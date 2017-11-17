₦airaland Forum

Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:16am
Have you ever fancied changing up your haircut style for something a bit wackier?
Anyone who’s ever tried to be daring when it comes to their barnet may have found it ended up in disaster.
A guy had the Louis Vuitton logo shaved into his head, before bizarrely sticking on a gold zip fastening and a handful of dollar bills.
More often than not things don’t turn out as planned, and you have to dig out the dye or painstakingly count down the days until it grows back.
But not this bunch of attention grabbers.
A gallery of brilliantly weirdos has been released online, and they’re pretty out there.
From the guy who had the Louis Vuitton pattern shaved into his skull to the bloke who looked to the poo emoji for inspiration, these sure are some hair-raising looks.

Lalasticlala, i bet you would rock the Louis Vuitton hairstyle cheesy

Source: http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/photo-news-weirdest-haircuts-ever/

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:18am
Loppy idea

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:19am
A cut above

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:20am
Toy-ing with us?

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:21am
Do things by halves

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:22am
Come full circle

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:23am
A different angle

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:24am
Batty mustache

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:25am
Berry good

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:26am
Below the line

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:27am
It's getting out of hand

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:28am
Tip of the iceberg

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:28am
Cut it out

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:31am
Eye don't believe it

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:32am
The braid-y bunch

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Holuwahphemy(m): 10:33am
Crossing the line

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by psucc(m): 10:37am
Not my head.
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by miqos02(m): 1:28pm
none
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tofolo(m): 1:28pm
This one.

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Christane(m): 1:28pm
none... lunatism in display.
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by chrisbaby24(m): 1:29pm
Lol
Barb dis kain hair come back house...ur parents go declare 40 days and 40 nights untop ur head... grin

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tobdee: 1:29pm
Orishirishi
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by triple996: 1:29pm
Even if I smoke marijuana I can't have any of this hairstyle
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by oviejnr(m): 1:29pm
They all need a brain evaluation, no one will employ you in Nigeria with that kind of hairstyle undecided undecided
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Pidginwhisper: 1:29pm
The braid-y bunch dey decent atleastgrin



The first one no go last 30mins for Naija before Ritualist chop him head cmot as dollar don dey visible already to clear the benefits of doubt say money fit no dey grin

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by NoFavors: 1:30pm
I'll pass
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Burger01(m): 1:30pm
None angry

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by MrEdimulo82(m): 1:30pm
None
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by Amosjaj(m): 1:30pm
Not in Nigeria

If you decide to have a weird style they will tag you irresponsible/bad boy

Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by tayo4ng(m): 1:30pm
non of the above.
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by mez57: 1:31pm
None of them
Re: Which Of These Weird Haircuts/Hairstyles Would You Rock? by mez57: 1:31pm
I mean who will rock any

