|Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 6:09pm
Ex Big Brother Naija Contestant, Dancer and Actor, Offiong Edet Anthony popularly known as Thin Tall Tony is a year older today.
Sharing the photo above on his IG page, he wrote;
"I am only grateful to GOD Almighty for granting me this day...i am happy to celebrate this new age In my life with a woman who loves me @missebonydiva , children who are truly GOD's sent #ella #mayson #zoey and are wonderfully made by GOD, family who's got my back #offiong #audi , #friends who tells me I'm wrong and speaks the truth, #fans who encourage me with words of wisdom and hate signs...my personal birthday shout out is to GOD...baba! Thank you for #me and happy birthday to ME! #thintalltony #proudlynigerian #madeinnigeria #madlove #whatscrackerlacking #anothercalabarboy #changebeginswithme #lagosdanceconcert2017 #ldcwithttt #birthday #birthdayboy #birthdaycake"
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by CEOYOMZZYBLOG: 6:10pm
HBD TTT!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:25pm
Hbd
2 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 7:28pm
At 37years old,
His life is not a source of inspiration to anyone.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Tamarapetty(f): 8:05pm
Happy buyday
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Holysiner503: 8:18pm
Then?
1 Like
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Martin0(m): 9:25pm
Tamarapetty:
Come smally my tell u my own problem now ooo,nor con dey do ashuwegbe dey follow me ooo,coz I go jus run enter ...
So u tusshed like this eh?
Ok I don see say u go enter alter soon,by fire by force ooo
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:23pm
Born in 1980, definitely not a noodles boy! Happy birthday Thin Tall Tony. Have some barbecue parry Tony!
Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Boyooosa(m): 10:23pm
Arugboola
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by IYANGBALI: 10:24pm
He aff old
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Nathdoug(m): 10:24pm
NwaAmaikpe:uncle who you don inspire...agbaya like you
3 Likes
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by DBossNG(m): 10:25pm
Hbd bro.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by UbanmeUdie: 10:25pm
I am so convinced Thin Tall Tony didn't lie about his age like that mumu yahoo-yahoo dammy krane.
But I will wait for the birthday to be belated before sending my congratulatory message.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Badboiz(m): 10:25pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Goat
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by plauba(m): 10:28pm
Tamarapetty:
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:28pm
Scorpios rock
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by laserjet: 10:31pm
Nathdoug:
This one na mumu by default...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by mailingdgreat: 10:37pm
For someone to have come out to share such pain, itz indicative that all is not well with him. If you don't av a solution to his problem, why not just pass by.
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sacluxisback(m): 10:37pm
So many irritating harsh tags
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sacluxisback(m): 10:38pm
MANNABBQGRILLS:
From what age is somebody a noodles boy ?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by calberian: 10:40pm
Badboiz:
Greatest of all time?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by DoTheNeedful: 10:42pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Is your own life a source of inspiration to any normal person?
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:49pm
sacluxisback:
Anyone below 20 years as at 2017.
Anyone below 20 years as at 2017.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:51pm
DoTheNeedful:
Hmmm, True words from the elders!!
Hmmm, True words from the elders!!
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by emmanuelrabb(m): 11:00pm
Big Brother Naija again
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by sprintscr7: 11:11pm
sacluxisback:that thing called indomie nearly ruined my life turned my anus turned into female vaginna since I stopped eating av been fine last year immediately I recovered a bit I ate it again started feeling discomfort in my anus...pls if u are reading this indomie is not the indomie we know again...be careful avoid eating more than twice a week if u are eating it everyday with fresh pepper stop now
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by Badboiz(m): 11:18pm
calberian:
Goat as in goat...
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by slyrone(m): 11:49pm
sprintscr7:An homosexual has been spotted
|Re: Thin Tall Tony Celebrates His 37th Birthday Today by slyrone(m): 11:55pm
but this man never represented calabar all through his stint in the buh brother house. not even once. I am unsure he knows where he is from
