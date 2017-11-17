₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by TrapHedges(m): 2:10pm
The Kano State Police Command have arrested two members of a kidnapping syndicate, Samuel Moses a.k.a. Charmangu and Chidebere Anyawu a.k.a Chijoski for kidnapping a 9-year-old boy for ransom.
Moses, an indigene of Benue State, residing at Layin Pampo Brigade Qtrs Kano, criminally conspired with Chidebere Anyawu, an indigene of Imo State, residing at Tudun Wada by Eldorado Cinema, Kano, and deceived his 9-year-old nephew after closing from school, kidnapped him and demanded a ransom of N2 Million from the father.
The matter was reported to the Police and the child was rescued without paying any ransom
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by ReneeNuttall(f): 2:20pm
Seems kidnapping a loved one is now the in-thing.
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by miqos02(m): 4:10pm
devil
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Bari22(m): 4:11pm
I know flat heads must be involved, Kano people are not wicked, we are peaceful
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Tuljaking: 4:11pm
Wicked life we in
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by celestialAgent(m): 4:11pm
The one weak me!
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by adamooye: 4:11pm
Na them my people ��
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by maiacct25: 4:12pm
wetin we no go hear.
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by creatorsverse: 4:13pm
The failed Evans to be
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by tlops(m): 4:13pm
Aye le oh!
How can you do this to your own brother?
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Itzurboi(m): 4:14pm
It seems our patriotic flatino brothers are recruiting from other geopolitical zones... Nice development
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by BruncleZuma: 4:14pm
Small world
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by emperordelis(m): 4:14pm
The names complete
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by CarlyX8(m): 4:16pm
Hian!
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by tthewop(m): 4:19pm
NCAN food is ready..
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by davodyguy: 4:22pm
celestialAgent:
If are weak you, why faint in front of a beer parlour, on on beach sand?
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Okoyiboz3: 4:27pm
Samuel Moses a.k.a. Charmangu
Chidebere Anyawu a.k.a Chijoski
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by 9japrof(m): 4:27pm
Trust no Body....
Nigeria is hard now, so forking hard, Neighbours, Relatives, Acquaintances can do the unthinkable to see food, clothe, pay rent and meet their fantasies.
How u wan dey drive fancy cars up and down, build mansions, wear expensive garbs and the average guy on the street wey never see better food chop in a week not thinking on how to fleece money from you.
North self dey try, with the level of hunger in their midst, with the almajiri crisis, exploded nuclear families of 4 wives and over 20 children and there is still level of security there compared to the south.
Igbo man go dey always fall hand for crime, ihe nke a emere ya eme?
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Jesse01(m): 4:30pm
I no fit laugh
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by 9japrof(m): 4:30pm
Bari22:
Bros no go there ooooo, yes una still be newbie for kidnapping somehow, but no carry peaceful come this way, I take God beg you.
You people wey dey use dagger rip southerners belle with little or no provocation abi people wey dey claim peaceful dey do religious crisis?
Kano and Kaduna, northern Nigeria centre of religious crisis...
Iffa hear peaceful....
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by 25ahmad(m): 4:39pm
Okoyiboz3:No more explanation DEVELOPERS
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by Syphonn(m): 4:49pm
|Re: Man Kidnaps Own Nephew In Kano, Demand For N2 Million Ransom From The Father by PrecisionFx(m): 4:58pm
Bari22:
Boko haram is a sign of peace .
