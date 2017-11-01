Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Coronation Of Godwin Oguyenbo As The Pere Of Olodiama Kingdom Edo Causes Tension (8870 Views)

Meanwhile, the Edo State Government and the Benin Traditional Council, BTC, have described as abominable and sacrilegious, the coronation of Pere of Olodiama Kingdom, an Ijaw community in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, asserting that the entire Edo South senatorial district is an enclave of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, and no other person.



According to press release by Edo government, governor Godwin Obaseki has ordered the arrest and investigation of all those involved in the coronation, declaring that it was another attempt to cause crisis in the state, which according to him, will be resisted.



According to Benin people, the Ijaws in Gelegele are free to live in the area just as other ethnic groups that live in that axis. Any attempt to lay claim to non-existent title and community or village under any guise would be totally resisted.



Oba of Benin



Is Benin



So No tension 8 Likes 1 Share

Oba of nairaland no dey Benin too 1 Like 1 Share





OBA DEY DO HIN OWN, THEM TOO DEY DO THEIR OWN. WE SHOULD LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE WITH ONE ANOTHER BECAUSE I REMEMBERED IN THAT SAME BENIN TOWARDS THE UWELU AXIS WHERE IGBOS NORMALLY SELL MOTO PARTS, THEY USE TO HAVE A CHIEF CALLED EZE IGBO AND THE HAUSAS ARROUND ERRIEN UPPER SAKPONBA Axis also have their chief SARKIN HAUSAWA. WHAT IS THEIR OFFENCE NOWOBA DEY DO HIN OWN, THEM TOO DEY DO THEIR OWN. WE SHOULD LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE WITH ONE ANOTHER BECAUSE I REMEMBERED IN THAT SAME BENIN TOWARDS THE UWELU AXIS WHERE IGBOS NORMALLY SELL MOTO PARTS, THEY USE TO HAVE A CHIEF CALLED EZE IGBO AND THE HAUSAS ARROUND ERRIEN UPPER SAKPONBA Axis also have their chief SARKIN HAUSAWA. 8 Likes 1 Share

OBA DEY DO HIN OWN, THEM TOO DEY DO THEIR OWN. WE SHOULD LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE WITH ONE ANOTHER BECAUSE I REMEMBERED IN THAT SAME BENIN TOWARDS THE UWELU AXIS WHERE IGBOS NORMALLY SELL MOTO PARTS, THEY USE TO HAVE A CHIEF CALLED EZE IGBO AND THE HAUSAS ARROUND ERRIEN UPPER SAKPONBA Axis also have their chief SARKIN HAUSAWA.

stop talking nonsense,



will you accept if the Binis crown one of their own as Oba of onitsha in Anambra state ? stop talking nonsense,will you accept if the Binis crown one of their own as Oba of onitsha in Anambra state ? 14 Likes 1 Share

Every people is governed by their son..except for the conquered slaves.

Their business

Can't they choose who to be their king.

I typical Ijaw man is troublesome, don't ask me why 4 Likes

OBA DEY DO HIN OWN, THEM TOO DEY DO THEIR OWN. WE SHOULD LEARN TO LIVE IN PEACE WITH ONE ANOTHER BECAUSE I REMEMBERED IN THAT SAME BENIN TOWARDS THE UWELU AXIS WHERE IGBOS NORMALLY SELL MOTO PARTS, THEY USE TO HAVE A CHIEF CALLED EZE IGBO AND THE HAUSAS ARROUND ERRIEN UPPER SAKPONBA Axis also have their chief SARKIN HAUSAWA. It isn't the same thing, Ijaws are native to Edo unlike those tribes you mentioned its just politics It isn't the same thing, Ijaws are native to Edo unlike those tribes you mentioned its just politics 1 Like

Abi una no see how Omo N' Oba do him own? Coronation that seems to be talking place in the backyard and remote place of a village is what you call a King?Abi una no see how Omo N' Oba do him own?

oba gha to kpere



ISE!!! 1 Like

i believe those ones aren't those fl@theads jew/nomadic immigrants dat waka up/down,force demselves as igwe everywhere they land.If dey disobey Benin King, FLOG dem with koboko.Simple i believe those ones aren't those fl@theads jew/nomadic immigrants dat waka up/down,force demselves as igwe everywhere they land.If dey disobey Benin King, FLOG dem with koboko.Simple

Funny, I was there about late last year, that place heavy sha make I no lie. I happened to walk into a market of theirs where they sold ritual stuffs and items, name it, I saw it all except human body sha. There was this tree at the center of the market tha had all sort of things placed at the bottom. It was my first time of seeing cowries.



Benin people no dey play I swear... Funny, I was there about late last year, that place heavy sha make I no lie. I happened to walk into a market of theirs where they sold ritual stuffs and items, name it, I saw it all except human body sha. There was this tree at the center of the market tha had all sort of things placed at the bottom. It was my first time of seeing cowries.Benin people no dey play I swear...

I still dont understand what's going on.

But those Ijaws are from Edo state and are not Bini people, so why does Bini people want to put them under their jurisdiction? 3 Likes

Funny, I was there about late last year, that place heavy sha make I no lie. I happened to walk into a market of theirs where they sold ritual stuffs and items, name it, I saw it all except human body sha. There was this tree at the center of the market tha had all sort of things placed at the bottom. It was my first time of seeing cowries.



Benin people no dey play I swear...

Oba of Benin should let then express their right instead of practicing enslavement in this jet age. I don't even know what is wrong with this present government called APC If the ijaw propose king happens to be a retired military general will he dare try stopping him. Nonsense Oba of Benin should let then express their right instead of practicing enslavement in this jet age. I don't even know what is wrong with this present government called APCIf the ijaw propose king happens to be a retired military general will he dare try stopping him. Nonsense

Are they still on this issue? They should upgrade jor. How can you be fighting over titles. What's the business of the Bini with Ijaw people and their titles? 1 Like

E don red ooo