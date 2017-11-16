Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Blood In Semen, Please Help (7528 Views)

It been about two three weeks now when my bestfreind notice there was blood present in he's ejeculation but now sick for any helpful adversed to these problem please.......

Why not admit that you are the one? This how most of die hiding our sicknesses!







Come back for help when you're ready to own up.



We can't give any advice to a fictitious bestfriend.

Nwodosis:

Herdeybayo1:

Is he married?

1). If yes he needs medical check up.

2). If no he needs prayer.

Dt ur friend seems to be a boygirl... he is doing menstruation and ejaculating at the same time













Untreated gonorrhea incubating in your body for long time. Don't ask me how I know. Ask Carolina.

And to op u think u doing me u doin urself. Don't own up to your sickness

Please see a doctor

E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!



Tell him to got to the hospital for test, it's a symptoms for something.



You can't get answers here without test.

E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!



Fear not It's an infection it has happened to me before.

E wooooooo!! Doctors please come in here!!



Blood in semen is tumor, until proven otherwise.

Herdeybayo1:

https://www.webmd.com/men/guide/blood-in-semen-hematospermia-causes-symptoms-tests-treatments#1



See a doctor fast! Seeing blood in the semen can make a man anxious. Fortunately, it doesn't always signal a major medical problem. For men younger than 40 with no related symptoms and no risk factors for underlying medical conditions, blood in semen often disappears on its own.

Nwodosis:

Why not tackling the message and leave the messenger