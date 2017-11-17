₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,193 members, 3,920,056 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 05:47 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) (1460 Views)
Olamide Ft Davido - "Summer Body" (Audio) / Olamide Ft. Davido – Summer Body (Video) / Timaya - 'Dance' Featuring Rudeboy P'square (Video) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by ipafricaStaff(m): 2:13pm
Since the Dropping of Lagos Nawa Album By Rap God Olamide, They have Being A lot of Talk About A particular Track on his Album Which has Feature of two great Nigerian Act Reminisce And Dem mama Records own timaya on it with the Title Bend it over, we have decided to share this lovely sound, take deep breath and enjoy.
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - BEND IT OVER: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-ft-reminisce-timaya-bend/
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE FT PHYNO - ON A MUST BUZZ: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-ft-phyno-must-buzz/
DOWNLOAD OLAMIDE - LAGOS NAWA ALBUM: http://ipubliciseafrica.com/2017/11/17/olamide-lagos-nawa-album/
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Smily202(m): 5:15pm
Which one be Bleep olosho again for the verse.
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by BruncleZuma: 5:15pm
Leggo
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by rossyc(f): 5:16pm
ok
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by MRAKBEE(m): 5:16pm
A
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by adetoroamos(m): 5:17pm
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Caspian22(m): 5:17pm
They tried in the song sha...
5 Cool Hobbies You Never Had Benefits To Your Health
www.youmustgethealthy.com/2017/11/5-cool-hobbies-that-are-beneficial-to.html?m=0
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by dammytosh: 5:18pm
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by uzoclinton(m): 5:19pm
Thunder kiss that mouth that you used in referring to Olamide as Rap god... @op.
Rappers you fit refer to as Rap god are the ones that made the list below, the rest na rap ojuju...
Top 10 Best Rappers In Africa - 2017
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Jboy5050(m): 5:20pm
Alaga murdered it
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by barackosama(m): 5:20pm
Lagos Nawa, all tracks na Hit Back to Back. Wobe something.
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Threebear(m): 5:20pm
Trash
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Vinstel: 5:22pm
Noise
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by mexxmoney: 5:24pm
Rubbish!! Olamide and vulgar lyrics. I don't know what's happening in that young man's head
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by critique2(m): 5:24pm
Timaya is a killer.....
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Megatrix: 5:25pm
Noisemakers
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Neminc: 5:26pm
Trash. This three agbaya just gather to produce this nonsense they call music. SMH
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Chrisbeks: 5:28pm
Nonsense
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by coluka: 5:29pm
Rubbish song, just wasted my MB for nothing
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by paradigmshift(m): 5:32pm
this is the only track that even sound manageable. the album na thrash.
production n everything no make sense. supposed to be a mixtape
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by itchie: 5:32pm
Wack song, wack lyrics, wack sound, total rubbish
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by paradigmshift(m): 5:34pm
rap god lmao...
abi fuji rapper
1 Like
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by Elzends(m): 5:34pm
9.6mb for trash
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by BE811APP: 5:37pm
|Re: Olamide Ft Reminisce & Timaya – "Bend It Over" (audio) by fuoski(m): 5:46pm
Chai!!! my 9.6mb ooooo Olamide why na
(0) (Reply)
Musical Instrument Training Ebook / Make Easy N20k Or More Weekly With New Hot Mobile Cash Pulling Kit / Music Superstars Battle For Star Prize
Viewing this topic: Realsman405(m), Ubijus1(m), gudxson, naijadjpool, dennisworld1(m), Fidelmak(m), zionglory(m), DavidTheGeek, peteonline, bacilus(m), chuxiano, edlion57(m), Tpappie, psalmistkakah(m), Prince202020(m), gentleoyink, innocent1992(m), batista181(m), superjaks(m), Forzap(m), walybouy(m), GuidoVanRossum, a2yin, Soso990240(m), Lasmoney(m), peripepe(m), chilewenwam, Ihsan6(m), kdaddy, starpower(m), taiwojoe40(m), Neminc and 38 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15