Western ideology says drink responsibly, Islam says abstain totally from intoxicants.



Western ideology says use condoms & contraceptives, Islam says abstain from premarital sex and adultery.



Western ideology says gender equality, Islam says gender right.



Western ideology says what a man can do a woman can do better, Islam says that women were not created to do what men can do.



Western ideology says 'viewers discretion, 18+ only', Islam says no to pornographic materials.



Western ideology says showing your body makes you look attractive & desirable, Islam says covering your body makes you look respectable and adorable.



Western ideology says you can't marry more than one wife but u can have a string of extramarital affairs, Islam says it's forbidden for you to have extramarital affairs but if u're capable financially, physically and emotionally and can be just among them, you can marry more than one wife up to a maximum of four.



Western ideology says you may give to the poor and needy out of your wealth if you so wish, Islam says you MUST give to the poor and needy a stipulated fraction out of your wealth.



Western ideology says you accumulating lot of wealth and property is a sign that God loves you, Islam says that you amassing lot of wealth and properties is a sign of God testing you and how kind you are to the poor and needy through the wealth is a test by your creator.



Western ideology says this world is meant to be enjoyed,Islam says this world is a test for all believers.



Western world says that death is a punishment and bad omen from the devil, Islam says death is from God and simply the medium of returning the creature back to its creator for accountability.



Western ideology says challenge your husband for equality in leadership and supremacy of the home, Islam says respect & be humble to your husband as the leader of the home.



Western ideology says that civilization means adopting the ways of Western culture so as to be exposed, Islam says that civilization simply means doing things in better ways along with decency & modesty.



Western ideology says respecting your husband means being enslaved by your husband, Islam says respecting your husband means honoring him and making yourself adorable to him.



Western ideology says that you can touch, kiss, hug, peck an opposite sex you're not related to by blood or marriage, Islam says that you're forbidden from having any form of physical contacts with an opposite sex you're not related to by marriage or blood so as to prevent lustful acts and adultery.



Western ideology says that you can visually appreciate a gal by stirring at her beauty but don't lust after her, Islam says lower your gaze from a woman/lady that u're not related to by blood or marriage and not feasting on her beauty with your eyes so as not to stimulate lustful desires in you.



Western ideology says that being disciplined in line with the creator's principles is an act of terrorism, extremism, fanatism & fundamentalism while Islam says that abiding by the principles of almighty Allah (SWT) according to the teachingsbof prophet Muhammad (SAW) is an act of obedience and love for the creator. Think its up to you to judge for yourself what life should be all about.





enilove:





Allah is a devil . He did not create anything . That is why he wants to destroy the creations of God.

THE TRUTH ABOUT ISLAM IS KNOWN GLOBALLY. IT IS SATANIC.



Allah SWT says:



فَإِذَا لَقِيتُمُ الَّذِينَ كَفَرُوا فَضَرْبَ الرِّقَابِ حَتّٰىٓ إِذَآ أَثْخَنْتُمُوهُمْ فَشُدُّوا الْوَثَاقَ فَإِمَّا مَنًّۢا بَعْدُ وَإِمَّا فِدَآءً حَتّٰى تَضَعَ الْحَرْبُ أَوْزَارَهَا ۚ ذٰلِكَ وَلَوْ يَشَآءُ اللَّهُ لَانْتَصَرَ مِنْهُمْ وَلٰكِنْ لِّيَبْلُوَا بَعْضَكُمْ بِبَعْضٍ ۗ وَالَّذِينَ قُتِلُوا فِى سَبِيلِ اللَّهِ فَلَنْ يُضِلَّ أَعْمٰلَهُمْ

"So when you meet those who disbelieve [in battle], strike [their] necks until, when you have inflicted slaughter upon them, then secure their bonds, and either [confer] favor afterwards or ransom [them] until the war lays down its burdens. That [is the command]. And if Allah had willed, He could have taken vengeance upon them [Himself], but ordered armed struggle] to test some of you by means of others. And those who are killed in the cause of Allah - never will He waste their deeds."

(QS. Muhammad: Verse 4)



AFTER YOUR WORSHIP, HE WILL TAKE YOU TO HELL , AS he PROMISED EVERY MUSLIM.



Ok.we've gotten your point; when you meet the kaffir in battle,dance with them.

At least western ideology has created a saner world dan wat islam cud have created. By now jihadist would be in south america on conquest beheading those who no accept. Unlike d west who use institutional means and persuasion to convert pple . Islam allows 4 wives, but y do the saudi kings and princes have more dan 4.

Mtchew



All these inane posts are tiring, western ideology never said use condom,

that is a medical advise.



