A new billboard by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s House on the Rock church caught his attention today and he has taken to Instagram to criticize it.



He shared the above photo and wrote;



“Disappearing post!

–

How did we get here? Take a look at this church billboard advertising a church. The words ‘Jesus’, ‘Christ’, ‘Bible’, ‘God’, even the word ‘church’ are all conspicuously missing, yet cattle won’t notice.

–

Many churches have gotten the branding wrong. If Jesus isn’t in the brand, it’s NOT ABOUT JESUS!

–

If no one is asking what they want to ‘belong’ to or ‘connect’ with or ‘learn’ from or what they’ll eventually ‘become’ if Jesus is so vividly missing, then it’s a HUGE shame!

–

Our pastors learnt in error from the ‘Benny Hinn ministries’ and the Bill Graham evangelistic association’ of this world. Their ministries are branded to suit themselves, not to suit Jesus. The ministry of the disciples wasn’t about motivational speaking or connecting or becoming, it was about the cross and the sacrifice that was made on it.

–

We are the #FreeNation in Christ, unlike many other ‘brands’ we are not ashamed to identify with Jesus! ~FRZ

–

#FreeTheSheeple

–

◄ Matthew 10:33 ►

*******************

New International Version

**********

But whoever disowns me before others, I will disown before my Father in heaven.



New Living Translation

**********

But everyone who denies me here on earth, I will also deny before my Father in heaven.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfympLcHSMY/



Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze is not done with churches yet.A new billboard by Pastor Paul Adefarasin's House on the Rock church caught his attention today and he has taken to Instagram to criticize it.He shared the above photo and wrote;

Just freezing 'em Pastors 3 Likes

This daddy freeze nah serious headache for pastors o. 2 Likes

Well, i think these days this freezer's I.Q is getting reduced. I wonder why!! 13 Likes 1 Share

This guy has a point though.

Looks like advertisement for some academic conference 52 Likes 1 Share

This guy is always criticizing and insulting pastors over everything, yet he abused and drove out his wife and children and is living with another man's wife. These are only a few of the many unchristlike things about him so I wonder where he gets his moral justification from. 16 Likes

kachi19:

Well, i think these days this freezer's I.Q is getting reduced. I wonder why!!



if after reading freeze's comment and you still went ahead and type this rubbish, then i can boldly say you have minus zero IQ hence the reason why you don't even know what IQ means. if after reading freeze's comment and you still went ahead and type this rubbish, then i can boldly say you have minus zero IQ hence the reason why you don't even know what IQ means. 44 Likes 1 Share

traeces:

This guy is always criticizing and insulting pastors over everything, yet he abused and drove out his wife and children and is living with another man's wife. These are only a few of the many unchristlike things about him so I wonder where he gets his moral justification from .

see one of the 'cattle' that freeze is risking his life and all to free them from the shackles the so-called pastors and men of 'dog' hanged on their neck! severe case of Stockholm syndrome! see one of the 'cattle' that freeze is risking his life and all to free them from the shackles the so-called pastors and men of 'dog' hanged on their neck! severe case of Stockholm syndrome! 19 Likes 2 Shares

This guys hatred for churches is increasing by the day,he just hates and criticizes anything christianity 2 Likes 1 Share

Daddy freeze is a foolish man 2 Likes 3 Shares

You do not understand branding then.



That signboard is targeted at non christians or non committed christians.



The first sign of any religious word will turn them off automatically. But immediately you walk into house on the rock, it is all about Jesus. But the idea is to draw you in with dazzle.



Go and study Marketing 101 and stop running your mouth because you gained relevance by critisizing church tithe. 23 Likes 1 Share

I agree with FRZ on this one! 11 Likes 1 Share

kachi19:

Well, i think these days this freezer's I.Q is getting reduced. I wonder why!! Freeze has always had low IQ and self worth. Oyedepo nor dey answer am and e pain freeze die. That's how to treat a nobody. Freeze has always had low IQ and self worth. Oyedepo nor dey answer am and e pain freeze die. That's how to treat a nobody. 2 Likes

Hating every time 1 Like

kachi19:

Well, i think these days this freezer's I.Q is getting reduced. I wonder why!!

So anyone who challenges the anti scripture conducts in your churches is having reduced IQ? So, you that swallow any poo a pastor says without reasoning it out or acting as if you have any brain, how should we rate your IQ? So anyone who challenges the anti scripture conducts in your churches is having reduced IQ? So, you that swallow any poo a pastor says without reasoning it out or acting as if you have any brain, how should we rate your IQ? 8 Likes

Honestly, i hate freeze with so much passion, but he has a valid point on this one; i have always wondered if those write ups is about some motivations/pep talk show. 4 Likes

SolexxBarry:

This guys hatred for churches is increasing by the day,he just hates and criticizes anything christianity I doubt you read the article. The OAP is calling for Ministers to give Jesus more reference and you are typing criticising Christianity. 9 Likes 1 Share

This man is a pain in the neck of Nigerian pastors. Chai! 1 Like 1 Share

Time to stop giving this thing relevance. He's becoming stale already. 8 Likes

This is really getting boring 6 Likes

Who still takes this clown serious? Freeze has lost it

H

What he said is true, no mention of Jesus.



Anyways not surprised something is wrong with House on the Rock. 3 Likes

Yankee101:

You do not understand branding then.



That signboard is targeted at non christians or non committed christians.



The first sign of any religious word will turn them off automatically. But immediately you walk into house on the rock, it is all about Jesus. But the idea is to draw you in with dazzle.



Go and study Marketing 101 and stop running your mouth because you gained relevance by critisizing church tithe. Correct! Correct! 4 Likes

He will gradually self-destruct. The more he criticizes the more these men rise higher and higher achieving great things for God and humanity. One day you will just hear, he has killed himself as he could no longer take it

Ok

Na him family members be cattle. OmoAle jatijati!

nwaanambra1:





see one of the 'cattle' that freeze is risking his life and all to free them from the shackles the so-called pastors and men of 'dog' hanged on their neck! severe case of Stockholm syndrome! NWOKEM MEPEE ANYA GI KA IGHOTA IHE EKWENSUA A NA KPO FREEZE NA ACHO IME. NDI ALAKUBA ZIPUTARA NWOKE AHU KA O GHASAA NDI KWESIRI IKE NA JESU CHRISTI. O BURU NA INWERE ANYA IME MMUO, IKWESIRI IMATA NA ONWERE ONYE KWU YA NA-AZU NWOKEM MEPEE ANYA GI KA IGHOTA IHE EKWENSUA A NA KPO FREEZE NA ACHO IME. NDI ALAKUBA ZIPUTARA NWOKE AHU KA O GHASAA NDI KWESIRI IKE NA JESU CHRISTI. O BURU NA INWERE ANYA IME MMUO, IKWESIRI IMATA NA ONWERE ONYE KWU YA NA-AZU

PLEASE ignore the person (freeze) and pay attention to this message.

Freeze just made a point every christian MUST pay attention to.

Pastors have really diluted christianity. smh 4 Likes 1 Share