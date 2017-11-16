₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by juniorboy(m): 2:38pm
This thread will bring prospective corpers for the 2018 Batch A together.
Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on
registration, mobilization and so on.
To help foster unity on this thread, 18A corpers should please introduce themselves in this format:
-Alias/Moniker
-School/Institution
-Course of Study
-Year of Graduation and lastly,
-Where you wish to serve
Thanks.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by vinciquest(m): 3:28pm
Tayvay
Federal University Lafia
Bsc. Sociology
2017
Enugu
Kano
Plateau
Taraba
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by juniorboy(m): 3:29pm
You're welcome, Tayvay
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by vinciquest(m): 3:31pm
thanks
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by rocknation62(m): 3:58pm
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by fatymore(f): 3:58pm
Fatymore (Fatty bumbum)
The Polytechnic, Ibadan
HND in Office technology and management (Secretarial Studies)
2017
Abuja, Kaduna, Akwa Ibom, Lagos, Kwara
Shout out to all Polyibadan 2017 graduates.. Southerner, Northerner... Ise logun Ise..
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by daniellagrace12: 3:59pm
how far na
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:59pm
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by RotrEmmanuel: 3:59pm
Alawee crew
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by miqos02(m): 3:59pm
nice
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:59pm
Piiko
University of womanology
Woman vasectomy
2017
Huddersfield or Swansea
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by datopaper(m): 4:00pm
R
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 4:00pm
Congratulations to you all.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by MissChievous199(f): 4:00pm
MissChievous
Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
Bsc. Psychology
2017
Abuja, Lagos, Akwa-Ibom
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Akposy(m): 4:01pm
Haba.. Una quick o. Batch B 17 never go orientation camp sef
Success to you all.. I rep Batch B"17 PCM
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Pvin: 4:01pm
When 2017 batch B have not been settled. Una blood de hot oo
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Caspeezie(m): 4:03pm
Caspeezie
Federal University Kashere, Gombe State.
B.Sc. Economics and Development Studies
2017
Lagos, Kaduna, Osun or Akwa Ibom.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Ekehwinz: 4:05pm
Uniben
Sociology and anthropology, 2017
Lagos, Abuja, Calabar
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by opethom(m): 4:05pm
6
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by firo08(m): 4:05pm
Pls for Corpers posted ogun deploy to ijebu-ode.... I beg you in the name of God don't do business with ijebu man or woman.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by pinpinkay(m): 4:06pm
juniorboy:Pinpinkay (bosskorex)
University of lagos
Psychology
2017
East particularly ebonyi or anambra
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by qreem231(m): 4:06pm
Qreem231
LAUTECH
Industrial Chemistry
2016
Ogun
Akwa ibom
Jos
Nassarawa
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by SirLakes: 4:07pm
Make we know those waiting to chop alaweee
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by IYANGBALI: 4:07pm
-Alias/Moniker: IYANHBALI
-School/Institution:UNIPETROL
-Course of Study:PETROL CHEMICAL
-Year of Graduation and lastly,:2016
-Where you wish to: CALBAR or BENUE
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by madgoat(m): 4:08pm
i am here to find fine prospective babes.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Sakie: 4:08pm
Sakie
Mass communication (2017)
K.S.U
Abuja,kaduna
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by elyunus20(m): 4:08pm
Babangida.
University of Lagos
Bsc/Ed Biology
2017
Kaduna
Nassarawa
Oyo
Cross river.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by PastorMB(m): 4:09pm
Bush
Batch D
University of Middlesex
Swansea, Jamaica, North Korea.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by jomboliski(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by jazinogold(m): 4:09pm
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2018 Batch A Corps Members by Promismike(m): 4:10pm
Ok
