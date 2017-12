Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Real Madrid Vs Barcelona :El Clasico (0 - 3) On 23rd December 2017 (13995 Views)

Foodforthought:



Abeg u sabi ball very well.

I've always said that Benzema is the worst striker in LA liga. Offers nothing at all. It is because of his ineffectiveness that Rinaldo sometimes looks like a striker and is forced to do almost everything for Madrid. The clueless Zidane favoured him over Morata for no reason...Benzema is injury prone and a total waste.

Barca are not superior to Madrid,it's just that Barca have a No 9 and Madrid don't.



@bolded....what are you insinuating? @bolded....what are you insinuating? 3 Likes

Goallllll....3-0 up barca 2 Likes 2 Shares

Goallllll





Barça scored another one 2 Likes

GOAAAAL



3 2 Likes

.....3-0.......heehehe .....3-0.......heehehe 2 Likes

5-0. OK, Something unusual actually happened.Has just been told that the Spanish ordered a stop to the match to prevent score from reaching 5_0 as FIFA has a mandatory order in place for the balloon Dior and the FIFA club world cup be withdrawn if that score ever repeats itself again in any match between barca and RM

haters, am here come and fight me now 60 Likes 10 Shares

3-kondo 4 Likes 1 Share

Deer construction hahaahh 2 Likes 1 Share





#Feelin_gooooooood 2 Likes

AryaSand:

Bet9ja underrated us and gave us 3.10. Shout out to those who carried Barcelona straight win. Hahaha. Ya'll see 0-2 I see 3.10.

We the best baby.



the very best. i love your confidence in barca. the very best. i love your confidence in barca. 8 Likes 1 Share

Messi is MILES AHEAD of Ronaldo. It's not even debatable .







Mes Que Un Club 47 Likes 4 Shares

somebody should shift lemme faint 2 Likes

Please tell me messi scored 6 Likes 1 Share



End of match......0-3.hala barca. 1 Like

Fetula4u:

Goallllll....3-0 up barca

Must u shout mtchew.. Must u shout mtchew..





I FEEL LIKE RAPING SOMEONE LEGALLY......





MESSI: WE WUD SOON PLAY MADRID Barca belike.....I FEEL LIKE RAPING SOMEONE LEGALLY......MESSI: WE WUD SOON PLAY MADRID 8 Likes

policy12:





Just because una Messi shine small today,u dey ask where is Ronaldo don't worry another day. 11 points behind and you dey talk another day... 11 points behind and you dey talk another day... 2 Likes

Barca Don Give Me Xmas Gift O... I Love U Guys 5 Likes

Full Time 3:0

God bless alex vidal for making it 3. game over...now we can rest. 1 Like

Gőaĺiiięee !!



See as Messi delete Marcelo 《Ctrl+Del》 5 Likes 1 Share

Messi witg another assist!!!! Greatest ever!!!!! 7 Likes

Their papa







Ronaldo will have a terrible Christmas 2 Likes

binsanni:

haters, am here come and fight me now

Bros delete dt post now now Bros delete dt post now now

See as El Classico thread dry... Everybody don go find fuel.



Next time, don't vote for a fool. 14 Likes



Any update ? Who else is watching #Everton vs #Chelsea..........Any update 1 Like