₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,914,193 members, 3,920,056 topics. Date: Saturday, 18 November 2017 at 05:48 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic (3397 Views)
NSCDC Arrests Tricyclist For Snatching 15 Cellphones From Maiduguri Housewives / Photos Of 2 Suicide Bombers Intercepted By NSCDC, In Maiduguri / NSCDC Arrests 13 Vandals Arrested In Akwa Ibom (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by Letenwam: 3:55pm
A self-acclaimed Christ, Roland Samuel, who reportedly brainwashes his followers; 300L, 400L students in various universities to abandon their education and abuses them sexually, has reportedly been arrested by NSCDC officers.
Facebook user, Anazodo Echezonachukwu, who narrated the story wrote;
"At last, this bastard and beast was finally caught.
This paedophile and sexual pervert by name Roland Samuel sexually and psychologically abused all these victims in this picture.
Amongst these victims are fellas who were in 300L, 400L in various universities.
They withdrew and followed this bastard who successfully brainwashed them into believing he is the recent "Christ" and cannot commit sin.
He usually engages all these victims in anal sex with an assurance that their sins are forgiven because they are living in "grace".
Evidences of his teachings are intact.
On this particular occasion, his victims went to eat at a restaurant known as mama put and didnt pay.
When they were asked to pay, they replied that their father in heaven owns everything.
Parents, this guy starts off as the CEO of Soundmind lesson centre in Kosofe Ketu Lagos.
He folded this up and alleged that Christ has called him.
Please, be wary of your kids and their place of learning and where they go at all times..
He caught them young and manipulated their mind.
The victims are currently in rehabilitation centres as some of them are ready to kill for him.
Luckily, about two already made a confession to NSCDC officials.
I pray this bastard is locked up forever and the keys thrown away.
I shall update this news as I have more to say. "
https://www.lailasblog.com/self-acclaimed-christ-reportedly-brainwashes-followers-abandon-education-abuses-sexually-arrested/
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by thesicilian: 4:00pm
I'd rather arrest his dim-wit followers and let him go free instead.
10 Likes
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by ZeroUnity: 4:06pm
Hmmmm Ooooh.. .. What won't a black ass man claim on earth?? Sometimes i begin to wonder why their is a clause known as forgiveness in the Christian niche.
Already tired of these Shepherds o..
#freeDsheeple_biko
2 Likes
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by falcon01: 4:22pm
LOL Free Vagina and ass he gets..
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by uncleiykeman: 4:50pm
This man has not committed any crime, some people are just jealous of him.
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by doughziay(m): 5:33pm
Free the sheeple.
Daddy Freeze comman see ooo
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by BruncleZuma: 5:33pm
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by pdpisGONE: 5:34pm
hahahahahahahahaahhhhhhhhhhhaha
ahahhhhh
On this particular occasion, his victims went to eat at a restaurant known as mama put and didnt pay.
When they were asked to pay, they replied that their father in heaven owns everything.
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by emmabest2000(m): 5:35pm
End time is already here ...
2 Likes
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by Laredojohn(m): 5:35pm
hmm na wa ooo
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by lazinny(m): 5:35pm
How people fall for these kinda people baffles me Well I forgot not everyone has sense finally
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by stanliwise(m): 5:35pm
This days I don't know how people would use their two left leg to start looking for something that is not looking for them and this people are so-called educated being even in 300L and 400L still they don't apply common sense to do everyday thing.
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by careytommy7(m): 5:35pm
What is their business with what anybody chose to call them self. I'm a Christian BTW
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by uzoclinton(m): 5:35pm
chei. chei. chei. chei. Brainwashing to bad..
What our African pastors really know how to do beat is to commit bastardly acts in the name of God..
7 Twisted Atrocious Acts That Have Been Committed In The Name of God
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by goldedprince: 5:36pm
Did he Bleep the girl's ass to?
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by obojememe: 5:36pm
this one weak me
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by jerflakes(m): 5:36pm
Homo-christi
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by chyy5(m): 5:36pm
uncleiykeman:
Member spotted. How is ur a.s.s?
