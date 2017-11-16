Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / How To Naturally Cure Quick Ejaculation (1570 Views)

Naturally Cure Tooth Decay (cavities)! / Help Does Anyone Know How To Cure Quick Ejaculation / How To Naturally Desolve Fibriod With The Help Of Fibriod Natural Pack Remover (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Quick ejaculation or premature ejaculation is the release of sperm from the male uncontrollably, during sexual meetings.



This is one of the most common sexual problems faced by mature men. It occurs when a man ejaculated sooner than when a partner expected. Some women refer to these sorts of men as roosters. Isn't that embarrassing?

.

The one most effective herbs for its treatment is garlic juice.

.

Natural treatment.

- put a teaspoon of garlic powder into a glass cup of water and use it to make tea.

- drink it jealously everyday until the condition improves (maybe in a week interval depending on your concern of its dosage)

- learn to chew two-four raw garlic cloves; it improves blood circulation in the body, including in the joystick.

.

Tested and trusted. .

Origin: http://www.chatdom.com.ng/health/see-how-to-naturally-cure-quick-ejaculation/msg9/#msg9

. 1 Like

Hooo





But my people dont mind these ladies who cant do even 5 simple press ups especially d fat ones,but want u to drill her for hours. Do your best and save ur strength for another thing like making money ooh...No wonder some men dey get garlic smell mouth odour when they speak to you.A way of identifying the quick "ejaculators"But my people dont mind these ladies who cant do even 5 simple press ups especially d fat ones,but want u to drill her for hours. Do your best and save ur strength for another thing like making money

Nice one !



How about the pungent smell of garlic ?



How do you deal with that too ?



Pointers ought to be included too

lol

See as them book space go for the thread. 1 Like

Fynestboi:

btcbunker:

lol rayralph:

G rayralph:

G EmekaBlue:

OK we don hear northvietnam:

Hooo Jobless association of nairaland Jobless association of nairaland 5 Likes

HEY FTC FOR THE FIRST TIME SHOW ME LOVE

Vg





http://www.impressions.ng/amazing-benefits-of-garlic-and-vitamin-c-combination-for-men/ There's nothing more powerful for improving male performance than the miraculous combination of garlic and vitamin c. You'd never fail to rise to the occasion again and your instrument wouldn't surrender prematurely if you learn how to use this powerful combination correctly. It also eliminates high blood pressure naturally. Learn more here... 1 Like

sell your bitcoin and paypal funds instantly 340/$

kai

oya na...

ok

hmmm

g

fat lie



take more water and Hot



YA SMILE NO GET PART 2 [quote author=sariu11 post=62429040]YA SMILE NO GET PART 2

Interesting

Hum

Cool

I no be one minute man..I am not cumming quicker..

Tested and confirmed,

Okay...











Not for me..







So I'll pass

Some people na recession dey make dem quickly erupt.

Stay Woke

I hate garlic, the smell is irritating

So interesting. ...

Check my signature for your Special Barbecue..

Okay...







Not for me....







So I will pass...

Ish...





After eating the garlic, she will now be running from you cos of your smelly mouth... What is the essence of late ejaculation then?

Pk