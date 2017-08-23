Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members (16014 Views)

This is an avenue for prospective corpers for the 2017 Batch B. Don't be disappointed if you weren't mobilized for 17A, who knows, it might be for your own good.



Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on registration, mobilization and so on.



To help foster unity on this thread, 17B corpers

should please introduce themselves in this format:



Knacker my guy, let's join hands in showing people love here too as its certain that not all graduates that would be mobilized with the batch A of 17 corp members.

thanks to my department i will be at home again this year

Preetypam



Unizik



Pure And Industrial Chemistry



2015



Akwa Ibom, Lagos or Kwara.

Ametu166 Ambrose Alli University 2015/2016 English Kano, Lagos, Ogun or Cally

All thanks to my stoopid department

Preetypam



Unizik



Pure And Industrial Chemistry



2015



i'm yet to decide where to serve

Emmadeking

University of Nigeria

2016

Microbiology

Rivers or Lagos

Alkarulezz



DELSU



Economics



2016/2017



Rivers, Abuja, Lagos, Anambra

emmadeking:

Emmadeking

University of Nigeria

2016

Microbiology

Rivers or Lagos ALKARULEZZ:

Alkarulezz



DELSU



Economics



2016/2017



Rivers, Abuja, Lagos

Shomexx

Crescent University

2017

Business Administration

Oyo, Edo or Ondo

Please wen is batch b registration commencing?

abdulsemiu02:

Ondo and Oyo are in the same region.

ziziangel:

Please wen is batch b registration commencing?

Should be around September

MirthOsas

Ambrose Alli University

Electrical/Electronics Engineering

15/16

Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja

To know when batch B would be mobilized we need to put in context wen 16b stream 1 and 2 went in



Remember

No batch B can meet a batch B in service



Basically what am saying is



16B stream 1 and 2 must leave before 17b can come in



Speculativly we can keep eyes on November and December 1 Like 1 Share