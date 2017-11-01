₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Islie: 6:45am
By Dominic Adewole
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/11/soldier-held-robbery-warns-cp-dont-call-fake/
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by eezeribe(m): 6:46am
He even has guts to still talk...
The only way to curb crime and corruption in Nigeria is to apply capital punishment to the 'smallest' of offences...
I really love the way it's done in China.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by GavelSlam: 6:49am
Criminal dey hold ground.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Nwodosis(m): 6:54am
That he's a criminal doesn't make him a fake Soldier, the CP is trying to protect the image of military before python will dance on him.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by tooth4tooth: 7:08am
GavelSlam:Before nko? Why dem go dey call am fake soldier he knows he's not fake.Why would a whole police commissioner not cobduct proper investigation before reporting?They need to be taught how to do their jobs sometimes.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by amunkita(m): 7:28am
Kai... them neva mend the guy well, no wonder he still has mouth to talk...
Even has the gut to say they don't understand his role in the crime.....
Seems this "Force" removed from Nigeria Police Force ve softened them
Flog him baton on his mouth nd see if he won't shut up..
Criminals across board...
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by umehmj(m): 7:31am
Another military offender. Court martial awaits.. Kudos NPF
Police is your friend
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Evablizin(f): 9:18am
Whether you're real or fake,the summary of the matter is that you're involved in this crime.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Spicycat(f): 9:53am
But the
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Kizyte(m): 10:26am
Don't be embarrassed if you fart while urinating because no rain without thunder.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by BruncleZuma: 10:26am
Real Soldier
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by miqos02(m): 10:27am
wow
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Oloripelebe: 10:28am
E sure for am.. ..that guy na warri guy
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by ipobarecriminals: 10:28am
ANTHONY. OKODOBO.IpobareserialCRIMINALS
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Teewhy2: 10:28am
This is what you get, when the police has been declared to be the worse police force , an ordinary soldier can be rudely warning a whole Commissioner of police.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by VanBommel(m): 10:30am
Yeye dey smell
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Gkemz(m): 10:30am
He's not a fake soldier but a criminal who doesn't deserve to be a soldier
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by MANNABBQGRILLS: 10:30am
Now, this is Funny !!
Now, this is Funny !!
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by Joephat(m): 10:30am
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by emmabest2000(m): 10:32am
You’re not fake
You’re chi-nko product
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by me69: 10:33am
The beating dis one go chop after interview only God go fit help
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by me69: 10:33am
The beating did one go chop after interview only God go fit help
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by gsainttrinity(m): 10:34am
Real soldier indeed.. When your mates are fighting boko haram.
On a serious note, Nigerian security forces contribute more than half of all criminal situations in the country from selling guns to criminals to actually robbing people.
They bail criminals without charges, they know their hide outs but prefer to take bribes instead than arrest them..
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by aspirebig: 10:34am
Onwaa Dec ember nooluegoo
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by UbanmeUdie: 10:35am
Only God truly knows who is innocent or guilty.
But I dare say, this soldier boy is a hardened criminal!
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by maiacct: 10:35am
hmm.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by hokafor(m): 10:35am
Nigerian police always quick to make up stories with out proper investigation.
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:35am
Hmmm. The change is here
|Re: Soldier Held For Robbery Warns CP: ‘don’t Call Me Fake’ (pic) by alphaconde(m): 10:35am
tooth4tooth:
a whole you, you cannot use spell check
