Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Credit Alert From An Unknown Person (17541 Views)

Get Credit Alert Daily / Popular Market In Jos "Chobe" Demolished By Unknown Personals (photos) / No Credit Alert From UBA Since 9 A.m (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)

Good evening everyone. Some days back I received a credit alert from an unknown person. Called my mum and bro to see if anyone sent money to me and they both said no.



Checked my mail cause I get notifications and I saw that the money was from SELF meaning the person probably tried paying the money into his/her own account. I'm willing to return the money but I don't know to go about it.



Please how do I go about it cause I want the money to get to the owner. 2 Likes 1 Share

Go to the bank and ask for the details of the depositor 20 Likes 1 Share

It could be from an anonymous donor, I do that too especially when I don't want people thinking I have money.If the person use a teller to pay,trust me it is a dead end except you have to pull out the bank CCTV. 11 Likes 1 Share

You do nothing. If it was an error then the supposed "self" will make a report to his bank, you will/may be notified and deduction will be made. Otherwise, merry Christmas in advance!



That's how it played out in my head. 64 Likes 4 Shares

Pierohandsome:

Go to the bank and ask for the details of the depositor

Ok thanks Ok thanks 2 Likes

How much is the money biko?? 3 Likes

uruba23:

It could be from an anonymous donor, I do that too especially when I don't want people thinking I have money.If the person use a teller to pay,trust me it is a dead end except you have to pull out the bank CCTV.

I don't think it's an anonymous donor. Only my family members have my account details I don't think it's an anonymous donor. Only my family members have my account details 4 Likes

princeonlinebiz:

How much is the money biko??

100,000 100,000 20 Likes 1 Share

! Such a honest individual!! I trust myself, i will have 'called myself to bar' and declared for all my learnned less than sober colleagues. I don't know why i dont ever get credited wrongly, only wrong debit, village people why 49 Likes

Just go to the bank and lodge your complain, then anything they asked you to do is the best in this situation. But they can't deduct it without your approval. Thanks for being a good citizen, many would have being rejoicing and shouting UPANDAN that MAGA DON PAY. 12 Likes 2 Shares

annie74:

Good evening everyone. Some days back I received a credit alert from an unknown person. Called my mum and bro to see if anyone sent money to me and they both said no.



Checked my mail cause I get notifications and I saw that the money was from SELF meaning the person probably tried paying the money into his/her own account. I'm willing to return the money but I don't know to go about it.



Please how do I go about it cause I want the money to get to the owner.





That you came here for advice shows you are a nice person. Go the extra mile to give back that money to its rightful owner it might be someone else's school fees who knows That you came here for advice shows you are a nice person. Go the extra mile to give back that money to its rightful owner it might be someone else's school fees who knows 16 Likes 1 Share

Op, God bless you abundantly. I would pm you for my account number now. Thanks 14 Likes 1 Share

annie74:





100,000 it's mine.... Zenith Bank it's mine.... Zenith Bank 32 Likes 1 Share

Send that money back to me asap, its mine 3 Likes

You better send back my money before i get you arrested. I have told you ooo.

If you like yourself, just send back my money! 11 Likes

E niidi m credit alert now now.

annie74:





100,000 20 Likes





Nairalanders who are staff of your bank will give you the sender's name by tomorrow.





Thank me later Drop your account number and the bank name.Nairalanders who are staff of your bank will give you the sender's name by tomorrow.Thank me later 3 Likes

.

annie74:

Good evening everyone. Some days back I received a credit alert from an unknown person. Called my mum and bro to see if anyone sent money to me and they both said no.



Checked my mail cause I get notifications and I saw that the money was from SELF meaning the person probably tried paying the money into his/her own account. I'm willing to return the money but I don't know to go about it.



Please how do I go about it cause I want the money to get to the owner.





ur problem e da for ur hand



do d needfull ur problem e da for ur handdo d needfull

Calm down and wait for the owner, the bank will collect the money and keep it, if the owner don't come forward, it will be theirs 3 Likes

please it is mine, which kain mistake I do, nah my house rent 13 Likes 2 Shares

uruba23:

It could be from an anonymous donor, I do that too especially when I don't want people thinking I have money.If the person use a teller to pay,trust me it is a dead end except you have to pull out the bank CCTV. for every credit, there is always a debit. If she goes to her bank, they will be able to establish the sender from the sender's bank for every credit, there is always a debit. If she goes to her bank, they will be able to establish the sender from the sender's bank

Check the senders details and if none, report to your bank immediately, they will figure it out.



It could be someone trying to pull a trick on you and if done by mistake, it will be sorted. 3 Likes

annie74:





Ok thanks Hence it appears as self as de depositors name, the only way you can track it is to demand for the mobile number on the sleep that's if it's tru bank teller he paid. 3 Likes 1 Share

Don't touch it o its a trap it was paid in by Maina

Run for ur life 2 Likes

•••Only a man.utd fan can do this... God bless yhu.

Chelsea fans una see una life? Chelsea fans una see una life? 6 Likes 1 Share

princeonlinebiz:

How much is the money biko??



You wan kidnap the guy You wan kidnap the guy

WAIT WAIT MAKE I PACK WELLWAIT