity wen the data isn't enof Generally d data isnt enof while for a whole of others, where's d ntwrk to use d data. Someone shld pls help me ask d guy below wetin concern competition TSTv and Dstv with dis useless policy

16 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Trunaijian: 6:11am
Nice one.

this is why I want Tstv to succeed. Nothing beats prices and added value to consumers like competition.

if Tstv succeeds in launching their package as they claim, I promise you, Most Nigerian would consequently be able to afford to watch entertainment on TV at affordable prices.

in fact, since the announcement.of tstv, there has been some improvement in the services of Dstv e.g the airing of la liga games and some top select epl games on gotv and the free 7 day sports access when you pay on time.
I believe more will come.

competition is the key here.

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Sunkyphil: 6:48am
D only data people would roll over is glo

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by InternetGenius(m): 7:03am
opera1:
Some people self I don't know how they reason. This post was posted here before in July this year or did the NCC sit again yesterday and conclude it Mr @Opera1 ? Because i here you saying on Wednessday in Lagos that was yesterday.
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Secretgis: 8:41am
NONSENSE
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by aktolly54(m): 8:42am
When data will finish before expire date

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Sirpaul(m): 8:42am
Rubbish
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nathdoug(m): 8:43am
USELESS COMMISSION INSTEAD OF YOU TO TALK ABOUT THE EXPENSIVE DATA AND HOW TO REDUCE IT.... NIGERIA IS A JOKE

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Nnemuka: 8:43am
Which one is roll over data? my airtel 3.5gb data that finishes in a week?
abeg...

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Speakdatruth: 8:43am
In all the important issues concerning data

* Fast data consumption
* Inability to use data even when you have it
* Coverage areas etc

Na roll over dey worry NCC?

Is the data enough sef to use not to talk of roll over... What's rolling over when a monthly data finishes in 2 week?

2 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Felixalex(m): 8:44am
How many days d data de last before?

Well maybe GLO now and GLO even gives allowance to use more than 30days grin I'm on GLO 12.5GB for #2500... MTN has had enough of my money

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by willbayo(m): 8:44am
Mumu pple
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ugosonics: 8:44am
Ok
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by pol23: 8:44am
Nigeria..
Where you will have to subscribe to 2 unlimited data bundle monthly.
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by jerflakes(m): 8:45am
I just feel like commenting

Health fact:

Did you know?

Smoking weed by 3am, and immediately taking a shower, is good for the body... It makes your whole day awesome!

God bless Bob Marley, Fela Kuti and other ganja warriors

3 Likes

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by miteolu(m): 8:45am
NCC might have collected huge bribe. What NCC told us few weeks ago was that data shouldn't expire. It should just be like a pre-paid meter. You can use your data for the next 3-6months until it is finish.

NCC & APC full of deceit.

1 Like

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by fmlala: 8:45am
Good news
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by obryneblaque: 8:46am
Nice step....

Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Igboblog: 8:46am
Good news
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by NwaAmaikpe: 8:46am
shocked



They should leave it as it is,

Any used data should be forfeited after 30days
Why buy what you won't use up?


This will greatly affect the profitability of Internet Service Providers negatively.
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ruffhandu: 8:46am
Enforcement of directives and policies is key, not making them. I still receive unsolicited sms from all the network providers.
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by Joephat(m): 8:46am
angry

Another APC propaganda to make Anambra Erection hold....
*No referendum no Election*
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by 9japrof(m): 8:46am
thank you NCC

But there is more:

There should be unlimited plans with no data throttling

There should be cheaper call tarrifs

There should quality of service more especially from glo
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by deco22: 8:47am
People who do one day subscription are the people who would be happy about this news... grin
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by alexistaiwo: 8:47am
My subscription that is always exhausted 11 days before expiration date grin
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by gurunlocker: 8:47am
Oga make dem increase data allocation, who roll over help when person go don use data finish sef before month end...
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by meettosin87(m): 8:47am
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by LuvU2(f): 8:48am
Lol kinda useless to some
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by ogorwyne(f): 8:50am
.
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by obinnajr(m): 8:50am
PERSIDENT BUHARI AND LAI MOHAMMED WILL TAKE CREDIT OF THAT. MY 10GB DATA BARELY LAST 23DAYS. 170MILLION MUMU
Re: Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC by joenor(m): 8:51am
Abeg tell them... But in some area due to poor reception you hardly can finish 2.5Gb ooo
Nbote:
Hahahaha...See dis mumu ppl.. Are we going to rollover what is barely enough to last most ppl 2wks?

1 Like