The core of western ideology is that an individual's right should be respcted

as long as they are not hurting others.



Whether you choose to drink or be a philandeerer is your choice and not

a prescription of some phantom western ideology. 6 Likes

Jazakillah Khayran for this nice thread 3 Likes

OK and thank u. And yes we are tired of defending ourselves. If you say we are terrible people, then we are terrible people. If you say we are terrorists, then we are terrorists. Does that make you happy now?. We have the right to be barbaric, archaic and uncivilized. We are not trying hard any more and there are no more explanations. And yes, you win. But can you pls leave us alone now. Thank u.

Ma sha Allah... U Said it all its left for those who believe to listen.. 2 Likes

great thread.



A sincere Muslim should be grateful to Allaah for all these favors he has bestowed upon us. None Muslims should ponder on these.





A way of life that grants one a successful after life.



op, accept my most humble respect.





Jazaakumullaahu khayran.







Allah says he alone knows what's in the womb. But he never imagined their would be an invention called ULTRASOUND.

ObaKlaz:

Allah says he alone knows what's in the womb. But he never imagined their would be an invention called ULTRASOUND.









Is there a difference between "what" and "who"?? No?



Be informed that Allaah used " maa" and not "man", the former means "what" and the latter means "who" in arabic.....





Is there a difference between "what" and "who"?? No? Be informed that Allaah used " maa" and not "man", the former means "what" and the latter means "who" in arabic..... Are you now happy?

hmmmm

mujahid777:



Ok.we've gotten your point; when you meet the kaffir in battle,dance with them. most of them do not even know the kind of people who were described as kafir. if only they realise the kafir use to burry their female kids alive.



"and let those who have sold their dunya for the akhirah fight in the cause of Allah"



"and for those WEAK OPPRESSED WOMEN AND CHILDREN WHOSE ONLY CRY IS "OUR LORD! SEND US ONE WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THIS PEOPLE."



"there is no compulsion in religion"



"oh you who disbelieve, i dont worship that which you worship,........ TO YOU BE YOUR DEEN AND TO ME BE MINE"



"Allah has not forbidden you from dealing justly with those who fought you not, nor drove you out of your homes, it is only as regard those who........"



"Qul laaa as aluka alaihim ajran "say:: i ask you not for your wages" most of them do not even know the kind of people who were described as kafir. if only they realise the kafir use to burry their female kids alive."and let those who have sold their dunya for the akhirah fight in the cause of Allah""and for those WEAK OPPRESSED WOMEN AND CHILDREN WHOSE ONLY CRY IS "OUR LORD! SEND US ONE WHO WILL SAVE US FROM THIS PEOPLE.""there is no compulsion in religion""oh you who disbelieve, i dont worship that which you worship,........ TO YOU BE YOUR DEEN AND TO ME BE MINE""Allah has not forbidden you from dealing justly with those who fought you not, nor drove you out of your homes, it is only as regard those who........""Qul laaa as aluka alaihim ajran "say:: i ask you not for your wages" 4 Likes

Stop lying to gain cheap likes...

yeyerolling:

Islam has no place in modern world. Archiac,static and barbaric. What does islam say about use of phones . At least western ideology has created a saner world dan wat islam cud have created. Bt now jihadist will be in south america on conquest beheading those who no accept. Unlike d west who use institutional means and persuasion to convert pple

islam command when you use you phone...



islam command when you use you phone... "O ye who believe! Guard your duty to Allah, and speak words straight to the point" Q33:70

I just dont know why you are having sleepless night with Islamic religion. Any reasonable and sensible Muslim will never use abusive words against Christian religion I belief the same goes to any reasonable and sensible Christian because I have many reasonable and sensible Christians as friends.

Western ideology says, say no to domestic violence, Islam said beat your disobedient wife.



Western ideology says, freedom of speech, Islam say no freedom of speech.



Western ideology says, freedom to practice any religion, Islam say kill the apostates.



Western ideology give Homosexuals(LGBT) rights, Islam say kill Homosexuals.



Western ideology give right to the women folks(Feminism and equality), Islam says women have no right on many things.



Western ideology has no say in giving judgment to adulterers, Islam says beat and stone the adulterers.



Western ideology says you're free to criticize, Islam says you have no right to criticize.



# And it goes on like that.



OP, if you think Islam is perfect, moral and superior, that's fallacy and only in your imagination, I don't find it any close to morality and perfection. @TITINGZ

yeyerolling:

Islam has no place in modern world. Archiac,static and barbaric. What does islam say about use of phones . At least western ideology has created a saner world dan wat islam cud have created. By now jihadist would be in south america on conquest beheading those who no accept. Unlike d west who use institutional means and persuasion to convert pple





My own is what they HV to say about CryptoCurrencies, I need all Muslim Umahs to send me their bit coins, their religion forbids it.

