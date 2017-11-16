₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by kidap: 10:50am
An interview with Nollywood actor Wilson Joshua on his birthday
Happy birthday
Thank you, (smiles)
How do you feel on your birthday?
Very happy, right from yesterday the love and attention has been overwhelming am so happy and grateful to God for the breath of live and grace to see another complete year.
How do you plan the coming years?
To work harder, pray more, stay loyal to my pals and enjoy my live.
Having just graduated as an Optometrist, whats your plan about marriage when? And what are the qualities of the girl you will like to marry.
Hmmmm(smiles) marriage is not on my mind for now, not even in the next 5years, will do so when the time is right.
The qualities I would look out for are
1)the lady must be very homely (very good cook no wash wash o! ) (laughs 😁 )
2) must be smart and intelligent.
3)must be God fearing.
4)beauty counts as well. Most men see virginity as a criteria for marrying or dating a lady as for me it's not, in fact I can't marry a virgin, who will marry the ones we dated and had sex with if everyone wants a virgin.
5) You can't marry a virgin?
Yes I won't, and I don't expect any guy to make virginity a priority or criteria for getting a good Date or wife.
6) Have you dated a virgin? That's my private live sorry can't talk about it.
7)why do you think you can't date or marry a virgin?
Majority of them want to explore when they eventually start having sex, and end up not being faithful, most of them lack manners and are rude feeling their excesses should be tolerated thinking they have diamond down there , moreover if we make dating/marrying a virgin our priority who will marry or date our first and second love whom we had good times with, not being a virgin doesn't mean a lady can't make and keep a good home.
message for your fans. (smiles) Thank you all for the love and support, for the encouragement for following us back to back on Linjust comedy. Pals keep doing that good thing you do, yeah your efforts will pay soon. *ONE LOVE
http://news.nollyzone.com/i-cant-marry-a-virgin-actor-wilson-joshua-says/
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by ClitoPen: 10:54am
Who be this one
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by chriskosherbal(m): 10:55am
Well I totally understand why you cannot marry a virgin cos is not meant for everybody.
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by OrestesDante(m): 11:11am
Non-Virgin in the building.
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by Evablizin(f): 11:13am
Your problem,your headache,although you have a point there.
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by NaijaCelebrity: 11:42am
so?
Evablizin:
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by Rokia2(f): 11:58am
When you sound stupid and make sense at the same time.
Who the fu:::ck is this though?
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by Sharon6(f): 11:59am
Different stokes for different folks
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by NwaAmaikpe: 12:00pm
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by fergusen(m): 12:00pm
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by johnstar(m): 12:01pm
Slay mamas will be vry happy about this
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by LuvU2(f): 12:01pm
He sounds like a nairalander lol
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by ANIEXTY(m): 12:01pm
ok
Re: Wilson Joshua: I Can't Marry A Virgin – Actor Says On His Birthday by mohince(m): 12:01pm
G
