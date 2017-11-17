Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) (4292 Views)

Olamide Releases "Lagos Nawa", His 7th Studio Album / DOWNLOAD FULL ALBUM: Olamide - Lagos Nawa! (zip File) / Tracklist Of Olamide "Lagos Nawa" 7th Album Produced By Young John (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





So we decided to share 2 hit joints from his album which is Lagos Nawa and Moje dodo, listen and share.



DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA:



DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE- MOJE DODO:



DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE ALBUM: Announcing that his 7th studio album is coming very soon which features Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage is set to be released on 17th November 2017. The album is finally out with all the tracks produced by Young John expect for track 13. which was produced by Baddo Sneh.So we decided to share 2 hit joints from his album which is Lagos Nawa and Moje dodo, listen and share.DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa/ DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE- MOJE DODO: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-mo-je-dodo/ DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE ALBUM: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/







[/b] Incredible[b]



[/s]At last[s] Olamide my boy

Omo ope







This song na wa. This song na wa.

Always on point

.







I'm liked it His singed welled on the WO songI'm liked it

Badoooooooo ale ajepako

Sell bitcoin/paypal 350/$ instant funding

Olamide sneh



Hardwork pays walahi....

Lemme go and hustle too...





I dey cum

adaksbullet:

His singed welled on the WO song





I'm liked it he his singed welled on the WO song







I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it he his singed welled on the WO songI'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it

He he hw

V







Get paid on a social media platform for posting comments, daily login, sharing topics on Facebook* https://nnu.ng/nip/?a=kayoski Badoo always pushing on to be the best he can be while the two kids "wizkid & davido" keep fighting on who is better.. 1 Like

alright

Dope!

I felt it coming.

Won’t get u the awards wiz dey collect ....





Olamide is confused



But I respect him a lot, he has made future of not less than 10persons bright, unlike pyhon and flavor that av not given any youth hope rather parading different yashes. Olamide is confusedBut I respect him a lot, he has made future of not less than 10persons bright, unlike pyhon and flavor that av not given any youth hope rather parading different yashes. 1 Like

k

...so interesting though I have never heard the songs.

I dedicate that "radio lagos" track to all radio stations in lagos, and all bloggers in nigeria coz na d same rope tie dem 2geda.







Arrrrg&!



On the 8th track

Smh





Mouth sealed Mouth sealedArrrrg&!On the 8th trackSmhMouth sealed

adaksbullet:

he his singed welled on the WO song







I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it



hmmmm Oga I really like your correction more than the one u corrected..... wasere sole shoyinka first born hmmmm Oga I really like your correction more than the one u corrected..... wasere sole shoyinka first born

Olamide GOAT.



Y'all be insulting this made human, to be real,



He doesn't know your generation and won't know any.



Almost 3million naira will rake in today alone ......



Awon Omo ale gbogbo. 1 Like

Kayoski:

V you mean virgin you mean virgin

adaksbullet:

he his singed welled on the WO song







I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it

Is me is learned coretion from you





LA professeur Is me is learned coretion from youLA professeur