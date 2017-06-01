₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,392 members, 3,916,593 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 10:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) (3459 Views)
Photos Of A Big Python Killed In A Farm / Agric Students At Nnamdi Azikiwe University Kill A Big Python During Farm Work / Pictures Of The Two Animals Killed Yesterday At Our Site In Igbesa (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by ejibaba(m): 5:34pm
Guys, my friend was set out for the early morning days work when they saw the snake trying to craw its way to the right side of the Asaba/Onitsha express way but unfortunately a bus smashed it's head before it could complete that mission.
See how big!
Cc: Lala
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by iliyande(m): 5:37pm
Lalasticlala food do done
9 Likes
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by ejibaba(m): 5:40pm
iliyande:
Which song? Abeg teach me!
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 5:43pm
This meat is really massive....
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by iliyande(m): 5:48pm
ejibaba:
Snake is nairaland symbol
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by nittroboy(m): 5:54pm
Ok lalascolobi
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by youngking22: 6:05pm
Me seeing Lalasticlala running, where you day rush go ,Oga follow me cum see snake for fp
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by rane06(f): 7:24pm
Instead of You people to gently hand over the innocent python to natural reserve specialists. Wicked people
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 9:57pm
Good Lord!!!!!! if i see this snake in real life i will just faint.... Now i will find it hard to sleep this night!!!!!!!!!
Lala and snake obsession....hmmmmmmmm
.. Lala you better marry a girl named "Linda"
1 Like
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:57pm
May the soul of this snake and that of other faithful departed snakes rest in peace.
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by DONMAYOR19(m): 9:57pm
Lala see big food o.
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by NwaNimo1(m): 9:58pm
Python don finish for naija...
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 9:58pm
Over do too dey worry Nigerians
This snake and monitor lizard will soon go extinct in Nigeria
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by cashlurd(m): 9:58pm
Hmnnn.
...the snake long oh
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by lilfreezy: 9:59pm
lalasticlala why do you like snake more than porn
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by ayodeyjie(m): 9:59pm
This has made lala's night
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by sam4(m): 10:00pm
NAMA don come.
You get us through my signature
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 10:00pm
Wen u c snake den there is lala around the corner.....
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by Flashh: 10:00pm
Create 100 threads in a week, they will all make front-page, by the power of Lala.
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by Fammoboy10(m): 10:01pm
Haha, it's been a while wey I don hear CAUGHT ALIVE...
Chaee, Africans, must we kill everything?.
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 10:01pm
snakes and python are now endagered species in Nigeria. thanks to lalasticala and Nairaland.
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by praiseneofingz(m): 10:01pm
lala be like...
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by maj59(m): 10:01pm
I will never watch Yoruba film again, how can a ghost be urinating
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:02pm
Lala right now......
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 10:02pm
Seems Nigeria phytons are lazy and cowards if not they won't be killing them anyhow unlike their south America and Asia counterpart that swallow any human that doesn't respect his/herself or boundaries anyhow.
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by Kingjames11(m): 10:02pm
ejibaba:. thought the python dance stopped at the Ipob dominated Eastern states? what is this Python doing in delta? has it finished her dance in Abia?
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by Kaxmytex(m): 10:03pm
egbon lala, u wnt the snake....
come and carry it o....
hot and fresh
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by Osasnidas(m): 10:03pm
When I say lala.. You say snake...? When I say monitor lizard you say sticlala
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by GoodiOG(m): 10:03pm
Lalalalalal
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by knight05(m): 10:03pm
I buy itunes walmart amazon, one vanilla,steam wallet In pounds£ euros € and dolls$ Contact me on 09071875697 just check my profile or reach my signature. . a trial will convince you. . THANKS
|Re: Big Python Killed Along Asaba-Ontisha Road (Photos) by point5: 10:03pm
Laps now be like
Let The Gifts Do The Talk With Your Relations / Blackberry Gadgets Within Touching Distance / Maxx Magic To Accelerate The Mobile Mania
Viewing this topic: tritritri, makdcash(m), dyze, labumar, aycapri(m), okotolulope, Haritha100, Chrisdols(m), oyelamitaiwo(m), Masterchef, genearts(m), Samyokporua(m), wafianski(m), tolextony(m), jordyspices, arthurflex(m), MagicEmpire, idiagbo86(m), HapiNna, zhiggy1(m), jofatek9200(m), boboye012, timothy87, phranklyn92(m), shela2dazin, slineik(m), Ebubemg(m), olayode120, jpilata(m), Adexadex, stieyven(m), metroid(m), jarmy, alpha2zulu, terrezo2002(m), adisabarber(m), Jaymos, addikt(m), akusum, donewe(m), holafloyd(m), Yemea1, Deflorence, cybertuns(m), maj59(m), snowwhyte607, voyy, Oblang(m), Stakekay1(m), drshamo, nateevs(m), ada9ja(f), oyeropaul(m), Danmie(m), kehinde2436(m), naira2usd2naira(m), hardeyeanc(m), MVLOX(m), daneni1(m), jeffucee10, Bloodwitch(f), MCID(m), Yakson09, kinglawal85(m), NateNwajei(m), adeom141(m), boss1310(m), dljbd1(m), alt3r3g0, jman600, touson10(m), ayzTIGER, Ozeden1, Resees, mayze, ATK4Joy(f), jekks(m), dayveed1(m), Davstine(m), OGS1, mrzenith1, suarez7, spawne, LadunaI(m), Waspy(m), gly2ken, sole26, EASY39(m), ovoP(m), Jerrosky1986(m), 1goodECONOMIST(m), Psalm45(f), 1N9a, munayo(m), olayinkaayinde(m), Stevengerd(m), okusman(m), mathkid(m), Brownville007, meldoman8773(m), Dvicman(m), dacanv(m), sod09(m), BadBlaize(m), OnowuOra(m), dennisson08, Maxigrid, Lyord69(m), SydneyBrown(f), corperscorner, GoodiOG(m), Jhunnyleel and 219 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8