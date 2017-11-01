Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) (8441 Views)

Drawn Portrait Of Davido, His Father And Imade, His Daughter / 3 Generations Photo Of Davido, His Dad And His 2nd Daughter / Davido, His Brother Wale Are Directors At His Father's Company Pacific Holdings. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The Nigerian music stars decided to test of their beef physically, and they had no other place to do it than Dubai, Music Blogger Blessing Diribe who shared the video said it was so tensed that, they exchanged blows and threw bottles at each other, It was so messy that Wizkid got a black eye..



In the video the both gangs could be heard shouting 'OBO, Starboy'



The Cause of the fight could be traced to nothing other than the 'i better pass am' tag they carry for each other, and their social media everyday clash, Wizkid says Davido has got a Frog Voice, which hurts him, and in return Davido says Wizkid can't make hit badder than him, which is also painful, so fighting dirty is just a way of expressing it..



But in Another Man's Country? i Drop my pen..



Watch here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMmYVO9UX54?t=111

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bn9_KGle-GU?t=47



or Here



News from Ebiwali-- There was a strong tension in Dubai as Wizkid, his gang and that of Davido's clashed on their way to perform at the One Africa Music fest Dubai..The Nigerian music stars decided to test of their beef physically, and they had no other place to do it than Dubai, Music Blogger Blessing Diribe who shared the video said it was so tensed that, they exchanged blows and threw bottles at each other, It was so messy that Wizkid got a black eye..In the video the both gangs could be heard shouting 'OBO, Starboy'The Cause of the fight could be traced to nothing other than the 'i better pass am' tag they carry for each other, and their social media everyday clash, Wizkid says Davido has got a Frog Voice, which hurts him, and in return Davido says Wizkid can't make hit badder than him, which is also painful, so fighting dirty is just a way of expressing it..But in Another Man's Country? i Drop my pen..Watch here:or HereNews from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/tension-as-wizkid-and-his-gang-clash.html

Tupac and Notorious Big things 7 Likes

.see guys behaving like kids



just like the guy above me 7 Likes 1 Share

Lmao

I wish they would assassinate each other like Tupac and BIG...

Since their rivalry is growing proportionally with their success... 4 Likes









Davido is a known cultist, a member of the of Africa (Aye) and a son of a ritualist. He does not hide it.



He also has a pedigree of killing his friends!





Wizkid should avoid that lunatic like a plague.





His testosterone is obviously excessive.





On a serious note, I think their ranting is becoming a public disturbance of peace and by extension brewing a war between both fans.



Maybe its better they are both dead. Since they are currently in Dubai, a plane crash will not be a bad way to end it all. Davido is a known cultist, a member of the of Africa (Aye) and a son of a ritualist. He does not hide it.He also has a pedigree of killing his friends!Wizkid should avoid that lunatic like a plague.His testosterone is obviously excessive.On a serious note, I think their ranting is becoming a public disturbance of peace and by extension brewing a war between both fans.Maybe its better they are both dead. Since they are currently in Dubai, a plane crash will not be a bad way to end it all. 13 Likes

Over what? Are they now Wike and Ameachi. 6 Likes 1 Share



They are childish but not stupid. You uploaded a clip of people shouting and a man running after another man. Mtchhheew. Fake news.They are childish but not stupid. You uploaded a clip of people shouting and a man running after another man. 5 Likes

These guys are kids. Nothing less.

nasslick:

Mtchhheew. Fake news.

They are childish but not stupid. You uploaded a clip of people shouting and a man running after another man. Lol... So you actually watched the video Lol... So you actually watched the video 1 Like

two mumu.

@ op, pls which tention?

Nonsense

Airforce1:

Tupac and Notorious Big things



u just insulted those legends. This child's play is not even close to the NAS & JAY Z shiit neither is it close to the 50 & JA beef





These kids ain't got balls, if them see real beef them go give themselves house arrest







Dude, i thought u know about hip-hop u just insulted those legends. This child's play is not even close to the NAS & JAY Z shiit neither is it close to the 50 & JA beefThese kids ain't got balls, if them see real beef them go give themselves house arrestDude, i thought u know about hip-hop 7 Likes

awon dindinrin





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMmYVO9UX54 Full video

Someone give breast milk to these kids to suck .

Lol. *how can there be tension in Dubai over two unknown kids?? Who be dia papa??*



Okkk,, they've started this much talked about war already bah,,, someone close please help me tell the emir of UAE to relocate to Nigeria with his billions of gold for safe keeping...

.I hope dem teach DAT kid lesson, his to proud, foolish wizKID. 1 Like

UbanmeUdie:









Davido is a known cultist, a member of the of Africa (Aye) and a son of a ritualist. He does not hide it.



He also has a pedigree of killing his friends!





Wizkid should avoid that lunatic like a plague.





His testosterone is obviously excessive.





On a serious note, I think their ranting is becoming a public disturbance of peace and by extension brewing a war between both fans.



Maybe its better they are both dead. Since they are currently in Dubai, a plane crash will not be a bad way to end it all.

bro I pity ur condition .........stop letting ur emotion cloud ur reasoning bro I pity ur condition .........stop letting ur emotion cloud ur reasoning 5 Likes

tension ke!!

Davido,Wizkid and their crew members involved in the fight are all mad,egotistical dullards,money miss road type of people,let your music make noise

UbanmeUdie:









Davido is a known cultist, a member of the of Africa (Aye) and a son of a ritualist. He does not hide it.



He also has a pedigree of killing his friends!





Wizkid should avoid that lunatic like a plague.





His testosterone is obviously excessive.





On a serious note, I think their ranting is becoming a public disturbance of peace and by extension brewing a war between both fans.



Maybe its better they are both dead. Since they are currently in Dubai, a plane crash will not be a bad way to end it all.





Role Models



4 Likes

yes?

Davido and wizkid are mad

Y people useless like this ?

ExAngel007:

.see guys behaving like kids



just like the guy above me

But they are kids na!...Oh u no know b4? But they are kids na!...Oh u no know b4?

m