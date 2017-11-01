Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) (9034 Views)

Shocking Confession Of Policeman Held For Robbery (photo) / Lagos Students Abduction: Traditional Ruler Held For Supplying Kidnappers Food / Nigerians Top List Of Foreigners Held For Drug Smuggling In Navi Mumbai (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

By Dominic Adewole





Sergeant Anthony Okologbo, attached to the Nigeria Army Engineering Regiment, Onitsha, Anambra State, has been arrested by policemen from the Delta State Police Command for driving a stolen vehicle.



Okologbo, 32, with No. 03NA/53/4586, was intercepted in a stolen Rav4- Jeep with registration number EKY 297 EJ. He was driving the car, while in army uniform and had two other occupants with him.



The two occupants have been identified as Kelly Ogun, 38, of Peoples Club, Mkpor Road, Onitsha and Chiko Kiku, 25, of Ugberami community, Ughelli, Delta State.



Okologbo, who allegedly attempted to run after being arrested, allegedly struggled with men of the Dragon Patrol Team 22, stationed along Kwale/Ogwashi-Uku highway, before he was overpowered. He was said to have struggled with the policemen after they asked him for the vehicle particulars.



The Delta State Commissioner of Police, Zanna M. Ibrahim, yesterday, disclosed that upon search of the car, the vehicle particulars were found and indicated that a woman, Florence Uboh, of Ogunu road, Warri, is the owner.



Ibrahim said: “Further inquiries revealed that the vehicle was robbed at gun point from Florence two days back at Ughelli.”



As Ibrahim was briefing journalists that Okologbo is a fake soldier, Okologbo angrily warned the CP to stop disparaging him, insisting that he was a serving soldier.



He urged the CP to carry out proper investigations before concluding.



He said: “He has my Identity Card (ID), he should go and investigate it and stop calling me a fake soldier.”



The suspect did not stop at that, he told those that cared to listen that even if he should explain his role in the crime, nobody would understand.



He explained further: “I was called upon to drive the car to Onitsha. I’m not a robber, neither am I a fake soldier. None of you here can understand why I drove the car.”



https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/soldier-held-robbery-warns-cp-dont-call-fake/





lalasticlala 1 Like 1 Share

He even has guts to still talk...

The only way to curb crime and corruption in Nigeria is to apply capital punishment to the 'smallest' of offences...

I really love the way it's done in China. 7 Likes

Criminal dey hold ground.

1 Like

That he's a criminal doesn't make him a fake Soldier, the CP is trying to protect the image of military before python will dance on him. 11 Likes

GavelSlam:

Criminal dey hold ground.

Before nko? Why dem go dey call am fake soldier he knows he's not fake.Why would a whole police commissioner not cobduct proper investigation before reporting?They need to be taught how to do their jobs sometimes. Before nko? Why dem go dey call am fake soldier he knows he's not fake.Why would a whole police commissioner not cobduct proper investigation before reporting?They need to be taught how to do their jobs sometimes. 10 Likes





Even has the gut to say they don't understand his role in the crime.....



Seems this "Force" removed from Nigeria Police Force ve softened them



Flog him baton on his mouth nd see if he won't shut up..



Criminals across board... Kai... them neva mend the guy well, no wonder he still has mouth to talk...Even has the gut to say they don't understand his role in the crime.....Seems this "Force" removed from Nigeria Police Force ve softened themFlog him baton on his mouth nd see if he won't shut up..Criminals across board...

Another military offender. Court martial awaits.. Kudos NPF

Police is your friend







Whether you're real or fake,the summary of the matter is that you're involved in this crime. Whether you're real or fake,the summary of the matter is that you're involved in this crime.

But the fake soldier has a point though.

no rain without thunder. Don't be embarrassed if you fart while urinating because





Real Soldier 1 Like

wow

E sure for am.. ..that guy na warri guy

ANTHONY. OKODOBO.IpobareserialCRIMINALS ANTHONY. OKODOBO.IpobareserialCRIMINALS 1 Like

This is what you get, when the police has been declared to be the worse police force , an ordinary soldier can be rudely warning a whole Commissioner of police.

Yeye dey smell

He's not a fake soldier but a criminal who doesn't deserve to be a soldier 1 Like

Now, this is Funny !!





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature

You’re not fake

You’re chi-nko product 3 Likes 1 Share

The beating dis one go chop after interview only God go fit help 1 Like

The beating did one go chop after interview only God go fit help





Real soldier indeed.. When your mates are fighting boko haram.



On a serious note, Nigerian security forces contribute more than half of all criminal situations in the country from selling guns to criminals to actually robbing people.



They bail criminals without charges, they know their hide outs but prefer to take bribes instead than arrest them.. Real soldier indeed.. When your mates are fighting boko haram.On a serious note, Nigerian security forces contribute more than half of all criminal situations in the country from selling guns to criminals to actually robbing people.They bail criminals without charges, they know their hide outs but prefer to take bribes instead than arrest them..

Onwaa Dec ember nooluegoo







Only God truly knows who is innocent or guilty.





But I dare say, this soldier boy is a hardened criminal! Only God truly knows who is innocent or guilty.But I dare say, this soldier boy is a hardened criminal!

hmm.

Nigerian police always quick to make up stories with out proper investigation. 1 Like

Hmmm. The change is here