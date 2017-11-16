₦airaland Forum

Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by juniorboy(m): 2:38pm
This thread will bring prospective corpers for the 2018 Batch A together.

Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on
registration, mobilization and so on.

To help foster unity on this thread, 18A corpers should please introduce themselves in this format:

-Alias/Moniker
-School/Institution
-Course of Study
-Year of Graduation and lastly,
-Where you wish to serve

Thanks.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by vinciquest(m): 3:28pm
Tayvay

Federal University Lafia

Bsc. Sociology

2017

Enugu

Kano

Plateau

Taraba

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by juniorboy(m): 3:29pm
You're welcome, Tayvay

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by vinciquest(m): 3:31pm
thanks
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by rocknation62(m): 3:58pm
grin
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by fatymore(f): 3:58pm
grin

Fatymore (Fatty bumbum)

The Polytechnic, Ibadan

HND in Office technology and management (Secretarial Studies)

2017

Abuja, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Kwara

Shout out to all Polyibadan 2017 graduates.. Southerner, Northerner... Ise logun Ise..

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by daniellagrace12: 3:59pm
how far na
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:59pm
All the best to the latest Otondos!!


Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by RotrEmmanuel: 3:59pm
Alawee crew
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by miqos02(m): 3:59pm
nice
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:59pm
Piiko
University of womanology
Woman vasectomy
2017
Huddersfield or Swansea cool

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by datopaper(m): 4:00pm
R
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:00pm
Congratulations to you all.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by MissChievous199(f): 4:00pm
MissChievous
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
Bsc. Psychology
2017
Abuja, Lagos, Akwa-Ibom

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Akposy(m): 4:01pm
Haba.. Una quick o. Batch B 17 never go orientation camp sef

Success to you all.. I rep Batch B"17 PCM
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Pvin: 4:01pm
When 2017 batch B have not been settled. Una blood de hot oo

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Caspeezie(m): 4:03pm
Caspeezie

Federal University Kashere, Gombe State.

B.Sc. Economics and Development Studies

2017

Lagos, Kaduna, Osun or Akwa Ibom.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Ekehwinz: 4:05pm
Uniben
Sociology and anthropology, 2017
Lagos, Abuja, Calabar
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by opethom(m): 4:05pm
angry6
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by firo08(m): 4:05pm
Pls for Corpers posted ogun deploy to ijebu-ode.... I beg you in the name of God don't do business with ijebu man or woman.

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by pinpinkay(m): 4:06pm
juniorboy:
This thread will bring prospective corpers for the 2018 Batch A together.

Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on
registration, mobilization and so on.

To help foster unity on this thread, 18A corpers should please introduce themselves in this format:

-Alias/Moniker
-School/Institution
-Course of Study
-Year of Graduation and lastly,
-Where you wish to serve

Thanks.

Pinpinkay (bosskorex)
University of lagos
Psychology
2017
East particularly ebonyi or anambra
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by qreem231(m): 4:06pm
Qreem231
LAUTECH
Industrial Chemistry
2016

Ogun
Akwa ibom
Jos
Nassarawa
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by SirLakes: 4:07pm
Make we know those waiting to chop alaweee
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by IYANGBALI: 4:07pm
-Alias/Moniker: IYANHBALI


-School/Institution:UNIPETROL


-Course of Study:PETROL CHEMICAL


-Year of Graduation and lastly,:2016


-Where you wish to: CALBAR or BENUE
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by madgoat(m): 4:08pm
grin grin grin grin grin grin i am here to find fine prospective babes. kiss
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Sakie: 4:08pm
Sakie
Mass communication (2017)
K.S.U
Abuja,kaduna
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by elyunus20(m): 4:08pm
Babangida.

University of Lagos

Bsc/Ed Biology

2017

Kaduna
Nassarawa
Oyo
Cross river.

Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by PastorMB(m): 4:09pm
Bush

Batch D

University of Middlesex

Swansea, Jamaica, North Korea.

smiley
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by jomboliski(m): 4:09pm
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by jazinogold(m): 4:09pm
grin
Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Promismike(m): 4:10pm
Ok

