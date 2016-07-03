₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by zoba88: 1:59pm
Apostle Suleman dressed like a policeman in church today for International Men's Conference Thanksgiving Sunday Service.
One word for him!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/11/apostle-suleman-dresses-like-policeman.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by zoba88: 2:00pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:00pm
Guy man
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Blackfyre: 2:00pm
This nigga funny
There is something about the police uniform tho, it just looks dishonest, with the person wearing it again, the whole thing looks the more dishonest..
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 2:01pm
Apostle Suleiman should have simply dressed in Navy uniform instead.
They look like sons of the devil in the uniform!
I am quite disappointed.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Spylord48: 2:02pm
Chai and where are those yeye policemen when you need them.. They won't do act now but if it is the common man now,they will treat him as if he committed serious offence
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by greatnaija01: 2:02pm
the message must be FIRE.... am so happy at this creative level...
critics can say whatever BUT... God uses the foolish things to confound the wise.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:02pm
Sulele carry go jare
Get some clean 3somes
Collect from magas and enjoy life to the fullest
For magas take this
Deuteronomy 14:22-29 New International Version (NIV)
Tithes:
22: Be sure to set aside a tenth of all that your fields produce each year.
23: Eat the tithe of your grain, new wine and olive oil, and the firstborn of your herds and flocks in the presence of the Lord your God at the place he will choose as a dwelling for his Name, so that you may learn to revere the Lord your God always.
24: But if that place is too distant and you have been blessed by the Lord your God and cannot carry your tithe (because the place where the Lord will choose to put his Name is so far away),
25: then exchange your tithe for silver, and take the silver with you and go to the place the Lord your God will choose.
26: Use the silver to buy whatever you like: cattle, sheep, wine or other fermented drink, or anything you wish. Then you and your household shall eat there in the presence of the Lord your God and rejoice.
27: And do not neglect the Levites living in your towns, for they have no allotment or inheritance of their own.
28: At the end of every three years, bring all the tithes of that year’s produce and store it in your towns,
29: so that the Levites (who have no allotment or inheritance of their own) and the foreigners, the fatherless and the widows who live in your towns may come and eat and be satisfied, and so that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 2:03pm
Wetin Car dey do inside church. Abi they are planning for a trip to Jerusalem??
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:03pm
greatnaija01:
Chao God have mercy on your creature
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Afriifa(m): 2:04pm
he still rocks much more than that corrupt rude IGP..
. i no call name
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Spylord48: 2:05pm
sarrki:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by sarrki(m): 2:06pm
Afriifa:
They are same thing
One uses holy book to rob people
The second one uses constitution
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Nutase(f): 2:06pm
Hope say no be bribe him wan take
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Afriifa(m): 2:08pm
sarrki:you forgot one uses peace and the other uses force... any how you try to paint it,,, Johnson rocks better..
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by dingbang(m): 2:11pm
Lol
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 2:11pm
A
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Daeylar(f): 2:41pm
Clown church, clown pastor,
At least it makes for great memes
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by dockokwus: 3:10pm
Anytime i see this man,its as if i see an invisible ' I am a scam' written over his forehead.
How can this one lead any sane person to God!
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by otokx(m): 3:24pm
Some churches are just theatre houses where people go to be entertained.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by mez57: 3:29pm
Do you need extra cash?
Nigeria presently is a forum that let you discuss about things currently happening in nigeria with other members while also earning Money, Unlike nairaland your earn Point on nigeria presently by posting new topics or replying to other people post/Topics. Which can be used to place banner ads on the forum or can be converted to money.
To Register: CLICK HERE
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 3:29pm
2 Corinthians 6:14
English Standard Version
Do not be unequally yoked with unbelievers. For what partnership has righteousness with lawlessness? Or what fellowship has light with darkness?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:30pm
Probably to arrest the devil and collect complete tithe
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 3:31pm
Suleiman issa con artist
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by pat077: 3:31pm
Well, there's no much difference between the Nigeria police and some so-called men of God.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by gunners160(m): 3:32pm
w
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by agodwin(m): 3:33pm
Suleiman is policing for Christ. Watch this video http://www.gtkforum.com/thread/62/is-the-nigerian-police-your-friend-or-not to know whether Nigerian Police your friend or not.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 3:33pm
TheTrueApostle.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Student125(m): 3:33pm
Suleiman
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Spylord48: 3:33pm
ChiefPiiko:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by Halexgos3(m): 3:33pm
I smell bribe there
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Dressed Like A Policeman To Church (Photos) by adexuxin(m): 3:33pm
All of this pastors are very brilliant businessmen who will still succeed in any endeavor they chose in life. it is all about making money. brothers and sisters.
