|Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Angelanest: 9:47am
A huge python was killed yesterday in Awka, Anambra state after it was caught by some residents in the area. According to reports, the big reptile was killed after swallowing an animal (which was not disclosed) as some men dissected it and cut the stomach open not after posing with the dead animal for series of pictures.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/huge-python-killed-dissected-caught-villagers-anambra-photos.html
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Angelanest: 9:48am
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Bossontop(m): 9:48am
Damn....its huge
Heheheh...on my way to front page lyk a boss
10 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Yyeske(m): 9:49am
This is big, hope they didn't eat it
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Paperwhite(m): 9:50am
Lala I follow enter snake land.Lets go there.
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Paperwhite(m): 9:51am
Yyeske:What else do you expect dude
3 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by iSlayer: 9:54am
What if I told you the reason people are killing more snakes and monitor lizards is because of hunger.
On a side note I must say the number of "snake and monitor lizard" threads are getting ridiculous. It now graces the frontpage EVERYDAY. I have to ask: what is the essence of this news? What's it's value? The answer is: None.
12 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by wolesmile(m): 9:54am
All in a bid to catch lalasticlala's attention and make front page, nairalanders now now explore villages in search of hunters. The moment they see one/some with a reptile or an unusual kill, they ask them to pose for pictures with animal. They run to post on nairaland and start shouting "lala!!"
wait, do they pay on every post that hits FP?
5 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Yyeske(m): 9:56am
Paperwhite:Na wah o because I know many communites in Anambra don't kill pythons how much more eating. Awka isn't one of them anyway
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by nerodenero: 10:14am
iSlayer:Slay is to kill while ignoring the other meaning. Some Slayers have just slayed a snake and you are iSlayer.
One word 'traffic', that's the value. The head of the Snake crew is Lalasticlala and his goons are coming for the meal to fill this thread. There's no stopping snake threads from hitting front page because traffic will be generated. It's fun, fun and traffic it is.
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Evablizin(f): 10:16am
Nice. Snake master is coming.....
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Homeboiy(m): 10:19am
Snake meat just de hungry me
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by DrDeji20(m): 10:20am
pythons and snakes are now endangered species in Nigeria.. thanks to lalasticala and Nairaland.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Adeyinka12(m): 10:20am
This is kinder Hugh ! more snake meat in your pot of soup Op.
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by anonymuz(m): 10:24am
Lala right now
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by ChilledPill: 10:28am
That's how we'll kill all those pythons (when the time comes) that bujubril sent to the east to disturb people's peace......
Kill all the pythons in uniform.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by rozay12345: 10:28am
Africans are losing complete touch with tradition, you do not kill a python who has just finished eating, it is a taboo.
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Kokolet11: 10:30am
Yyeske:in Anambra anything can happen.so they did.
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Kokolet11: 10:34am
Evablizin:lolz you should have post that small boy that was runing during monkey pox in Anambra
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Keneking: 10:51am
Lalasticlala day don break oh...abeg leave immigration office with your new passport come see
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by ELShehzad: 11:15am
de way Lalasticlala dey make diz tin look sef, ee dey always make snake dey hungry me to chop.
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by cynhamscakes(f): 11:15am
Ewww, so scary and huge. I hate snakes ehn!
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Spaxon(f): 11:16am
LA LA LA LA LA LA LA OOOO
FOR THIS THREAD IS HEADING SOMEWHERE...
I SAY FOLLOW!!!!
FOLO LE LADDER O
EH FOLLOW LE LADDER O
EH FOLLOW LE LADDER TO FRONTPAGE
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by thundafire: 11:17am
B4 dey no go cut the belle open abi u know want make lala push am 2 FP
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by jerflakes(m): 11:17am
Aru!!!
Pythons are harmless in awka
I'm sure these guys are not indegenes because this is an abomination
Let the ruler of that community no hear am o
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by rapfezy: 11:17am
This thing don tire me,it's getting boring sir mod
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Luckki1001(m): 11:18am
Them don use snake swear for this Lalasticlala guy
Always viewing all snake topics
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by LastSurvivor11: 11:18am
Chaii!
Lala don land in style
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by wisenewgem(m): 11:18am
SNAKE?
This must hit front page
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by 9jakohai(m): 11:18am
Where there is snake...there is Lala
|Re: Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing by Orobo2Lekpa: 11:19am
If that is a royal python, they better start preparing for a funeral ceremony. In those areas you don't kill a Royal Python (Eke Ogba) and just be slaying on social media like that. Odinani must catch up with you.
