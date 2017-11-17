Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) (1460 Views)

Since the Dropping of Lagos Nawa Album By Rap God Olamide, They have Being A lot of Talk About A particular Track on his Album Which has Feature of two great Nigerian Act Reminisce And Dem mama Records own timaya on it with the Title Bend it over, we have decided to share this lovely sound, take deep breath and enjoy.

Which one be Bleep olosho again for the verse.

Leggo

ok

A







Top 10 Best Rappers In Africa - 2017 Thunder kiss that mouth that you used in referring to Olamide as Rap god... @op.Rappers you fit refer to as Rap god are the ones that made the list below, the rest na rap ojuju... 1 Like

Alaga murdered it

Lagos Nawa, all tracks na Hit Back to Back. Wobe something.

Trash

Noise

Rubbish!! Olamide and vulgar lyrics. I don't know what's happening in that young man's head

Timaya is a killer.....

Noisemakers

Trash. This three agbaya just gather to produce this nonsense they call music. SMH

Nonsense

Rubbish song, just wasted my MB for nothing

this is the only track that even sound manageable. the album na thrash.

production n everything no make sense. supposed to be a mixtape 1 Like

Wack song, wack lyrics, wack sound, total rubbish

rap god lmao...

abi fuji rapper 1 Like

9.6mb for trash