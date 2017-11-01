Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Villagers Catch Huge Python In Awka, Anambra, Cut Its Stomach Open After Killing (10640 Views)

Plateau Villagers Seeking Refuge Attacked And Killed / Britain To Cut Its Foreign Aid Money To Nigeria By 50% / Policemen Dragging Buckets At Chikwadolu's Birthday Party In Awka(Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source; A huge python was killed yesterday in Awka, Anambra state after it was caught by some residents in the area. According to reports, the big reptile was killed after swallowing an animal (which was not disclosed) as some men dissected it and cut the stomach open not after posing with the dead animal for series of pictures.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/huge-python-killed-dissected-caught-villagers-anambra-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala 1 Like



Heheheh...on my way to front page lyk a boss

Damn....its hugeHeheheh...on my way to front page lyk a boss 10 Likes

This is big, hope they didn't eat it

Lala I follow enter snake land.Lets go there.

Yyeske:

This is big, hope they didn't eat it What else do you expect dude What else do you expect dude 3 Likes

What if I told you the reason people are killing more snakes and monitor lizards is because of hunger.



On a side note I must say the number of "snake and monitor lizard" threads are getting ridiculous. It now graces the frontpage EVERYDAY. I have to ask: what is the essence of this news? What's it's value? The answer is: None. 12 Likes

All in a bid to catch lalasticlala's attention and make front page, nairalanders now now explore villages in search of hunters. The moment they see one/some with a reptile or an unusual kill, they ask them to pose for pictures with animal. They run to post on nairaland and start shouting "lala!!"

wait, do they pay on every post that hits FP? 5 Likes

Paperwhite:

What else do you expect dude Na wah o because I know many communites in Anambra don't kill pythons how much more eating. Awka isn't one of them anyway Na wah o because I know many communites in Anambra don't kill pythons how much more eating. Awka isn't one of them anyway

iSlayer:

What if I told you the reason people are killing more snakes and monitor lizards is because of hunger.



On a side note I must say the number of "snake and monitor lizard" threads are getting ridiculous. It now graces the frontpage EVERYDAY. I have to ask: what is the essence of this news? What's it's value? The answer is: None. Slay is to kill while ignoring the other meaning. Some Slayers have just slayed a snake and you are iSlayer .



One word 'traffic', that's the value. The head of the Snake crew is Lalasticlala and his goons are coming for the meal to fill this thread. There's no stopping snake threads from hitting front page because traffic will be generated. It's fun, fun and traffic it is . Slay is to kill while ignoring the other meaning. Some Slayers have just slayed a snake and you are iSlayerOne word 'traffic', that's the value. The head of the Snake crew is Lalasticlala and his goons are coming for the mealto fill this thread. There's no stopping snake threads from hitting front page because traffic will be generated. It's fun, fun and traffic it is 2 Likes







Nice. Snake master is coming..... Nice. Snake master is coming..... 2 Likes

Snake meat just de hungry me

pythons and snakes are now endangered species in Nigeria.. thanks to lalasticala and Nairaland. 1 Like 1 Share

This is kinder Hugh ! more snake meat in your pot of soup Op.

Lala right now 4 Likes 1 Share

That's how we'll kill all those pythons (when the time comes) that bujubril sent to the east to disturb people's peace......





Kill all the pythons in uniform. 1 Like

Africans are losing complete touch with tradition, you do not kill a python who has just finished eating, it is a taboo.

Yyeske:

This is big, hope they didn't eat it in Anambra anything can happen.so they did. in Anambra anything can happen.so they did.

Evablizin:







Nice. Snake master is coming..... lolz you should have post that small boy that was runing during monkey pox in Anambra lolz you should have post that small boy that was runing during monkey pox in Anambra

Lalasticlala day don break oh...abeg leave immigration office with your new passport come see

de way Lalasticlala dey make diz tin look sef, ee dey always make snake dey hungry me to chop.



7" EDUCATIONAL ANDROID TABLET FOR KIDS AND ADULTS

http://www.nairaland.com/4128680/7-educational-android-tablet-adults

Ewww, so scary and huge. I hate snakes ehn!







For your home delivered cakes in Abuja, contact me pls. 07034794947

LA LA LA LA LA LA LA OOOO

FOR THIS THREAD IS HEADING SOMEWHERE...

I SAY FOLLOW!!!!

FOLO LE LADDER O

EH FOLLOW LE LADDER O

EH FOLLOW LE LADDER TO FRONTPAGE

B4 dey no go cut the belle open abi u know want make lala push am 2 FP









Pythons are harmless in awka



I'm sure these guys are not indegenes because this is an abomination



Let the ruler of that community no hear am o Aru!!!Pythons are harmless in awkaI'm sure these guys are not indegenes because this is an abominationLet the ruler of that community no hear am o

This thing don tire me,it's getting boring sir mod





Always viewing all snake topics Them don use snake swear for this Lalasticlala guyAlways viewing all snake topics 1 Like

Chaii!

Lala don land in style 2 Likes

SNAKE?



This must hit front page

Where there is snake...there is Lala