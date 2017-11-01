Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today (3603 Views)

Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant, Dancer and Actor, Offiong Edet Anthony popularly known as Thin Tall Tony is a year older today.



Sharing the photo above on his IG page, he wrote;



"I am only grateful to GOD Almighty for granting me this day...i am happy to celebrate this new age In my life with a woman who loves me @missebonydiva , children who are truly GOD's sent #ella #mayson #zoey and are wonderfully made by GOD, family who's got my back #offiong #audi , #friends who tells me I'm wrong and speaks the truth, #fans who encourage me with words of wisdom and hate signs...my personal birthday shout out is to GOD...baba! Thank you for #me and happy birthday to ME! #thintalltony #proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria #madlove #whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy #changebeginswithme #lagosdanceconcert2017 #ldcwithttt #birthday #birthdayboy #birthdaycake"

Hbd 2 Likes







At 37years old,

Happy buyday

Then? 1 Like

Tamarapetty:

Happy buyday

Come smally my tell u my own problem now ooo,nor con dey do ashuwegbe dey follow me ooo,coz I go jus run enter ...



So u tusshed like this eh?

Born in 1980, definitely not a noodles boy! Happy birthday Thin Tall Tony. Have some barbecue parry Tony!





Arugboola

He aff old

Hbd bro.









I am so convinced Thin Tall Tony didn't lie about his age like that mumu yahoo-yahoo dammy krane.



Goat Goat

Tamarapetty:

Happy buyday

Scorpios rock

Nathdoug:

uncle who you don inspire...agbaya like you

For someone to have come out to share such pain, itz indicative that all is not well with him. If you don't av a solution to his problem, why not just pass by.

So many irritating harsh tags

MANNABBQGRILLS:

Born in 1980, definitely not a noodles boy!

Happy birthday Thin Tall Tony.

Have some barbecue parry Tony!







From what age is somebody a noodles boy ? From what age is somebody a noodles boy ?

Big Brother Naija again

