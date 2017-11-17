₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 5:49pm
Announcing that his 7th studio album is coming very soon which features Reminisce, Timaya, Phyno and Tiwa Savage is set to be released on 17th November 2017. The album is finally out with all the tracks produced by Young John expect for track 13. which was produced by Baddo Sneh.
So we decided to share 2 hit joints from his album which is Lagos Nawa and Moje dodo, listen and share.
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa/
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE- MOJE DODO: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-mo-je-dodo/
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE ALBUM: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by nittroboy(m): 5:49pm
Olamide my boy
[/b] Incredible[b]
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by geezynoni: 6:11pm
Omo ope
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by NwaAmaikpe: 6:11pm
This song na wa.
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Pokamystica: 6:12pm
Always on point
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by lammsohiman(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by MaryBenn(f): 6:15pm
.
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by adaksbullet(m): 6:15pm
His singed welled on the WO song
I'm liked it
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by IYANGBALI: 6:15pm
Badoooooooo ale ajepako
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by onyidonaldson(m): 6:15pm
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Famoustemmy: 6:15pm
Olamide sneh
Hardwork pays walahi....
Lemme go and hustle too...
I dey cum
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Alisegun(m): 6:16pm
The Album dope DOWNLOAD FULL ALBURM OLAMIDE – LAGOS NAWA HERE
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by adaksbullet(m): 6:16pm
adaksbullet:he his singed welled on the WO song
I'm do mine coretion b4 nl ppls his helped me too coret it
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by emeka2847: 6:16pm
He he hw
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kayoski(m): 6:17pm
V
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kayoski(m): 6:17pm
Badoo always pushing on to be the best he can be while the two kids "wizkid & davido" keep fighting on who is better..
1 Like
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by OrestesDante(m): 6:17pm
alright
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by mexyk(m): 6:17pm
Dope!
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Dearlord(m): 6:19pm
I felt it coming.
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by 3RNEST(m): 6:19pm
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Lalas247(f): 6:20pm
Won’t get u the awards wiz dey collect ....
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Joephat(m): 6:21pm
Olamide is confused
But I respect him a lot, he has made future of not less than 10persons bright, unlike pyhon and flavor that av not given any youth hope rather parading different yashes.
1 Like
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by eminent007(m): 6:22pm
k
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by MrImole(m): 6:24pm
...so interesting though I have never heard the songs.
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by psalmson001: 6:24pm
I dedicate that "radio lagos" track to all radio stations in lagos, and all bloggers in nigeria coz na d same rope tie dem 2geda.
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by SirLakes: 6:25pm
Mouth sealed
Arrrrg&!
On the 8th track
Smh
Mouth sealed
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by personal59(m): 6:26pm
adaksbullet:
hmmmm Oga I really like your correction more than the one u corrected..... wasere sole shoyinka first born
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by BEENUEL: 6:28pm
Olamide GOAT.
Y'all be insulting this made human, to be real,
He doesn't know your generation and won't know any.
Almost 3million naira will rake in today alone ......
Awon Omo ale gbogbo.
1 Like
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by Kingdov(m): 6:28pm
Kayoski:you mean virgin
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by SirLakes: 6:29pm
adaksbullet:
Is me is learned coretion from you
LA professeur
|Re: Olamide - Lagos Nawa / Moje Dodo (audio) by fxjunkie(m): 6:29pm
Local Champion
