|Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:02am On Apr 16
This is an avenue for prospective corpers for the 2017 Batch B. Don't be disappointed if you weren't mobilized for 17A, who knows, it might be for your own good.
Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on registration, mobilization and so on.
P.S:
Cc: Yokiti,
Crazyman,
Ogbeche77
Mynd44
Lalasticlala
To help foster unity on this thread, 17B corpers
should please introduce themselves in this format:
Alias/Moniker
School/Institution
Course of Study
Year of Graduation and lastly,
Where you wish to serve
Thanks.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by knacker(m): 11:04am On Apr 16
Segunk1
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 12:05am On Apr 17
knacker:
Knacker my guy, let's join hands in showing people love here too as its certain that not all graduates that would be mobilized with the batch A of 17 corp members.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by knacker(m): 12:11am On Apr 17
segunk1:Sharp
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by Bashnigga(m): 7:29pm On Apr 17
segunk1:
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by people3: 7:51pm On Apr 17
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 10:20pm On Apr 17
[quote author=Bashnigga post=55655906][/quote]
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 10:29pm On Apr 19
segunk1:
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by AbooTasleemah1(m): 1:51pm On Apr 20
Nigerians eh...
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 4:23pm On Apr 20
thanks to my department i will be at home again this year
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 4:30pm On Apr 20
Preetypam
Unizik
Pure And Industrial Chemistry
2015
Akwa Ibom, Lagos or Kwara.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ametu166: 4:34pm On Apr 20
Ametu166 Ambrose Alli University 2015/2016 English Kano, Lagos, Ogun or Cally
All thanks to my stoopid department
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by Laxy009(m): 4:52pm On Apr 20
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 2:20am On Apr 21
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 11:22am On Apr 21
segunk1:Thankz op...i'm glad to be here
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by emmadeking(m): 1:00pm On Apr 21
Emmadeking
University of Nigeria
2016
Microbiology
Rivers or Lagos
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:48pm On Apr 21
Alkarulezz
DELSU
Economics
2016/2017
Rivers, Abuja, Lagos, Anambra
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:51pm On Apr 21
segunk1:
State yours.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:32am On Apr 25
emmadeking:
ALKARULEZZ:U re welcome guys.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:33am On Apr 25
ALKARULEZZ:I've been mobilized sir.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by cutestcuty84(f): 3:33pm On Apr 25
segunk1:segun
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 6:35pm On Apr 25
segunk1:Congratz bro..
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 7:31pm On Apr 25
ALKARULEZZ:
Thanks bro, urs is on its way.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:08pm On Apr 25
segunk1:Amen o
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by abdulsemiu02(m): 12:21pm On Apr 26
Shomexx
Crescent University
2017
Business Administration
Oyo, Edo or Ondo
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ziziangel(m): 1:54pm On Apr 26
Please wen is batch b registration commencing?
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 7:23pm On Apr 26
abdulsemiu02:Ondo and Oyo are in the same region.
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 7:24pm On Apr 26
ziziangel:
Should be around September
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by MirthOsas: 8:32pm On Apr 26
MirthOsas
Ambrose Alli University
Electrical/Electronics Engineering
15/16
Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by bussieboi(m): 9:41pm On Apr 26
To know when batch B would be mobilized we need to put in context wen 16b stream 1 and 2 went in
Remember
No batch B can meet a batch B in service
Basically what am saying is
16B stream 1 and 2 must leave before 17b can come in
Speculativly we can keep eyes on November and December
|Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 10:06pm On Apr 26
bussieboi:
16B stream 2 left for camp this year..
