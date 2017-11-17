Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Peter Okoye "Mr. P" – "For My Head" (Video) (2368 Views)

“In fact let’s just say MR P will be Graduating this Saturday Nov18th From an Established upcoming to an Outstanding Established Super Star,” he said.



We celebrate Mr. P as he graduates from an established upcomin artiste to an outstanding established super star today. Download, listen and ENJOY the new new from Peter ‘Mr. P’ Okoye, directed by Unlimited L.A.



http://musbizu.ng/download-video-peter-okoye-mr-p-head/





Critics have called Mr. P an upcoming artiste, which he admitted. He however, noted that he'll be graduating from an upcoming artiste to "outstanding established superstar" after releasing this new single, "For My Head."

"In fact let's just say MR P will be Graduating this Saturday Nov18th From an Established upcoming to an Outstanding Established Super Star," he said.

We celebrate Mr. P as he graduates from an established upcomin artiste to an outstanding established super star today. Download, listen and ENJOY the new new from Peter 'Mr. P' Okoye, directed by Unlimited L.A.

Another one from this upcoming artiste

When 2face released his album Grass to Grace almost immediately Plantation Boys split up my conclusion was that he was probably hiding his songs and planning for a break up while the others were working hard to make things work out as a group.

Same conclusion goes for Mr. P. 7 Likes

Peter than those two trash paul released.

Damn Damn damn



Thats some pure fire, compare this to the generic half of psquare style released by Paul. 2 Likes

why im ?





Nice one from the upcoming artists The competition is real.Nice one from the upcoming artists

try harder lol

We can All agree that RudeBoy is a better act. Mr. P is not a good musician but he can Dance, you can attest to that by watching the video 4 Likes





At least he has a platform... At least he has a platform...

thesicilian:

so 2baba hide all the songs for him 6ix album lol yeye assumption.so 2baba hide all the songs for him 6ix album lol 1 Like

Hmm



And he had to release it a day after his brother did his



Old Boy grow up

solid3:

The competition is real.



Nice one from the upcoming artists No be small competition. They should better sort their differences and stop this madness. No be small competition. They should better sort their differences and stop this madness.





Paul's track has been on repeat since yesterday....





It's easier for brothers to sort their problems when they are single than when they are married...



Now na when their mama presence for make sense pass, since their elder brother Jude wey suppose reconcile them still dey act like tout Paul would be the last man standing in this competition game of theirs.Paul's track has been on repeat since yesterday....It's easier for brothers to sort their problems when they are single than when they are married...Now na when their mama presence for make sense pass, since their elder brother Jude wey suppose reconcile them still dey act like tout 1 Like

Nice one



Wasn't expecting it to be this good



Men!



This dude can sing



#PSquare on Fire 2 Likes

Hot

Silly boys.....As much as I like Paul, that nkeji keke was meaningless. Couldn't make anything of the song, so am not downloading any trash 4rm both of them anymore

cescky:

Hmm



For ur Head For ur Head 1 Like

Joseph232:

trash

#ForYourHead #ForYourHead 1 Like

Rubbish. Go and listen to Pauls fire fire and youll realize Paul was the PSQUARE we used to know 1 Like 1 Share

For me, Paul is a good vocalist while Peter is better in terms of lyrical content and class.. 2 Likes

cescky:

He announced it 2weeks ago dt he was releasing his next single today. More like his twin brother preempted him. He announced it 2weeks ago dt he was releasing his next single today. More like his twin brother preempted him.

An Old man singing and dancing like a boy

Nonsense