₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,063 members, 3,915,546 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 12:01 PM

How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation - Health - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation (1570 Views)

Naturally Cure Tooth Decay (cavities)! / Help Does Anyone Know How To Cure Quick Ejaculation / How To Naturally Desolve Fibriod With The Help Of Fibriod Natural Pack Remover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by chatinent: 10:45am
Quick ejaculation or premature ejaculation is the release of sperm from the male uncontrollably, during sexual meetings.

This is one of the most common sexual problems faced by mature men. It occurs when a man ejaculated sooner than when a partner expected. Some women refer to these sorts of men as roosters. Isn't that embarrassing?
.
The one most effective herbs for its treatment is garlic juice.
.
Natural treatment.
- put a teaspoon of garlic powder into a glass cup of water and use it to make tea.
- drink it jealously everyday until the condition improves (maybe in a week interval depending on your concern of its dosage)
- learn to chew two-four raw garlic cloves; it improves blood circulation in the body, including in the joystick.
.
Tested and trusted.
.
Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/health/see-how-to-naturally-cure-quick-ejaculation/msg9/#msg9
.

1 Like

Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by northvietnam(m): 11:55am
Hooo
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by EmekaBlue(m): 11:55am
ooh...No wonder some men dey get garlic smell mouth odour when they speak to you.A way of identifying the quick "ejaculators" grin

But my people dont mind these ladies who cant do even 5 simple press ups especially d fat ones,but want u to drill her for hours. Do your best and save ur strength for another thing like making money
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by rayralph(m): 11:55am
Nice one !

How about the pungent smell of garlic ?

How do you deal with that too ?

Pointers ought to be included too
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by btcbunker: 11:55am
lol
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Fynestboi: 11:55am
See as them book space go for the thread. undecided

1 Like

Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Oblongata: 11:55am
Fynestboi:
cheesy
btcbunker:
lol
rayralph:
G
rayralph:
G
EmekaBlue:
OK we don hear
northvietnam:
Hooo
Jobless association of nairaland

5 Likes

Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Remix10(m): 11:55am
HEY FTC FOR THE FIRST TIME SHOW ME LOVE
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by sariu11(f): 11:55am
grin
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by ICEFLAME419ja(m): 11:55am
Vg
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by ImpressionsNG: 11:55am
There's nothing more powerful for improving male performance than the miraculous combination of garlic and vitamin c. You'd never fail to rise to the occasion again and your instrument wouldn't surrender prematurely if you learn how to use this powerful combination correctly. It also eliminates high blood pressure naturally. Learn more here...

http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/

1 Like

Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by onyidonaldson(m): 11:55am
sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly 340/$
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by aleeyus(m): 11:55am
kai
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Cmoyor: 11:55am
oya na...
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by PointZerom: 11:55am
ok
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by phrankchek(m): 11:55am
hmmm
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Drienzia: 11:55am
g
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by moscobabs(m): 11:56am
fat lie

take more water and Hot
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by slimmax(m): 11:56am
[quote author=sariu11 post=62429040] grin
YA SMILE NO GET PART 2
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by ise82(m): 11:56am
Interesting
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by chikasin4(m): 11:56am
Hum
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by sinxlair(m): 11:57am
Cool
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Qsscruz(m): 11:57am
I no be one minute man..I am not cumming quicker..
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by partho(m): 11:57am
Tested and confirmed,
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Demogorgon(m): 11:57am
Okay...





Not for me..



So I'll pass
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by guente02(m): 11:57am
Some people na recession dey make dem quickly erupt.
Stay Woke
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by tolexy007(m): 11:57am
I hate garlic, the smell is irritating
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by MANNABBQGRILLS: 11:57am
So interesting. ...
Check my signature for your Special Barbecue..
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Demogorgon(m): 11:57am
Okay...



Not for me....



So I will pass...
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by nairalandbuzz(m): 11:57am
Ish...


After eating the garlic, she will now be running from you cos of your smelly mouth... What is the essence of late ejaculation then?
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by Frenchfriez: 11:57am
Pk
Re: How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation by zuchyblink(m): 11:57am
H

(0) (1) (Reply)

Teach Yourself And Become A Professional Laptop Engineer In Intense 4hr . / How Long Have You Been Struggling To Lose Your Weight? / Benefits Of Exercising.

