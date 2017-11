Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Manchester United Vs Newcastle United (4 - 1) On 18th November 2017 (14084 Views)

AndrewFarms:



same here also.... My chairman, na Glo yhu dey use?

Please what is mou waiting for? Abeg bring on ibracadabra jor. I hope that guy that offered zlatan his wife if he stays has delivered on his promise o. Pls we don't want to vex zlat abeg

The spirit of Lindelof has entered Shelvey

Substitution Newcastle:

Ritchie OUT

Aarons IN

Zlatan

Am I seeing Zlatan Ibrahimovic warming up?

De Gea to the rescue 1 Like

Ibrahimovic is warming up

Victornezzar:

prodiG:

I dunno 4 him o aiii aiii

Pogba?

Pogback out



Fellaini in

Substitution Man utd:

Pogba OUT

Fellaini IN

iluvpomo:

Because only attention seekers do such things .... "quoting everyone" .... abi you be woman??

GOAL Manchester united 4:1 Newcastle



Lukaku!!!!





MUN 4-1 NEW Finally Lukaku scoresMUN 4-1 NEW 1 Like

Lukakuuuuu.......

bettercreature:

He is playing well you guys should see beyond his goals brother I told u brother I told u

They have started again o ! 4!!! Is this another scam?

King Zlatan warning up. Dem go suffer for EPL.

Tear the damn post

Zlatan must score oh!!

aieromon:

Finally Lukaku scores



Finally

So Lukaku can score? 11 Likes

Lukaku! Dia fada yansh! 1 Like

And d 4 goals continue

Hmmm

prodiG:

Lukaku! Dia fada yansh!

Omobolajiatanda:

Sweet game