5 Likes
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by Khd95(m): 5:36pm
"our father in heaven owns it"
see wetin dem don't turn jesu Kristi to
e no consume me shaa
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by yeyerolling: 5:37pm
Proof
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by Olalan(m): 5:37pm
Crazy dude. But how people loose their sense if reasoning as regards ethnicity and religion surprises me.
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by BE811APP: 5:37pm
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by sharpwriter: 5:37pm
I no kno wetin I go do, weda make I laf or cry.... hmmn.. make I kuku do both togeda.
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by adeblow(m): 5:38pm
Ever watched the movie: Perfume (Story of the killer) comes to mind here
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by pdpisGONE: 5:38pm
if you can believe jesus died for your sin
if you can believe jesus as God CAN BE KILLED
if you can believe jesus, maerry and God ARE EQUAL
if you can believe jesus was not killed but died for your sin
the above are more confusing than waht the man is claiming
then why won't you believe this man
1 Like
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by 2lateBiafra: 5:39pm
Xtianity a BIG SCAM
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by jchioma: 5:40pm
Na wetin people no go gree believe? No matter how absurd it may sound, there will always be sheepeoples. Good forbid evil!
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by MANNABBQGRILLS: 5:40pm
Lord have mercy.
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by junkiesneverdie: 5:40pm
Wonders shall never end
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by Edu3Again: 5:41pm
WHAT KIND OF FOOLISHNESS IS THIS
|Re: Roland Samuel 'Christ' Arrested By NSCDC For Engaging Followers In Anal Sex (Pic by quiverfull(m): 5:41pm
"Religion" (not faith) remains the best weapon of deception.
Female Robber Nabbed and Stripped In Abuja / Biafra Girls Are Fraudsters,beware / Graduated From College And Moved Out
Viewing this topic: jerryunit48, fabulousstan(m), lion042(m), Sanmitte(m), ozo13(m), illitrate(m), lordtim001(m), Stephenchisky(m), ogunyemy(m), Ablegentlestyle, Free4tope(m), shadrach77, 2n2k(m), shankie, baroun04(m), kkkp, citee(m), Honilisha(f), Thorhammer(m), Campusity, Badman77, cantok, Samoneo(m), Ruggedpen, bettercreature(m), EHIRIMCHA(m), Prettyclever(f), kenenzo, greatjoey, destiny10, ayoola648(m), uzoormah(m), dukechilezie(m), pizzlesbar, moomanpg, daewoorazer(m), ruggedised, mccoy47(m), Emaopel2015(m), Olayinka777, Nomeh17, Ijobaorun(m), ebikay, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, djbazz(m), Lugar14(m), Tonero231(m), megasoul, jchioma, vibrio(m), Vondoola, stankezzy, Sirheny007(m), carzeem1, adepeter2027(m), Fyngal1(f), Klinee, majaye(m), Tolumiide, Georgeboy, lordkush, Dunni007(f), Sachiopropty(m), squino(m), superNOVA1995(m), kenx1(m), bencarson007(m), Teddybest, femisadeola4it, sholajigga(m), SuperHigh(m), Amberon11, mabea, nickdoc(m), jejeman, Marvinspeed(m), LeeMason, Michelle55(f), fxjohn2, careytommy7(m), TimeMod1, HarkymTheOracle(m), edu77, oyemmyx72(m), valgbo(m), shawdon(m), auschris, Dizu(m), chubysoft1(m), macaranta(m), alajoshomolu, Jamorezzi, sweetval, myners007, Ditoya(m), OtunbaAde101(m), phadat(m), Fundamentalist, autotrader014(m), Gbigs(m), Ferdinandr, Lakebridge, Juve4(m), guy1234, michoim(m), sojayy(m), chosengocap, Abudu2000(m), inotice, DieBuhari, foxyk(m), sirfee(m), lordbayus, chistar01(m), NJPot(m), LoveJesus87(m), Dabigbroda(m), Maxymilliano(m), Paduasmart, ogbolu0147(m), xoxo001(m), bluaero(m), clemsajayi07(m), jefy(m), nwafeje, kbanty22(m), olmyde(m), Arthaus(m), Petercross4u123(m), curiousme1, DWJOBScom(m), Michollo(m), oprime(m) and 226 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3