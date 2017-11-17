Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father (3418 Views)

Moses, an indigene of Benue State, residing at Layin Pampo Brigade Qtrs Kano, criminally conspired with Chidebere Anyawu, an indigene of Imo State, residing at Tudun Wada by Eldorado Cinema, Kano, and deceived his 9-year-old nephew after closing from school, kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of N2 Million from the father.

The matter was reported to the Police and the child was rescued without paying any ransom



Seems kidnapping a loved one is now the in-thing.

devil

I know flat heads must be involved, Kano people are not wicked, we are peaceful 2 Likes 1 Share

Wicked life we in









The one weak me!

Na them my people �� 1 Like

wetin we no go hear.

The failed Evans to be 1 Like

Aye le oh!

How can you do this to your own brother?

It seems our patriotic flatino brothers are recruiting from other geopolitical zones... Nice development 1 Like





Small world

The names complete 2 Likes

Hian!

NCAN food is ready..

celestialAgent:

The one weak me!

If are weak you, why faint in front of a beer parlour, on on beach sand? If are weak you, why faint in front of a beer parlour, on on beach sand?

Samuel Moses a.k.a. Charmangu



Chidebere Anyawu a.k.a Chijoski 3 Likes





Nigeria is hard now, so forking hard, Neighbours, Relatives, Acquaintances can do the unthinkable to see food, clothe, pay rent and meet their fantasies.



How u wan dey drive fancy cars up and down, build mansions, wear expensive garbs and the average guy on the street wey never see better food chop in a week not thinking on how to fleece money from you.



North self dey try, with the level of hunger in their midst, with the almajiri crisis, exploded nuclear families of 4 wives and over 20 children and there is still level of security there compared to the south.





Igbo man go dey always fall hand for crime, ihe nke a emere ya eme? Trust no Body....Nigeria is hard now, so forking hard, Neighbours, Relatives, Acquaintances can do the unthinkable to see food, clothe, pay rent and meet their fantasies.How u wan dey drive fancy cars up and down, build mansions, wear expensive garbs and the average guy on the street wey never see better food chop in a week not thinking on how to fleece money from you.North self dey try, with the level of hunger in their midst, with the almajiri crisis, exploded nuclear families of 4 wives and over 20 children and there is still level of security there compared to the south.Igbo man go dey always fall hand for crime, ihe nke a emere ya eme?

I no fit laugh

Bari22:

I know flat heads must be involved, Kano people are not wicked, we are peaceful



Bros no go there ooooo, yes una still be newbie for kidnapping somehow, but no carry peaceful come this way, I take God beg you.



You people wey dey use dagger rip southerners belle with little or no provocation abi people wey dey claim peaceful dey do religious crisis?



Kano and Kaduna, northern Nigeria centre of religious crisis...



Iffa hear peaceful.... Bros no go there ooooo, yes una still be newbie for kidnapping somehow, but no carry peaceful come this way, I take God beg you.You people wey dey use dagger rip southerners belle with little or no provocation abi people wey dey claim peaceful dey do religious crisis?Kano and Kaduna, northern Nigeria centre of religious crisis...Iffa hear peaceful....

Okoyiboz3:

Samuel Moses a.k.a. Charmangu



Chidebere Anyawu a.k.a Chijoski No more explanation DEVELOPERS No more explanation DEVELOPERS

