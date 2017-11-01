₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 02:20 PM
|Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Angelanest: 12:35pm
It's a matter of Benin people versus Ijaw in Edo state... There is tension in Edo state over the coronation of Godwin Oguyenbo, as the Pere of Olodiama Kingdom in Edo state. According to reports, the Benin people are saying that they have only one monarch in Edo South senatorial district, that is the Oba of Benin. According to them, the title Pere of Olodiama Kingdom does not exist because Gelegele is under the over-lordship of the Oba of Benin and there cannot be two monarchs in Benin.
Meanwhile, the Edo State Government and the Benin Traditional Council, BTC, have described as abominable and sacrilegious, the coronation of Pere of Olodiama Kingdom, an Ijaw community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, asserting that the entire Edo South senatorial district is an enclave of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and no other person.
According to press release by Edo government, governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the arrest and investigation of all those involved in the coronation, declaring that it was another attempt to cause crisis in the state, which according to him, will be resisted.
According to Benin people, the Ijaws in Gelegele are free to live in the area just as other ethnic groups that live in that axis. Any attempt to lay claim to non-existent title and community or village under any guise would be totally resisted.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pere-of-olodiama-kingdoms-coronation-in-benin-causes-tension.html
Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Angelanest: 12:36pm
see more >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/pere-of-olodiama-kingdoms-coronation-in-benin-causes-tension.html
Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Angelanest: 12:37pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by sarrki(m): 12:39pm
Oba of Benin
Is Benin
So No tension
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by father01: 12:43pm
sarrki:well said
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by ojun50(m): 12:50pm
Oba of nairaland no dey Benin too
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Godjone(m): 1:00pm
WHAT IS THEIR OFFENCE NOW
OBA DEY DO HIN OWN, THEM TOO DEY DO THEIR OWN. WE SHOULD LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE WITH ONE ANOTHER BECAUSE I REMEMBERED IN THAT SAME BENIN TOWARDS THE UWELU AXIS WHERE IGBOS NORMALLY SELL MOTO PARTS, THEY USE TO HAVE A CHIEF CALLED EZE IGBO AND THE HAUSAS ARROUND ERRIEN UPPER SAKPONBA Axis also have their chief SARKIN HAUSAWA.
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by comos: 1:06pm
Godjone:
stop talking nonsense,
will you accept if the Binis crown one of their own as Oba of onitsha in Anambra state ?
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Hofbrauhaus: 1:10pm
Every people is governed by their son..except for the conquered slaves.
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Homeboiy(m): 1:10pm
Their business
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by saint047(m): 1:26pm
Can't they choose who to be their king.
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by buskie13(m): 1:31pm
I typical Ijaw man is troublesome, don't ask me why
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by nengibo: 1:40pm
Godjone:It isn't the same thing, Ijaws are native to Edo unlike those tribes you mentioned its just politics
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by miqos02(m): 1:43pm
hmmmm
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by NLevents: 1:43pm
I am always scared of EDO/BENIN people. I don't now why
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by onyidonaldson(m): 1:44pm
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by coolie1: 1:44pm
d
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Blackfyre: 1:45pm
Coronation that seems to be talking place in the backyard and remote place of a village is what you call a King?
Abi una no see how Omo N' Oba do him own?
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by icon8: 1:45pm
Where is "constituted authority" when you need him?
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by jeffcole(m): 1:45pm
oba gha to kpere
ISE!!!
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by ipobarecriminals: 1:46pm
i believe those ones aren't those fl@theads jew/nomadic immigrants dat waka up/down,force demselves as igwe everywhere they land.If dey disobey Benin King, FLOG dem with koboko.Simple
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Blackfyre: 1:47pm
NLevents:
Funny, I was there about late last year, that place heavy sha make I no lie. I happened to walk into a market of theirs where they sold ritual stuffs and items, name it, I saw it all except human body sha. There was this tree at the center of the market tha had all sort of things placed at the bottom. It was my first time of seeing cowries.
Benin people no dey play I swear...
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by AngelicBeing: 1:48pm
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Sexytemi(f): 1:48pm
I still dont understand what's going on.
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by Guyman02: 1:48pm
But those Ijaws are from Edo state and are not Bini people, so why does Bini people want to put them under their jurisdiction?
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by NLevents: 1:49pm
Blackfyre:
Ewwww
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by qualityGod(m): 1:49pm
Oba of Benin should let then express their right instead of practicing enslavement in this jet age. I don't even know what is wrong with this present government called APC If the ijaw propose king happens to be a retired military general will he dare try stopping him. Nonsense
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by fratermathy(m): 1:49pm
Are they still on this issue? They should upgrade jor. How can you be fighting over titles. What's the business of the Bini with Ijaw people and their titles?
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by 9jatatafo(m): 1:49pm
E don red ooo
|Re: Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension by pilarnig(m): 1:50pm
onyidonaldson:
Will you buy at 365? It is now 370 some where, I have to sell
