Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio)

Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio)

Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 5:49pm
Announcing that his 7th studio album is coming very soon which features Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage is set to be released on 17th November 2017. The album is finally out with all the tracks produced by Young John expect for track 13. which was produced by Baddo Sneh.

So we decided to share 2 hit joints from his album which is Lagos Nawa and Moje dodo, listen and share.

DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa/

DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE- MOJE DODO: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-mo-je-dodo/

DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE ALBUM: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/

Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by nittroboy(m): 5:49pm
Olamide my boy cheesy


[/b] Incredible[b]

[/s]At last[s]
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
shocked
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by geezynoni: 6:11pm
Omo ope
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:11pm
shocked


This song na wa.
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Pokamystica: 6:12pm
Always on point cool
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by lammsohiman(m): 6:15pm
kiss
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by MaryBenn(f): 6:15pm
undecided .
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by adaksbullet(m): 6:15pm
His singed welled on the WO song cool cool


I'm liked it kiss
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by IYANGBALI: 6:15pm
Badoooooooo ale ajepako
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by onyidonaldson(m): 6:15pm
Sell bitcoin/paypal 350/$ instant funding
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Famoustemmy: 6:15pm
Olamide sneh

Hardwork pays walahi....
Lemme go and hustle too...


I dey cum
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Alisegun(m): 6:16pm
The Album dope DOWNLOAD FULL ALBURM OLAMIDE – LAGOS NAWA HERE
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by adaksbullet(m): 6:16pm
adaksbullet:
His singed welled on the WO song cool cool


I'm liked it kiss
he his singed welled on the WO song cool cool



I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it angry
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by emeka2847: 6:16pm
He he hw
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kayoski(m): 6:17pm
V
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kayoski(m): 6:17pm
Badoo always pushing on to be the best he can be while the two kids "wizkid & davido" keep fighting on who is better..


Get paid on a social media platform for posting comments, daily login, sharing topics on Facebook* https://nnu.ng/nip/?a=kayoski

1 Like

Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by OrestesDante(m): 6:17pm
alright
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by mexyk(m): 6:17pm
Dope!
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Dearlord(m): 6:19pm
I felt it coming.
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by 3RNEST(m): 6:19pm
cool cool
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Lalas247(f): 6:20pm
Won’t get u the awards wiz dey collect .... sad
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Joephat(m): 6:21pm
cool

Olamide is confused

But I respect him a lot, he has made future of not less than 10persons bright, unlike pyhon and flavor that av not given any youth hope rather parading different yashes.

1 Like

Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by eminent007(m): 6:22pm
k
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by MrImole(m): 6:24pm
...so interesting though I have never heard the songs.
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by psalmson001: 6:24pm
I dedicate that "radio lagos" track to all radio stations in lagos, and all bloggers in nigeria coz na d same rope tie dem 2geda.
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by SirLakes: 6:25pm
Mouth sealed


Arrrrg&!

On the 8th track
Smh undecided


Mouth sealed
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by personal59(m): 6:26pm
adaksbullet:
he his singed welled on the WO song cool cool



I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it angry


hmmmm Oga I really like your correction more than the one u corrected..... wasere sole shoyinka first born
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by BEENUEL: 6:28pm
Olamide GOAT.

Y'all be insulting this made human, to be real,

He doesn't know your generation and won't know any.

Almost 3million naira will rake in today alone ......

Awon Omo ale gbogbo.

1 Like

Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kingdov(m): 6:28pm
Kayoski:
V
you mean virgin
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by SirLakes: 6:29pm
adaksbullet:
he his singed welled on the WO song cool cool



I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it angry

Is me is learned coretion from you


LA professeur
Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by fxjunkie(m): 6:29pm
Local Champion

