|Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Sakie: 9:04am
Actress Kate Henshaw who is fitness enthusiast and has been consistently going to the gym shows off her abs in recent photo
The beautiful actress who shared the picture on her Instagram page to motivate people captioned the picture thus:
"It's possible!! 6 packs loading....��
Age is nothing but a number!!
Don't stop for NOBODY!!
Be motivated!!
Don't care about what they say!!
IT'S YOUR JOURNEY!!!!!!!!!
#IfKateFitUFit
Awesome thanks to @dugdale_france for the push!! I love you ���"
Source:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BblqiKIh6ge/
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by pyyxxaro: 9:13am
The small bweast wen first de , u don gym am vanish
So wetin ur husband go de suck for night now
Madame chop food now oh , because food nor de heaven oh
Na praise and worship be the food for heaven
Me naa steady Akpu I de chop
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Lalas247(f): 9:16am
Yasssss Kate I love this !
Wow! All about being healthy and getting your whole body fit !
Preach it o .... no excuse for ladies be roaming with pot belle maka why ...
Sit ups is FREE!
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Evablizin(f): 9:20am
Wow nice.
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by doyinisaac: 9:38am
pyyxxaro:
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 10:36am
I'd appreciate this picture more if only she can raise her shirt higher up.
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by MhizzAJ(f): 10:36am
Nice body structure
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by GideonIdaboh(f): 10:36am
Why do I find this very disturbingly graphic instead?
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by saint047(m): 10:36am
Just a quick reminder to let u know:
- ur cute
- u r enough
- life is worth it
- everything gets better
- u r never alone
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by theapeman: 10:37am
that bre@st that look like paper
what are you gymning for? to grow more muscle on your paper bre@st?
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by zionglory(m): 10:37am
what is the meaning of this nah, she is a woman not a man
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Omobolajiatanda(m): 10:37am
Kul
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by countryfive: 10:37am
so we should roast eggs.
when will she show us her husband?
you think she is happy , deep down her heart she knows she is not.
don't envy her.
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by mamatayour(f): 10:38am
Overdo don dey enter am
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by frenzyduchess(f): 10:38am
Good for her, the last time I tried sit up my ribs hurt for days, I cannot go and die because of abs
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by iamJ(m): 10:38am
good
Where pikin or husband?
Waste of a human being
#No Filter Attitude
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by SeniorZato(m): 10:38am
Big turn off for me, am not gay
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by parcydrix(m): 10:38am
Her husband is trying oo... Sleeping on d Same bed with a woman that treat my Bleep up if I Bleep up
Gurls with abs tho,
Infact, cute girls with abs tho, me likey
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by YoungDaNaval(m): 10:39am
Disgusting
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by sinaj(f): 10:40am
Huh glee
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Mayorsholly(m): 10:40am
shey Packs na by force ni
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by uncle212: 10:41am
nice look. love ladies and guys with flat tommy. makes you look smart
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Osyxcel(m): 10:42am
frenzyduchess:
It only hurts that much because it's the first time. Continue doing and it'll get less painful as time goes by till you don't feel it again.
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Syphonn(m): 10:43am
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by frenzyduchess(f): 10:44am
Osyxcel:oga,i have since stopped, I nor fit
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Syphonn(m): 10:46am
Nice abs. But bullshitt. No breast again nawao.
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by Osyxcel(m): 10:46am
frenzyduchess:
Okay. Bye
|Re: Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) by GeoSilYe(f): 10:47am
no no no no..
this is just..
ewww
