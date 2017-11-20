₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by nwakibie3(m): 8:31am
It emerged at the weekend that no fewer than 16 companies have withdrawn their operations from the Onne Free Trade Zone.
This comes as the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) has been accused of damaging the concept of free trade zones in the country.
A Port Harcourt based oil and gas industry expert, Dr. Austin Obieze linked the exit of the 16 companies to what he described as “rogue behaviour” towards free zone operators in the country.
Speaking at the weekend in Port Harcourt, Obieze said the recent attack by OGFZA against a leading free trade zone operator, Intels Nigeria Limited (INL), sent the wrong signal and created panic among businesses operating in the zones.
“It was a very bad move by OGFZA, which was set up to promote trade and attract investors into the country through the oil and gas free zones concept. OGFZA, under Umana Okon Umana are doing the direct opposite of what it was established to do,” Obieze said.
He said by OGFZA’s action against Intels, free trade zones operation in Nigeria “cannot be the same again” as investors will find it difficult to take government for its words.
He said: “Free trade zones all over the world are created to serve as destination for capital; attract investment, create jobs and aid the transfer of technology to the host country. Free trade zones played a key role in the boom enjoyed by the Asian Tigers.
“The Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) and the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA) were specifically set up by the Federal Government to encourage investments in Nigeria in line with the country’s economic growth aspirations.
“Several incentives were instituted including 100% repatriation of capital investment, remittance of profits and dividends with no import or export licenses required.
“Companies operating in the free zones also enjoy immigration non-quota regime and are exempt from taxes such as value added tax, corporate tax, withholding tax, capital gains tax and customs duty on export of goods to other countries.
“It was these incentives that attracted several companies resulting in over five trillion naira investments in the zones, with several thousands of jobs created.
“NEPZA and OGFZA were set up to serve as enablers of trade but unfortunately while NEPZA has remained on course, Umana’s OGFZA has obviously lend itself to becoming an object of political vendetta and consequently derailed from its set objectives and the intents of its enabling Act.”
Among the 16 companies that have decided to exit the free zone are Prodeco International Limited, West Africa Machinery Services (WAMS), MGM Logistics Solutions Limited and Orlean Invest Limited.
Also speaking on OGFZA’s battle against Intels, The Managing Director/COO of Samsung Heavy Industries in Nigeria, Mr. Frank Ejizu, said: “You cannot be wooing investors on one hand and scaring them away on the other hand. It will not work. If there was a violation of the law, then there is a ground for sanction.”
The General Manager, Finance of the Lagos Channel Management Company Limited, Mr. Joseph Amoni, said the action of the government would scare foreign investors away from the country.
Also, the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Mohammed Umar Bago, said the situation was “getting sour”.
A former Senior Special Assistant to former President Goodluck Jonathan on Maritime Matters, Mr. Leke Oyewole, on his part, warned against the political witch-hunt against Intels.
http://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2017/11/20/16-companies-exit-onne-free-trade-zone/
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:32am
We miss Jonathan
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by aolawale025: 8:43am
And there goes thousands of job.
A useless government that is yet to generate a single job destroying gains of the past due to dirty politics
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by Blue3k(m): 8:46am
This is terrible news. We need to remedy this situation. The government idiotic actions are harming economy by flip flopping on policy this news is true.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by obataokenwa(m): 8:48am
Just cos of 2019, everything should be destroyed.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by NgeneUkwenu(f): 8:57am
PDP sponsored article to maligned Umana Umana....
Nigeria is not a banana republic...if you cannot stand the rules and feel you can blackmail the govt using job loss propaganda...it wont work.
This is no longer PDP/Jonathan time, when stealing was not corruption...Every kobo due to the govt must be paid into its coffer..or you pack and leave the scene for genuine investors to come in.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by rifasenate11(m): 8:59am
we keep losing investors and the FG is Talk is talking about borrowing to find the 2018 budget. . we must admit that this Buhari -led administration is up to no good. incompetence of the ministries to deliver has made it almost impossible to do anything in Nigeria.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by Feraz(m): 9:21am
NgeneUkwenu:Don't be stupid for heaven's sake. What does PDP have to do with this? Which rules? The one laid down by the firms or that by OGFZA? Here's one of the main reasons which I have quoted for you:
It was a very bad move by OGFZA, which was set up to promote trade and attract investors into the country through the oil and gas free zones concept. OGFZA, under Umana Okon Umana are doing the direct opposite of what it was established to do
Blue3k:Apparently, the goat I first quoted thinks it is an opposition sponsored article and not a fault of the government.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by obataokenwa(m): 9:24am
Feraz:That ewu and sarrki dont deserve reply on nairaland.
Ignore them pls
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:36am
Feraz:
If you werent stupid, you would have seen that the whole article were laced with bare faced lies, unfairness and unethical reporting by thisday newspaper. No effort was made to balance the report, not even a call the ONFGZ or its chairman to hear their own view....
just wasted my time with another brainwashed pained ipob/pdp yoot.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by Feraz(m): 10:36am
NgeneUkwenu:You're a very foolish cow because if you weren't, you wouldn't have made this a party affair in the first place. That Umana was not contacted to give his own side does not mean PDP sponsored it. 'pained IPOB/PDP yoot'...That's the only phrase your unicellular brain can learn.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by horsepower101: 10:43am
Buhari must continue in 2019. God is using him to deal with Nigerians. They say people get the type of government that they deserve.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by BruncleZuma: 10:46am
Umana Umana
MMM that year...
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by timidapsin(m): 10:46am
If u thoroughly read this post u will understand and give a deep thought into this matter, u will have no option than to agree that the issue is similar to what might have happened or occurred or even a resemblance of something that will definitely elude a mere human prowess and finally come to the conclusion that I have nothing to say....���
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by Frankbond1: 10:46am
can't stop laughing
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by tonio2wo: 10:47am
all these just in bid to justify what they did to atiku's intels.
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by MaziOmenuko: 10:49am
Story! Lies form the pit of hell.
Orlean Invest is a conglomorate offering several services in the Oil and Gas sector. They own
1. WAMS Machinery
2. MDM Logistics
3. Prodeco Limited
and finally, guess what else they own?
4. Intels Nigeria Ltd.
Among the 16 companies that have decided to exit the free zone are Prodeco International Limited, West Africa Machinery Services (WAMS), MGM Logistics Solutions Limited and Orlean Invest Limited.
Isn't it funny that among the 16 supposedly companies that left, the only ones listed are the subsidiaries of Orlean Invest?
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by tspun(m): 10:49am
Its getting worst everyday
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by tspun(m): 10:49am
F
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by kingzjay(m): 10:50am
Issorite!
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by DWJOBScom(m): 10:52am
NgeneUkwenu:
Are you even a Nigerian ??
This is more than a party affair or supporters crew thing. Let's be bothered when something worrisome is happening
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by hardballs: 10:55am
|Re: 16 Companies Exit Onne Free Trade Zone by FrankGiel: 10:55am
aolawale025:
We both know u know nothing about the workings of the free trade zone, but ur hands are itching you to write something
