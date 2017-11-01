₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,913,392 members, 3,916,595 topics. Date: Thursday, 16 November 2017 at 10:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano (16153 Views)
Osinbajo Speaks On His Visit To President Buhari In London (Photos, Video) / Aregbesola Bends To Greet Olubadan Adetunji During His Visit To Osun (Photos) / Angry Benin Residents Meet With Fashola During His Visit To Edo State. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by PrettyCrystal: 8:03pm
A man from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital - shared photos online to show how his grandmother prepared him for his journey to Kano state. The aged woman washed her grandson's head and feet as she offered prayers for him in order for him to go in peace and come back in one piece. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/11/woman-from-rivers-state-prays-for-her-grandson-ahead-of-visit-to-kano.html
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by PrettyCrystal: 8:04pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by PenlsCaP: 8:04pm
his safety is rest assured,
9 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Nwodosis(m): 8:05pm
Meaning?
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by PenlsCaP: 8:07pm
Nwodosis:
I didnt understand initially too.
Becoz OPs heading.. until i read the FCBK comments
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Amarabae(f): 8:07pm
grandma show .
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by BankeSmalls(f): 8:07pm
I was thinking it's only people travelling to Ondo, Oshun and Oyo that gets prayed for so that their skulls will be protected
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by letusbepieces: 8:11pm
After all this, u will hear on news one bastard kill his mother over her pot of soup.
See the way, she bend down at that age to wash his legs
Mothers are God gift, nobody can ever love u more than ur mother.
21 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Israeljones(m): 8:12pm
BankeSmalls:I talk am.... Ur village people never still commot hand for ur matter....
sheybi one person go come now talk sey dis one get sense...
23 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by smulti(m): 8:13pm
that is what you get when a section of the country portrays themselves as Munsters
.
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by optional1(f): 8:17pm
my granny can't do this again cos she can't see clearly.. But she will anoint u with sand..
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by iambijo(m): 8:18pm
As if kano na war zone
1 Like
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Keneking: 8:18pm
Does he want to develop Kano?
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by mikejj(m): 8:22pm
i laugh and pass jejely
1 Like
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Evablizin(f): 8:25pm
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by UbanmeUdie: 8:34pm
I weep for this young man.
His aged full time witchcraft practicing grandmother has finally seized the occasion to wash off his destiny.
Na kwilikwili factory him go end up for kano!
This world is wicked and everybody is a suspect. Don't be fooled and don't be a fool.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by Bari22(m): 8:44pm
We don't need you in kano
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by timilehin007(m): 8:46pm
Hqh
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by delishpot: 8:46pm
UbanmeUdie:
Was that how your grandma swallowed your own destiny? Don't worry, not everyone is like your grand ma.Some are actually good and wish their grand kids well.
23 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by NwaAmaikpe: 8:49pm
We all need grandmothers like this.
My mumu granmother was busy doing woman-leader in the church when her mates were using witchcraft to make their offsprings very successful.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by NwaAmaikpe: 8:49pm
Bari22:
This is hate speech.
Remember, we didn't drive you away when you were doing Mai-guard at Ogwashi-ukwu.
14 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by MasViews: 8:50pm
This is madness. Is Kano a war zone or what?
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by KevinDein: 8:50pm
Stereotype
North is not peaceful and is filled with violent savages while south is peaceful....nothing could be further from the truth.
Facts on ground, however, have shown that there have been far more gruesome murders in Rivers state than in Kano over the last few months (maybe years), mostly from cult activities.
But hey let's not allow facts get in the way of the narrative. We need to somehow ensure that the stereotype is perpetuated, at all cost
4 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:52pm
Mother's are the best
Grandmother's are the greatest
Go in peace
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by LegendaryE(m): 8:52pm
Some pipo be here and claiming its witchcraft.. but when that MAN OF *** does same, its called what abeg? Faith abii? Senselessness has dwelt too long with many folks..
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by DIKEnaWAR: 8:53pm
Ok
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by DeutschJunge: 8:53pm
Ignorance!!
Shows how much they don't go outside their comfort zone and travel.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by coolebux(m): 8:53pm
The most humble set of people in this life are Grandmothers
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by VanBommel(m): 8:53pm
iambijo:omo full north na war zone, no offense
1 Like
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by adenine02: 8:53pm
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by blackbeau1(f): 8:53pm
I love the fact that he hasn't labelled her a witch .
|Re: Woman Prays For Grandson In Rivers, Washes His Head, Feet Ahead Of Visit To Kano by IgedeBushBoy(m): 8:55pm
Kai, mother's love...
1 Like
Double Decker Buses In Nigeria / Which Country In Africa Has The Most Beautiful Ladies / The Beauty Of Texas. . . .
Viewing this topic: samev(m), fjjc(m), donoti23(m), Artorius(m), yinkuscious(m), neeyah212(f), davo80(m), aionian23(m), carinmom(f), eddiebruk(m), ernieboy(m), elda2303(m), Josephamstrong1(m), 91119111c, sentix(m), Princelyod(m), wese90(m), Lilv(m), youngvc1, maxjax(m), meritknight, asksteve(m), Precious91(m), ejikejoy, sarahs(m), crunchyg(m), DAMILAREY85, Menendez, Cloud007, RealSleek(m), Horlartunes, 6Bee(m), Dynamicbae, whitejulius81, timmiey(m), benswagtt(m), Imfamuz, Wishaky(f), hakinz87, lonelyhousewife(m), nnadengram(m), Agbogashi, mizchoc(f), umar745(m), iyababs, Skizzy(m), monechuks, nicedas(m), babra19, ubanDoma1(m), AnaCheks(m), wakililipupuru, EbonyCy(f), mek2002(m), aysnoopy(m), illswift(m), Temilayhor(m), deedo93(m), omoleka(f), 2winsboi(m), iyamchee(m), cutieisme(m), omounique, classicalbenson(m), MessrJay(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6