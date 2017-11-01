Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano (16153 Views)

A man from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - shared photos online to show how his grandmother prepared him for his journey to Kano state. The aged woman washed her grandson's head and feet as she offered prayers for him in order for him to go in peace and come back in one piece.

his safety is rest assured, 9 Likes

Meaning? 4 Likes

I was thinking it's only people travelling to Ondo, Oshun and Oyo that gets prayed for so that their skulls will be protected 32 Likes 3 Shares

After all this, u will hear on news one bastard kill his mother over her pot of soup.



See the way, she bend down at that age to wash his legs



Mothers are God gift, nobody can ever love u more than ur mother. 21 Likes

BankeSmalls:

I was thinking it's only people travelling to Ondo, Oshun and Oyo that gets prayed for so that their skulls will be protected I talk am.... Ur village people never still commot hand for ur matter....

I talk am.... Ur village people never still commot hand for ur matter....sheybi one person go come now talk sey dis one get sense...

that is what you get when a section of the country portrays themselves as Munsters

my granny can't do this again cos she can't see clearly.. But she will anoint u with sand..

As if kano na war zone 1 Like

Does he want to develop Kano?

I weep for this young man.





His aged full time witchcraft practicing grandmother has finally seized the occasion to wash off his destiny.





Na kwilikwili factory him go end up for kano!





I weep for this young man. His aged full time witchcraft practicing grandmother has finally seized the occasion to wash off his destiny. Na kwilikwili factory him go end up for kano! This world is wicked and everybody is a suspect. Don't be fooled and don't be a fool.

We don't need you in kano 2 Likes

Was that how your grandma swallowed your own destiny? Don't worry, not everyone is like your grand ma.Some are actually good and wish their grand kids well.







We all need grandmothers like this.





We all need grandmothers like this. My mumu granmother was busy doing woman-leader in the church when her mates were using witchcraft to make their offsprings very successful.

Bari22:

We don't need you in kano





This is hate speech.



This is hate speech. Remember, we didn't drive you away when you were doing Mai-guard at Ogwashi-ukwu.

This is madness. Is Kano a war zone or what?



North is not peaceful and is filled with violent savages while south is peaceful....nothing could be further from the truth.



Facts on ground, however, have shown that there have been far more gruesome murders in Rivers state than in Kano over the last few months (maybe years), mostly from cult activities.



North is not peaceful and is filled with violent savages while south is peaceful....nothing could be further from the truth. Facts on ground, however, have shown that there have been far more gruesome murders in Rivers state than in Kano over the last few months (maybe years), mostly from cult activities. But hey let's not allow facts get in the way of the narrative. We need to somehow ensure that the stereotype is perpetuated, at all cost



Grandmother's are the greatest

Mother's are the best Grandmother's are the greatest Go in peace

Some pipo be here and claiming its witchcraft.. but when that MAN OF *** does same, its called what abeg? Faith abii? Senselessness has dwelt too long with many folks.. 2 Likes

Ignorance!!

Shows how much they don't go outside their comfort zone and travel. 1 Like

The most humble set of people in this life are Grandmothers

iambijo:

omo full north na war zone, no offense

I love the fact that he hasn't labelled her a witch .