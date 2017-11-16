Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Nigerians To Get 14-Day Grace To Roll Over Unused Data – NCC (4918 Views)

The Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, is set to issue a directive to telecommunications operators to give 14 days’ window to subscribers to enable them roll over their unused data.



The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.



Mr. Danbatta spoke at the NCC Special Day at the just concluded 2017 Lagos International Trade Fair.



The executive vice chairman said that subscribers would be given the 14 days grace, even if they do not renew on the date of expiration of their data.



He said that this would stop the present practice where subscribers would lose the entire unused data if they failed to renew on the date of the expiration of the present subscription.



According to him, NCC recognises that telecommunications services are very important to the nation’s development.



“NCC also recognises more importantly, that the consumers of telecommunications services deserve to get value for their money.



“NCC also recognises that consumer should be treated as a very important stakeholder in the scheme of things as far as service delivery is concerned.



“Let me recall that in the 8-Points Agenda of my administration, the issue of empowerment and protection of the consumer occupied the sixth position.



“The vision in this agenda is to protect consumers from unfair practices through availability of information and education to make informed choices in the use of ICT services.



“The strategy which we have adopted in achieving these agenda is to strengthen initiatives to educate and inform consumers in the use of communications,’’ he said.



Mr. Danbatta said that the commission had adopted the strategy to act swiftly and consistently whenever necessary in the use of enforcement to protect consumers’ rights and privileges.



He said that the regulatory body had put the service providers on special notice about NCC’s present monitoring of users experience and would call them to account in due course.



According to him, where the service providers continue to fail to improve services at the detriment of the consumers, the commission will apply appropriate regulatory actions and sanctions against such service providers.



“We have continued to use the mass media to create awareness about these consumer centric solutions and enlighten consumers that telecommunications masts and towers do not cause health hazards as a lot of people think.



“The commission still maintains that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has affirmed that no result of any such Hazard has been established against base stations.



“Therefore, any individual or community adducing such reasons to deny Right of Way (RoW) to the telecommunications companies, and prevent them from expanding services are invariably contributing to the poor quality of service in the network,” he said.



(NAN)



https://www.google.com.ng/amp/s/www.premiumtimesng.com/news/top-news/249535-nigerians-get-14-day-grace-roll-unused-data-ncc.html/amp

Nice one.



this is why I want Tstv to succeed. Nothing beats prices and added value to consumers like competition.



if Tstv succeeds in launching their package as they claim, I promise you, Most Nigerian would consequently be able to afford to watch entertainment on TV at affordable prices.



in fact, since the announcement.of tstv, there has been some improvement in the services of Dstv e.g the airing of la liga games and some top select epl games on gotv and the free 7 day sports access when you pay on time.

I believe more will come.



competition is the key here. 7 Likes 1 Share

D only data people would roll over is glo 6 Likes 1 Share

opera1:

Some people self I don't know how they reason. This post was posted here before in July this year or did the NCC sit again yesterday and conclude it Mr @Opera1 ? Because i here you saying on Wednessday in Lagos that was yesterday. Some people self I don't know how they reason. This post was posted here before in July this year or did the NCC sit again yesterday and conclude it Mr @Opera1 ? Because i here you saying on Wednessday in Lagos that was yesterday.

NONSENSE

When data will finish before expire date 1 Like

Rubbish

USELESS COMMISSION INSTEAD OF YOU TO TALK ABOUT THE EXPENSIVE DATA AND HOW TO REDUCE IT.... NIGERIA IS A JOKE 2 Likes

Which one is roll over data? my airtel 3.5gb data that finishes in a week?

abeg... 1 Like

In all the important issues concerning data



* Fast data consumption

* Inability to use data even when you have it

* Coverage areas etc



Na roll over dey worry NCC?



Is the data enough sef to use not to talk of roll over... What's rolling over when a monthly data finishes in 2 week? 2 Likes





Well maybe GLO now and GLO even gives allowance to use more than 30days I'm on GLO 12.5GB for #2500... MTN has had enough of my money How many days d data de last before?Well maybe GLO now and GLO even gives allowance to use more than 30daysI'm on GLO 12.5GB for #2500... MTN has had enough of my money 1 Like

Mumu pple

Ok

Nigeria..

Where you will have to subscribe to 2 unlimited data bundle monthly.

I just feel like commenting



Health fact:



Did you know?



NCC might have collected huge bribe. What NCC told us few weeks ago was that data shouldn't expire. It should just be like a pre-paid meter. You can use your data for the next 3-6months until it is finish.



NCC & APC full of deceit. 1 Like

Good news

Nice step....



Good news









They should leave it as it is,



Any used data should be forfeited after 30days

Why buy what you won't use up?





This will greatly affect the profitability of Internet Service Providers negatively. They should leave it as it is,Any used data should be forfeited after 30daysWhy buy what you won't use up?This will greatly affect the profitability of Internet Service Providers negatively.

Enforcement of directives and policies is key, not making them. I still receive unsolicited sms from all the network providers.





thank you NCC



But there is more:



There should be unlimited plans with no data throttling



There should be cheaper call tarrifs



There should quality of service more especially from glo

People who do one day subscription are the people who would be happy about this news...

My subscription that is always exhausted 11 days before expiration date

Oga make dem increase data allocation, who roll over help when person go don use data finish sef before month end...

Lol kinda useless to some

PERSIDENT BUHARI AND LAI MOHAMMED WILL TAKE CREDIT OF THAT. MY 10GB DATA BARELY LAST 23DAYS. 170MILLION MUMU