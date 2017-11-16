₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Blood In Semen, Please Help by Herdeybayo1(m): 7:29pm
It been about two three weeks now when my bestfreind notice there was blood present in he's ejeculation but now sick for any helpful adversed to these problem please.......
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Nwodosis(m): 7:31pm
Why not admit that you are the one? This how most of die hiding our sicknesses!
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by NwaAmaikpe: 7:32pm
Come back for help when you're ready to own up.
We can't give any advice to a fictitious bestfriend.
But I think his engine has knocked sha.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Thegamingorca(m): 7:35pm
Nwodosis:
Ha...how dat one concine you
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Oledia: 7:37pm
Herdeybayo1:Is he married?
1). If yes he needs medical check up.
2). If no he needs prayer.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Joephat(m): 7:39pm
That's sharp sperm,
That your friend is you, so be careful with how you sleep with girls bcz if you meet any girl na red alert and that your blood sperm na over active make blood dey em
If you nak any girl na triplet be that
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Keneking: 7:40pm
But where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by myboy2010(m): 7:57pm
Dt ur friend seems to be a boygirl... he is doing menstruation and ejaculating at the same time
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by grayht(m): 8:27pm
Lalasticlala leave naijabet and cum fast...
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by alexistaiwo: 10:33pm
Nairaland I hail ooooo
Just when you think you have heard it all.
Another case will come up.
Village people are really doubling their hustle this 2017
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by ChiefPiiko(m): 10:34pm
Na sign of death o, say your last prayer
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by emalek86(m): 10:34pm
Untreated gonorrhea incubating in your body for long time. Don't ask me how I know. Ask Carolina.
And to op u think u doing me u doin urself. Don't own up to your sickness
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by bobnatlo(m): 10:34pm
myboy2010:Oboy no kill person hereoo
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Sleyanya1(m): 10:34pm
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by VanBommel(m): 10:34pm
Bros if you get properties better write your "will" down
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by deepwater(f): 10:35pm
Please see a doctor
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by donstan18(m): 10:35pm
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm
E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by tintingz(m): 10:36pm
Tell him to got to the hospital for test, it's a symptoms for something.
You can't get answers here without test.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm
E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by akeentech(m): 10:36pm
Fear not It's an infection it has happened to me before.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:36pm
E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by iamleumas: 10:36pm
You better join ya brothers
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by Swizbank: 10:36pm
Blood in semen is tumor, until proven otherwise.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by IYANGBALI: 10:36pm
Herdeybayo1:na you the thing dey do,stop lying
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by stano2(m): 10:36pm
Na wa
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by UbanmeUdie: 10:36pm
You are a coward and deserves to die of haematospermia.
God is punishing you for your sins.
You can't break the virginity of an innocent teenager and go unpunished.
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by MrPresident1: 10:36pm
Seeing blood in the semen can make a man anxious. Fortunately, it doesn't always signal a major medical problem. For men younger than 40 with no related symptoms and no risk factors for underlying medical conditions, blood in semen often disappears on its own.
https://www.webmd.com/men/guide/blood-in-semen-hematospermia-causes-symptoms-tests-treatments#1
See a doctor fast!
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by cutepaul(m): 10:36pm
Lol
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by akeentech(m): 10:36pm
Nwodosis:Why not tackling the message and leave the messenger
|Re: Blood In Semen, Please Help by danduj(m): 10:36pm
Nwodosis:i tire o
