|Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by annie74(f): 6:28pm
Good evening everyone. Some days back I received a credit alert from an unknown person. Called my mum and bro to see if anyone sent money to me and they both said no.
Checked my mail cause I get notifications and I saw that the money was from SELF meaning the person probably tried paying the money into his/her own account. I'm willing to return the money but I don't know to go about it.
Please how do I go about it cause I want the money to get to the owner.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Pierohandsome: 6:36pm
Go to the bank and ask for the details of the depositor
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by uruba23: 6:40pm
It could be from an anonymous donor, I do that too especially when I don't want people thinking I have money.If the person use a teller to pay,trust me it is a dead end except you have to pull out the bank CCTV.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by iPrevail(m): 6:47pm
You do nothing. If it was an error then the supposed "self" will make a report to his bank, you will/may be notified and deduction will be made. Otherwise, merry Christmas in advance!
That's how it played out in my head.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by annie74(f): 6:47pm
Pierohandsome:
Ok thanks
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by princeonlinebiz(m): 7:00pm
How much is the money biko??
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by annie74(f): 7:01pm
uruba23:
I don't think it's an anonymous donor. Only my family members have my account details
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by annie74(f): 7:02pm
princeonlinebiz:
100,000
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by soberdrunk(m): 8:08pm
Such a honest individual!! I trust myself, i will have 'called myself to bar' and declared for all my learnned less than sober colleagues. I don't know why i dont ever get credited wrongly, only wrong debit, village people why!
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Ipheyemmy01(m): 8:08pm
Just go to the bank and lodge your complain, then anything they asked you to do is the best in this situation. But they can't deduct it without your approval. Thanks for being a good citizen, many would have being rejoicing and shouting UPANDAN that MAGA DON PAY.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by free2ryhme: 8:08pm
annie74:
That you came here for advice shows you are a nice person. Go the extra mile to give back that money to its rightful owner it might be someone else's school fees who knows
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by JamesReacher(m): 8:08pm
Op, God bless you abundantly. I would pm you for my account number now. Thanks
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by austino677(m): 8:08pm
annie74:it's mine.... Zenith Bank
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by wwwkaycom(m): 8:08pm
Send that money back to me asap, its mine
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by konkonbilo(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by CyberEBOLA(m): 8:09pm
You better send back my money before i get you arrested. I have told you ooo.
If you like yourself, just send back my money!
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Mopolchi: 8:09pm
E niidi m credit alert now now.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by TheHistorian(m): 8:09pm
annie74:
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by emeijeh(m): 8:09pm
Drop your account number and the bank name.
Nairalanders who are staff of your bank will give you the sender's name by tomorrow.
Thank me later
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by wildcatter23(m): 8:10pm
.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Siki355: 8:10pm
annie74:
ur problem e da for ur hand
do d needfull
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by AnaCheks(m): 8:10pm
Calm down and wait for the owner, the bank will collect the money and keep it, if the owner don't come forward, it will be theirs
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Harmored(m): 8:10pm
please it is mine, which kain mistake I do, nah my house rent
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by meforyou1(m): 8:10pm
uruba23:for every credit, there is always a debit. If she goes to her bank, they will be able to establish the sender from the sender's bank
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Speakdatruth: 8:10pm
Check the senders details and if none, report to your bank immediately, they will figure it out.
It could be someone trying to pull a trick on you and if done by mistake, it will be sorted.
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by usquare250(m): 8:10pm
Hence it appears as self as de depositors name, the only way you can track it is to demand for the mobile number on the sleep that's if it's tru bank teller he paid.
annie74:
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by sustained: 8:11pm
Don't touch it o its a trap it was paid in by Maina
Run for ur life
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Khutie: 8:11pm
•••Only a man.utd fan can do this... God bless yhu.
Chelsea fans una see una life?
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by free2ryhme: 8:11pm
princeonlinebiz:
You wan kidnap the guy
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by Ojuororun: 8:11pm
WAIT MAKE I PACK WELL WAIT
|Re: Credit Alert From An Unknown Person by deriksneh(m): 8:11pm
send it to my acct its mine pls
