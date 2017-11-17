Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Actress Kate Henshaw Shows Off Her Abs(photo) (6405 Views)

Kate Henshaw Finds The Bride That Looks Like Her / Kate Henshaw Shows Off Flexibility During Workout / Deji Adeyanju Reacts To Kate Henshaw’s New Profile Picture On Twitter (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



The beautiful actress who shared the picture on her Instagram page to motivate people captioned the picture thus:

"It's possible!! 6 packs loading....��

Age is nothing but a number!!

Don't stop for NOBODY!!

Be motivated!!

Don't care about what they say!!

IT'S YOUR JOURNEY!!!!!!!!!

#IfKateFitUFit

Awesome thanks to @dugdale_france for the push!! I love you ���"





Cc;lalasticlala

Mynd44

Finestboi



Source:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BblqiKIh6ge/ Actress Kate Henshaw who is fitness enthusiast and has been consistently going to the gym shows off her abs in recent photoThe beautiful actress who shared the picture on her Instagram page to motivate people captioned the picture thus:Cc;lalasticlalaMynd44FinestboiSource: 1 Like





So wetin ur husband go de suck for night now







Madame chop food now oh , because food nor de heaven oh



Na praise and worship be the food for heaven



Me naa steady Akpu I de chop The small bweast wen first de , u don gym am vanishSo wetin ur husband go de suck for night nowMadame chop food now oh , because food nor de heaven ohNa praise and worship be the food for heavenMe naa steady Akpu I de chop 18 Likes 1 Share



Wow! All about being healthy and getting your whole body fit !



Preach it o .... no excuse for ladies be roaming with pot belle maka why ...

Sit ups is FREE! Yasssss Kate I love this !Wow! All about being healthy and getting your whole body fit !Preach it o .... no excuse for ladies be roaming with pot bellemaka why ...Sit ups is FREE! 5 Likes





Wow nice. Wow nice.

pyyxxaro:

The small bweast wen first de , u don gym am vanish



So wetin ur husband go de suck for night now







Madame chop food now oh , because food nor de heaven oh



Na praise and worship be the food for heaven



Me naa steady Akpu I de chop 1 Like







I'd appreciate this picture more if only she can raise her shirt higher up. I'd appreciate this picture more if only she can raise her shirt higher up. 11 Likes 1 Share

Nice body structure 1 Like

Why do I find this very disturbingly graphic instead? 3 Likes

Just a quick reminder to let u know:

- ur cute

- u r enough

- life is worth it

- everything gets better

- u r never alone 2 Likes





what are you gymning for? to grow more muscle on your paper bre@st? that bre@st that look like paperwhat are you gymning for? to grow more muscle on your paper bre@st?

what is the meaning of this nah, she is a woman not a man

Kul

so we should roast eggs.



when will she show us her husband?



you think she is happy , deep down her heart she knows she is not.

don't envy her.

Overdo don dey enter am

Exercise right.

Eat right.

Eat Barbecue in the right and healthy way and you have a smashing figure like hers!!



A barbecue a day keeps the Doctor away!





Are you a lover of BARBECUE? If YES, check our signature

Good for her, the last time I tried sit up my ribs hurt for days, I cannot go and die because of abs 2 Likes

good



Where pikin or husband?







Waste of a human being



#No Filter Attitude

Big turn off for me, am not gay

Her husband is trying oo... Sleeping on d Same bed with a woman that treat my Bleep up if I Bleep up



Infact, cute girls with abs tho, me likey Gurls with abs tho,Infact, cute girls with abs tho, me likey

Disgusting

Huh glee

shey Packs na by force ni

nice look. love ladies and guys with flat tommy. makes you look smart

frenzyduchess:

Good for her, the last time I tried sit up my ribs hurt for days, I cannot go and die because of abs

It only hurts that much because it's the first time. Continue doing and it'll get less painful as time goes by till you don't feel it again. It only hurts that much because it's the first time. Continue doing and it'll get less painful as time goes by till you don't feel it again. 1 Like

“Men are scums but I’m keeping my virginity for Anthony Joshua” – Nigerian Lady Says



A Nigerian lady identified as Scholastica Joseph, has disclosed via her Facebook page that she is keeping herself for British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua or Rob Kardashian.



SEE PHOTOS



http://www.busygisting.com/men-scums-im-keeping-virginity-anthony-joshua-nigerian-lady-says/ A Nigerian lady identified as Scholastica Joseph, has disclosed via her Facebook page that she is keeping herself for British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua or Rob Kardashian.SEE PHOTOS

Osyxcel:





It only hurts that much because it's the first time. Continue doing and it'll get less painful as time goes by till you don't feel it again. oga,i have since stopped, I nor fit oga,i have since stopped, I nor fit





“Men are scums but I’m keeping my virginity for Anthony Joshua” – Nigerian Lady Says



A Nigerian lady identified as Scholastica Joseph, has disclosed via her Facebook page that she is keeping herself for British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua or Rob Kardashian.



SEE PHOTOS



http://www.busygisting.com/men-scums-im-keeping-virginity-anthony-joshua-nigerian-lady-says/ Nice abs. But bullshitt. No breast again nawao.A Nigerian lady identified as Scholastica Joseph, has disclosed via her Facebook page that she is keeping herself for British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua or Rob Kardashian.SEE PHOTOS

frenzyduchess:

oga,i have since stopped, I nor fit

Okay. Bye Okay. Bye