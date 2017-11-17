₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:16am
Have you ever fancied changing up your haircut style for something a bit wackier?
Anyone who’s ever tried to be daring when it comes to their barnet may have found it ended up in disaster.
A guy had the Louis Vuitton logo shaved into his head, before bizarrely sticking on a gold zip fastening and a handful of dollar bills.
More often than not things don’t turn out as planned, and you have to dig out the dye or painstakingly count down the days until it grows back.
But not this bunch of attention grabbers.
A gallery of brilliantly weirdos has been released online, and they’re pretty out there.
From the guy who had the Louis Vuitton pattern shaved into his skull to the bloke who looked to the poo emoji for inspiration, these sure are some hair-raising looks.
Lalasticlala, i bet you would rock the Louis Vuitton hairstyle
Source: http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/photo-news-weirdest-haircuts-ever/
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:18am
Loppy idea
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:19am
A cut above
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:20am
Toy-ing with us?
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:21am
Do things by halves
4 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:22am
Come full circle
3 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:23am
A different angle
8 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:24am
Batty mustache
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:25am
Berry good
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:26am
Below the line
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:27am
It's getting out of hand
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:28am
Tip of the iceberg
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:28am
Cut it out
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:31am
Eye don't believe it
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:32am
The braid-y bunch
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:33am
Crossing the line
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by psucc(m): 10:37am
Not my head.
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by miqos02(m): 1:28pm
none
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tofolo(m): 1:28pm
This one.
10 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Christane(m): 1:28pm
none... lunatism in display.
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by chrisbaby24(m): 1:29pm
Lol
Barb dis kain hair come back house...ur parents go declare 40 days and 40 nights untop ur head...
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tobdee: 1:29pm
Orishirishi
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by triple996: 1:29pm
Even if I smoke marijuana I can't have any of this hairstyle
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by oviejnr(m): 1:29pm
They all need a brain evaluation, no one will employ you in Nigeria with that kind of hairstyle
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Pidginwhisper: 1:29pm
The braid-y bunch dey decent atleast
The first one no go last 30mins for Naija before Ritualist chop him head cmot as dollar don dey visible already to clear the benefits of doubt say money fit no dey
2 Likes
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by NoFavors: 1:30pm
I'll pass
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Burger01(m): 1:30pm
None
1 Like
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by MrEdimulo82(m): 1:30pm
None
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Amosjaj(m): 1:30pm
Not in Nigeria
If you decide to have a weird style they will tag you irresponsible/bad boy
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tayo4ng(m): 1:30pm
non of the above.
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by mez57: 1:31pm
None of them
|Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by mez57: 1:31pm
I mean who will rock any
1 Like
