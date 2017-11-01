₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Bhelamblog: 6:36am
There was a strong tension in Dubai as Wizkid, his gang and that of Davido's clashed on their way to perform at the One Africa Music fest Dubai..
The Nigerian music stars decided to test of their beef physically, and they had no other place to do it than Dubai, Music Blogger Blessing Diribe who shared the video said it was so tensed that, they exchanged blows and threw bottles at each other, It was so messy that Wizkid got a black eye..
In the video the both gangs could be heard shouting 'OBO, Starboy'
The Cause of the fight could be traced to nothing other than the 'i better pass am' tag they carry for each other, and their social media everyday clash, Wizkid says Davido has got a Frog Voice, which hurts him, and in return Davido says Wizkid can't make hit badder than him, which is also painful, so fighting dirty is just a way of expressing it..
But in Another Man's Country? i Drop my pen..
Watch here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMmYVO9UX54?t=111
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bn9_KGle-GU?t=47
or Here
News from Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/11/tension-as-wizkid-and-his-gang-clash.html
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Airforce1(m): 6:38am
Tupac and Notorious Big things
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by ExAngel007(f): 6:39am
.see guys behaving like kids
just like the guy above me
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Shakushaku1(m): 6:39am
Lmao
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by eezeribe(m): 6:40am
I wish they would assassinate each other like Tupac and BIG...
Since their rivalry is growing proportionally with their success...
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by UbanmeUdie: 6:40am
Davido is a known cultist, a member of the of Africa (Aye) and a son of a ritualist. He does not hide it.
He also has a pedigree of killing his friends!
Wizkid should avoid that lunatic like a plague.
His testosterone is obviously excessive.
On a serious note, I think their ranting is becoming a public disturbance of peace and by extension brewing a war between both fans.
Maybe its better they are both dead. Since they are currently in Dubai, a plane crash will not be a bad way to end it all.
13 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by littlewonders: 6:41am
Over what? Are they now Wike and Ameachi.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by nasslick: 6:43am
Mtchhheew. Fake news.
They are childish but not stupid. You uploaded a clip of people shouting and a man running after another man.
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by xreal: 6:44am
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by OrestesDante(m): 6:45am
These guys are kids. Nothing less.
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by eezeribe(m): 6:45am
nasslick:Lol... So you actually watched the video
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by princeade86(m): 6:47am
two mumu.
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by princeade86(m): 6:49am
@ op, pls which tention?
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by rodrirodri(m): 6:51am
Nonsense
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by rawpadgin(m): 6:54am
Airforce1:u just insulted those legends. This child's play is not even close to the NAS & JAY Z shiit neither is it close to the 50 & JA beef
These kids ain't got balls, if them see real beef them go give themselves house arrest
Dude, i thought u know about hip-hop
7 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by dapsoneh: 6:56am
awon dindinrin
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Ajasco222: 7:00am
Full video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BMmYVO9UX54
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Threebear(m): 7:38am
Someone give breast milk to these kids to suck .
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by givan(m): 7:41am
Lol. *how can there be tension in Dubai over two unknown kids?? Who be dia papa??*
Okkk,, they've started this much talked about war already bah,,, someone close please help me tell the emir of UAE to relocate to Nigeria with his billions of gold for safe keeping...
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by skimmy005: 8:08am
.I hope dem teach DAT kid lesson, his to proud, foolish wizKID.
1 Like
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by ChiefPiiko(m): 8:09am
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by byemx06(m): 8:58am
UbanmeUdie:
bro I pity ur condition .........stop letting ur emotion cloud ur reasoning
5 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by ruggedtimi(m): 9:06am
tension ke!!
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by dushman04: 9:28am
Davido,Wizkid and their crew members involved in the fight are all mad,egotistical dullards,money miss road type of people,let your music make noise
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by HyconMojo(m): 9:50am
UbanmeUdie:
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by BruncleZuma: 10:33am
Role Models
4 Likes
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by miqos02(m): 10:33am
yes?
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by veekid(m): 10:34am
Davido and wizkid are mad
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by Rick9(m): 10:34am
Y people useless like this ?
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by JBL316: 10:34am
ExAngel007:
But they are kids na!...Oh u no know b4?
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:35am
m
|Re: Wizkid And Davido Crew Fight In Dubai, Clash At One Africa Music Fest (Video) by RapportNaija(m): 10:35am
Hahaha!
Davido para! Wizkid think say na Dammy Krane!
Beyonce Bans Kim Kardashian From Inner Circle / Check Out Crazy Hot Pics From Nicki Minaj's Anaconda Shoot / Meet Prof. Yemi Osinbanjo's Beautiful Daughter (photos).
