|Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by sleekkid2015: 3:40pm
Critics have called Mr. P an upcoming artiste, which he admitted. He however, noted that he’ll be graduating from an upcoming artiste to “outstanding established superstar” after releasing this new single, “For My Head.”
“In fact let’s just say MR P will be Graduating this Saturday Nov18th From an Established upcoming to an Outstanding Established Super Star,” he said.
We celebrate Mr. P as he graduates from an established upcomin artiste to an outstanding established super star today. Download, listen and ENJOY the new new from Peter ‘Mr. P’ Okoye, directed by Unlimited L.A.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by sleekkid2015: 3:41pm
Another one from this upcoming artiste
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by thesicilian: 3:54pm
When 2face released his album Grass to Grace almost immediately Plantation Boys split up my conclusion was that he was probably hiding his songs and planning for a break up while the others were working hard to make things work out as a group.
Same conclusion goes for Mr. P.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Threebear(m): 4:02pm
Peter than those two trash paul released.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Shakushaku1(m): 4:09pm
Damn Damn damn
Thats some pure fire, compare this to the generic half of psquare style released by Paul.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by miqos02(m): 4:39pm
why im ?
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by solid3(m): 4:39pm
The competition is real.
Nice one from the upcoming artists
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by paradigmshift(m): 4:39pm
try harder lol
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by ENDTIMEgist(m): 4:40pm
We can All agree that RudeBoy is a better act. Mr. P is not a good musician but he can Dance, you can attest to that by watching the video
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Macgreat(m): 4:41pm
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Inception(m): 4:41pm
At least he has a platform...
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by paradigmshift(m): 4:41pm
thesicilian:yeye assumption.
so 2baba hide all the songs for him 6ix album lol
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by cescky(m): 4:41pm
Hmm
And he had to release it a day after his brother did his
Old Boy grow up
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Joseph232: 4:43pm
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by rossyc(f): 4:43pm
solid3:No be small competition. They should better sort their differences and stop this madness.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by 9japrof(m): 4:43pm
Paul would be the last man standing in this competition game of theirs.
Paul's track has been on repeat since yesterday....
It's easier for brothers to sort their problems when they are single than when they are married...
Now na when their mama presence for make sense pass, since their elder brother Jude wey suppose reconcile them still dey act like tout
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by lomubi69(f): 4:43pm
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by hazyfm1: 4:43pm
Nice one
Wasn't expecting it to be this good
Men!
This dude can sing
#PSquare on Fire
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by OfficialDad: 4:44pm
Hot
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Boleyndynasty2(f): 4:44pm
Silly boys.....As much as I like Paul, that nkeji keke was meaningless. Couldn't make anything of the song, so am not downloading any trash 4rm both of them anymore
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by hazyfm1: 4:45pm
cescky:
For ur Head
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by hazyfm1: 4:46pm
Joseph232:
#ForYourHead
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Syphonn(m): 4:46pm
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Bobby4090: 4:47pm
Rubbish. Go and listen to Pauls fire fire and youll realize Paul was the PSQUARE we used to know
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by evanzy4challeng: 4:47pm
For me, Paul is a good vocalist while Peter is better in terms of lyrical content and class..
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Smoll: 4:48pm
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by janellemonae: 4:48pm
cescky:
He announced it 2weeks ago dt he was releasing his next single today. More like his twin brother preempted him.
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by Joephat(m): 4:49pm
An Old man singing and dancing like a boy
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by zombieHUNTER: 4:49pm
Nonsense
|Re: Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) by kizz007: 4:49pm
some producers will be smilling to the bank now.
