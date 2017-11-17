

Anyone who’s ever tried to be daring when it comes to their barnet may have found it ended up in disaster.

A guy had the Louis Vuitton logo shaved into his head, before bizarrely sticking on a gold zip fastening and a handful of dollar bills.

More often than not things don’t turn out as planned, and you have to dig out the dye or painstakingly count down the days until it grows back.

But not this bunch of attention grabbers.

A gallery of brilliantly weirdos has been released online, and they’re pretty out there.

From the guy who had the Louis Vuitton pattern shaved into his skull to the bloke who looked to the poo emoji for inspiration, these sure are some hair-raising looks.



