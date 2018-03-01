₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Faithway10: 8:46pm On Mar 01
Controversial OAP, Daddy Freeze is not done with churches yet.
A new billboard by Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s House on the Rock church caught his attention today and he has taken to Instagram to criticize it.
He shared the above photo and wrote;
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by chukslawrence(m): 8:47pm On Mar 01
Just freezing 'em Pastors
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by ikbnice(m): 8:51pm On Mar 01
This daddy freeze nah serious headache for pastors o.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by kachi19: 9:10pm On Mar 01
Well, i think these days this freezer's I.Q is getting reduced. I wonder why!!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by G007(m): 10:02pm On Mar 01
This guy has a point though.
Looks like advertisement for some academic conference
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by traeces(m): 10:40pm On Mar 01
This guy is always criticizing and insulting pastors over everything, yet he abused and drove out his wife and children and is living with another man's wife. These are only a few of the many unchristlike things about him so I wonder where he gets his moral justification from.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 10:40pm On Mar 01
kachi19:
if after reading freeze's comment and you still went ahead and type this rubbish, then i can boldly say you have minus zero IQ hence the reason why you don't even know what IQ means.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by nwaanambra1: 10:44pm On Mar 01
traeces:
see one of the 'cattle' that freeze is risking his life and all to free them from the shackles the so-called pastors and men of 'dog' hanged on their neck! severe case of Stockholm syndrome!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by SolexxBarry(m): 11:05pm On Mar 01
This guys hatred for churches is increasing by the day,he just hates and criticizes anything christianity
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Chrisbeks: 12:08am
Daddy freeze is a foolish man
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Yankee101: 12:08am
You do not understand branding then.
That signboard is targeted at non christians or non committed christians.
The first sign of any religious word will turn them off automatically. But immediately you walk into house on the rock, it is all about Jesus. But the idea is to draw you in with dazzle.
Go and study Marketing 101 and stop running your mouth because you gained relevance by critisizing church tithe.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by thelifepagesng: 12:10am
I agree with FRZ on this one!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 12:11am
kachi19:Freeze has always had low IQ and self worth. Oyedepo nor dey answer am and e pain freeze die. That's how to treat a nobody.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Ellabae(f): 12:11am
Hating every time
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by achiever12: 12:11am
kachi19:
So anyone who challenges the anti scripture conducts in your churches is having reduced IQ? So, you that swallow any poo a pastor says without reasoning it out or acting as if you have any brain, how should we rate your IQ?
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Trustisaburden: 12:13am
Honestly, i hate freeze with so much passion, but he has a valid point on this one; i have always wondered if those write ups is about some motivations/pep talk show.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by TheGoodJoe(m): 12:13am
SolexxBarry:I doubt you read the article. The OAP is calling for Ministers to give Jesus more reference and you are typing criticising Christianity.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by afbstrategies: 12:14am
This man is a pain in the neck of Nigerian pastors. Chai!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Vikkie14: 12:14am
Time to stop giving this thing relevance. He's becoming stale already.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Viicfuntop(f): 12:14am
This is really getting boring
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Haggui: 12:15am
Who still takes this clown serious? Freeze has lost it
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by phranklyn92(m): 12:15am
H
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by chuose2: 12:16am
What he said is true, no mention of Jesus.
Anyways not surprised something is wrong with House on the Rock.
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by gbegemaster(m): 12:16am
Yankee101:Correct!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by EloquentMedia: 12:17am
He will gradually self-destruct. The more he criticizes the more these men rise higher and higher achieving great things for God and humanity. One day you will just hear, he has killed himself as he could no longer take it
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by jonadaft: 12:18am
Ok
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by HigherEd: 12:18am
Na him family members be cattle. OmoAle jatijati!
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by HigherEd: 12:18am
Mvdf
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by Badirukehinde(m): 12:18am
Opinions. Opinions. Opinions
I am a freelance writer, poet, journalist, editor, graphics designer, contents developer, Creative writing teacher, English Grammar, Phonology and Literature in English teacher. If you need help with branding, writing, research, graphics, editing etc
check Instagram/Facebook @loftyheightsconsults
e-mail: loftyheightsconsults@gmail.com
or call/chat +2348135359053
Get my book of poetry via
https://okadabooks.com/book/about/i_know_why_your_mother_cries/14808
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by FRESHG(m): 12:18am
nwaanambra1:NWOKEM MEPEE ANYA GI KA IGHOTA IHE EKWENSUA A NA KPO FREEZE NA ACHO IME. NDI ALAKUBA ZIPUTARA NWOKE AHU KA O GHASAA NDI KWESIRI IKE NA JESU CHRISTI. O BURU NA INWERE ANYA IME MMUO, IKWESIRI IMATA NA ONWERE ONYE KWU YA NA-AZU
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by obrigado080: 12:19am
PLEASE ignore the person (freeze) and pay attention to this message.
Freeze just made a point every christian MUST pay attention to.
Pastors have really diluted christianity. smh
|Re: Daddy Freeze Criticizes Billboard Of House On The Rock Church (Photos) by SmartMugu: 12:21am
Don't be surprised if FRZ makes it to heaven and some of these so-called pastors end up in hell.
