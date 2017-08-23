₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,865,118 members, 3,743,172 topics. Date: Wednesday, 23 August 2017 at 02:27 PM

Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members - NYSC - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / NYSC / Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members (16014 Views)

Official NYSC 2017 Batch B Stream II Mobilization Time Table Released / Prospective NYSC 2016 Batch B II Corps Members / NYSC 2016 Batch B Corps Members House (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)

Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:02am On Apr 16
This is an avenue for prospective corpers for the 2017 Batch B. Don't be disappointed if you weren't mobilized for 17A, who knows, it might be for your own good.

Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on registration, mobilization and so on.

P.S:
Cc: Yokiti,
Crazyman,
Ogbeche77
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

To help foster unity on this thread, 17B corpers
should please introduce themselves in this format:

Alias/Moniker
School/Institution
Course of Study
Year of Graduation and lastly,
Where you wish to serve

Thanks.

1 Like

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by knacker(m): 11:04am On Apr 16
Segunk1

grin

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 12:05am On Apr 17
knacker:
Segunk1

grin

Knacker my guy, let's join hands in showing people love here too as its certain that not all graduates that would be mobilized with the batch A of 17 corp members.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by knacker(m): 12:11am On Apr 17
segunk1:


Knacker my guy, let's join hands in showing people love here too as its certain that not all graduates that would be mobilized with the batch A of 17 corp members.
Sharp cool

1 Like

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by Bashnigga(m): 7:29pm On Apr 17
segunk1:


Knacker my guy, let's join hands in showing people love here too as its certain that not all graduates that would be mobilized with the batch A of 17 corp members.

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by people3: 7:51pm On Apr 17
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 10:20pm On Apr 17
[quote author=Bashnigga post=55655906][/quote]
cheesycheesy
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 10:29pm On Apr 19
segunk1:
This is an avenue for prospective corpers for the 2017 Batch B. Don't be disappointed if you weren't mobilized for 17A, who knows, it might be for your own good.

Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on registration, mobilization and so on.

P.S:
Cc: Yokiti,
Crazyman,
Ogbeche77
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

To help foster unity on this thread, 17B corpers
should please introduce themselves in this format:

Alias/Moniker
School/Institution
Course of Study
Year of Graduation and lastly,
Where you wish to serve

Thanks.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by AbooTasleemah1(m): 1:51pm On Apr 20
Nigerians eh...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 4:23pm On Apr 20
thanks to my department i will be at home again this year
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 4:30pm On Apr 20
Preetypam

Unizik

Pure And Industrial Chemistry

2015

Akwa Ibom, Lagos or Kwara.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ametu166: 4:34pm On Apr 20
Ametu166 Ambrose Alli University 2015/2016 English Kano, Lagos, Ogun or Cally
All thanks to my stoopid department

3 Likes

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by Laxy009(m): 4:52pm On Apr 20
We all know that registration of 2017 nysc batch A have started . If you are interested in getting posted to a particular state of your choice.

This service I will be rendering is 100% guarantee because am a product of it and have helped quite number of people.

I know how Nysc sucks when you are not posted to the state you like.

You can reach me on 08166510965

Only for interested prospective Corp Members
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 2:20am On Apr 21
ametu166:
Ametu166
Ambrose Alli University
2015/2016
English
Kano, Lagos, Ogun or Cally

All thanks to my stoopid department
preetypam:
Preetypam

Unizik

Pure And Industrial Chemistry

2015

i'm yet to decide where to serve
you welcome guys.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by preetypam(f): 11:22am On Apr 21
segunk1:
you welcome guys.
Thankz op...i'm glad to be here

2 Likes

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by emmadeking(m): 1:00pm On Apr 21
Emmadeking
University of Nigeria
2016
Microbiology
Rivers or Lagos
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:48pm On Apr 21
Alkarulezz

DELSU

Economics

2016/2017

Rivers, Abuja, Lagos, Anambra
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:51pm On Apr 21
segunk1:
This is an avenue for prospective corpers for the 2017 Batch B. Don't be disappointed if you weren't mobilized for 17A, who knows, it might be for your own good.

Let's meet here to discuss latest news and issues bothering on registration, mobilization and so on.

P.S:
Cc: Yokiti,
Crazyman,
Ogbeche77
Mynd44
Lalasticlala

To help foster unity on this thread, 17B corpers
should please introduce themselves in this format:

Alias/Moniker
School/Institution
Course of Study
Year of Graduation and lastly,
Where you wish to serve

Thanks.

State yours.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:32am On Apr 25
emmadeking:
Emmadeking
University of Nigeria
2016
Microbiology
Rivers or Lagos
ALKARULEZZ:
Alkarulezz

DELSU

Economics

2016/2017

Rivers, Abuja, Lagos
U re welcome guys.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 11:33am On Apr 25
ALKARULEZZ:


State yours.
I've been mobilized sir.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by cutestcuty84(f): 3:33pm On Apr 25
segunk1:
I've been mobilized sir.
segun
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 6:35pm On Apr 25
segunk1:
I've been mobilized sir.
Congratz bro..

1 Like

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by segunk1(m): 7:31pm On Apr 25
ALKARULEZZ:


Congratz bro..

Thanks bro, urs is on its way.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 8:08pm On Apr 25
segunk1:

Thanks bro, urs is on its way.
Amen o

1 Like

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by abdulsemiu02(m): 12:21pm On Apr 26
Shomexx
Crescent University
2017
Business Administration
Oyo, Edo or Ondo
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ziziangel(m): 1:54pm On Apr 26
Please wen is batch b registration commencing?
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 7:23pm On Apr 26
abdulsemiu02:
Shomexx Crescent University 2017 Business Administration Oyo, Edo or Ondo
Ondo and Oyo are in the same region.
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 7:24pm On Apr 26
ziziangel:
Please wen is batch b registration commencing?

Should be around September
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by MirthOsas: 8:32pm On Apr 26
MirthOsas
Ambrose Alli University
Electrical/Electronics Engineering
15/16
Lagos, Port Harcourt, Abuja
Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by bussieboi(m): 9:41pm On Apr 26
To know when batch B would be mobilized we need to put in context wen 16b stream 1 and 2 went in

Remember
No batch B can meet a batch B in service

Basically what am saying is

16B stream 1 and 2 must leave before 17b can come in

Speculativly we can keep eyes on November and December

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Prospective NYSC 2017 Batch B Corps Members by ALKARULEZZ(m): 10:06pm On Apr 26
bussieboi:
To know when batch B would be mobilized we need to put in context wen 16b stream 1 and 2 went in

Remember
No batch B can meet a batch B in service

Basically what am saying is

16B stream 1 and 2 must leave before 17b can come in

Speculativly we can keep eyes on November and December

16B stream 2 left for camp this year..

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply)

'Nigeria Is Cash-strapped,Cant Pay Monthly State Allocations& NYSC Allowance' / A thread for corpers posted to Osun / NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp In Cross River In Deplorable Condition (Pictures

Viewing this topic: DiiVictory(m), RingimKabir(m), sgd, mrletsgo(m), Ttipsy(m), Yhemit(m), kwende(m), ElCapone(m), Efewestern, joelens007(m), Oluwafunmilayo95(f), captain2020(m), Hanabian, michaelolushola, mylia, Chibuhealth(f), ashewoboy(m), Machina(m), ngwoke93, psalmistkakah(m), Posimii(f), lilbethlars(f), Emmyab(m), peterincredible, finesounds01, frinx, besthook, sammirano, destiny322(m), saintruky(m), Amebo1(m), shemhad(m), salpingidis(m), Stanweezy(m) and 29 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.