Islam is too strict about the rules

ME DON LIE JUST TO MAKE A POST........



BUT WHY IS MUSLIM THREAD.... HAVE YES OR NO...



THIS IS 100% DISCRIMINATION....



IT IS BETTER FOR YOU TO REMOVE THIS YES OR NO WHATEVER..



BUT CHRISTIAN THREAD IS 100% OPEN BOTH MUSLIM OR CHRISTIAN TO DROP THEIR IDEOLOGY...





MUSLIM WAS FORMED TO DESTROY GOD'S CREATION....

ObaKlaz:

Allah says he alone knows what's in the womb. But he never imagined their would be an invention called ULTRASOUND.





subhanallah. that thing has a deeper meaning than you can imagine. yes indeed! HE alone knows whats in the wombs. we all dont know. forget about the ultrasonic stuff. you dont know what you are carrying in your womb, but ALLAH knows the beginning and end of what you are bearing in your womb. Fear Allah! and do not die except in a state of haven turned to HIM in submission. lest you may say "OH ALLAH! if only You would return me to the world for a second time so that i may become of those who submitted"



Fear Allah! HE is oft forgiving, most merciful, and then, His punishment is most severe.



Fear HIM WHO is seeing and hearing you and the utterances you make, while you are of the ghafiloon (un aware)



Fear Him WHO is Qawiyun (strong) while we are all daif (weak) before Him.



subhanallah. that thing has a deeper meaning than you can imagine. yes indeed! HE alone knows whats in the wombs. we all dont know. forget about the ultrasonic stuff. you dont know what you are carrying in your womb, but ALLAH knows the beginning and end of what you are bearing in your womb. Fear Allah! and do not die except in a state of haven turned to HIM in submission. lest you may say "OH ALLAH! if only You would return me to the world for a second time so that i may become of those who submitted" Fear Allah! HE is oft forgiving, most merciful, and then, His punishment is most severe. Fear HIM WHO is seeing and hearing you and the utterances you make, while you are of the ghafiloon (un aware) Fear Him WHO is Qawiyun (strong) while we are all daif (weak) before Him. If Allah can empower a single virus so small that the eyes cannot see, to bring a mighty elephant humbled to its death, Fear ALLAH! lest your doom be near while you turn away in disbelief calling others fools when indeed you are being mocked at

Which kind stupid assumptions are these?

Jazakallahu Khayr, for the post. For those who Allah has not appointed for them a light, their similitude is like one at the bottom of the deep sea with buillions and buillions of darkness around him/her. May Allah grant those who wish to see with the Devine Light abundance of it. Amin.









Awon eleregbe,aw are u going to appreciate a gal by stirring st her beauty without lusting after her Without stirring sometimes seff the mind is already paying dirty scenario for you

Y'all are confused again

LifestyleTonite:



Western ideology says, say no to domestic violence, Islam said beat your disobedient wife.



Western ideology says, freedom of speech, Islam say no freedom of speech.



Western ideology says, freedom to practice any religion, Islam say kill the apostates.



Western ideology give Homosexuals(LGBT) rights, Islam say kill Homosexuals.



Western ideology give right to the women folks(Feminism and equality), Islam says women have no right on many things.



Western ideology has no say in giving judgment to adulterers, Islam says beat and stone the adulterers.



Western ideology says you're free to criticize, Islam says you have no right to criticize.



# And it goes on like that.



* OP, if you think Islam is perfect, moral and superior, that's fallacy and only in your imagination, I don't find it any close to morality and perfection. @TITINGZ



If i use Bible verses that supports exactly what Islam supports, you will reply with old Testament but when pastors use Malachi to collect tithe it's not old. When they tell you to pray with Pslam and quote Proverbs, it won't also be old testament.







Not What's in the womb in the sense of gender but what he or she will become in future..... my dear clarify urself before posting pseudo informations!!.

western ideology forbids underage marriage

Islam allows marrigae to underage girls

live and let others live, stop being judgemental. That's the way we can achieve tolerance and peace.



Western ideology simply preaches that.



Islamic doctrine is a doctrine of slavery.

A doctrine that looks down on the female gender live and let others live, stop being judgemental. That's the way we can achieve tolerance and peace.Western ideology simply preaches that.Islamic doctrine is a doctrine of slavery.A doctrine that looks down on the female gender

Ya'allah,all you religious xealots that carry it like gala on your heads ,youvguys are the bane of modernity ....f..cuk islam and christanity ..crude religions of the cave era