Viewing this topic: xelow231(m), mapet, softclickppc(m), saaedlee, aikhimself, Kayfowobaf(m), beloved24, micklines699(m), uniknet, Tosekan(m), papazizii(m), mployer(m), richiearmany14, Ollymoney, Geogeo1, Babaalawo, kulboy(m), jurjur, Willykunta(m), Mixola, Ahmed99(m), blackboy2star(m), charlycharles(m), obarome1, slimmax(m), 9jatatafo(m), themannia(m), GodsOwnFav, rogodo(m), viroblaze, chuose2, mikool007(m), MANNABBQGRILLS, sinxlair(m), Omonoba1, Ofetex(m), giftq, ise82(m), ZlatanZlatan, Sharksblow(m), gentleiris(m), Remix10(m), bugidon(m), OlaOlabode1104, Stevengerd(m), etzskillz(m), cmt1(m), Richvine(m), davefieldpop(m), spartanx(m), Northmall(m), izkick(m), lollmaolol, sinator(m), tolexy007(m), Luqso1(m), Benwire, zolapower, jamace(m), Koninda(m), Brethren0001(m), zuchyblink(m), sammy4life1(m), udayeke, Gagason(m), peteofi(m), BOss31(m), harmbhrosz(m), Frenchfriez, ndidibabe(f), cynhamscakes(f), nairalandbuzz(m), salusworth(m), JONSYN7154(m), Qsscruz(m), Yksoul(m), yekparikpa(m), Gideon20(m), ijeshaboy, kissly007, TonyAntony, PointZerom, Ramseygodwin(m), project8(m), jejetaiwo(m), Alaska90(m), fratermathy(m), yungokus, kriss27(m), senebo(m), piusnice(m), alamarmeen, dunamis147, lawrenzy247, cloud7, u3fine(m), combatant2015, aleeyus(m), Fynestboi, afokenny, tipan(m), Ayomidegbenga1(m), Jadmchris(m), KevinDein, Obidavies, Anthonybrain29, shefflaw(m), Blackfire(m), Heywhizzy(m), alakafolasade, radomi, EvaJael(f), theapeman, MUYEEKFIRST, sikowitz17, Sirmuell(m), ibsfamilia(m), Abbey2sam(m), kolarohis, victord1st, Yemmyteespeed007(m), fortune5351(m), skolar49, Osama10(m), ossy7881, Valleoo, axglide(m), catherineokezie(f), Bogii, valuedammy(m), carlede, idulius(m), segebase(m), lobinche101(m), incredibleace(m), newnigerian, martcrown(m), yeldey, Mickey2015, signature2012(m), Mustoph1(m), lanre47, habeebu, phexxo, lincontee(m), independent12, Pianoman1(m), Ifeanyimark(m), Celegbengz(m), ericsmith, chigodo(m), iyeade123, Rilwayne001, ayokenny37(m), bosunogede, ib0221, gpercuxionz(m), Saltoflife, Enduranceportal, youngoak(m), bamideleafolabi, dailynaijanews(m), kay29000(m), Kingzy4pep(m), dappyboy, pennzo, Alexrayz(m), adeolu45, jaybanky(m), arcike(m), cutefergiee(m), Ore000, opavictor(m), Greenvilla(m), joelyusuf(m), zyzxx(m), HNIC(m), emmanude, partho(m), teacherbim(f), Student125(m), korlin(m), batista73, Tdarry, Uzzie, kizyalex10(m), Sojebrand(m), Busari132(m), Jaabioro(m), ebosetaled22(m), FortifiedCity, castrokins(m), kelvinos2002(m), Owodiong(m), Yesbody, dotun4luv(m), BigBelleControl(m), DOLLARTEX(m), adax007, rayralph(m), ochibaoda, Magnifico2000, abdolleez(m), Uzoigwe1(m), ganasy, northvietnam(m), eddie7, choo, EmekusTHEgreat(m), YoungRichRuler(m), Hanniqie, Hakeem66, twosquare, EmekaBlue(m), felo812000(m), bobothem(m), STOKLOSA, puskin, getfemmy(m), Benz4pimp(m), donfidelio(m), cruzydal(m) and 369 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.