Arsenal will continue the push for EPL title with a visit to Burnley.



Arsene Wenger men will face the high flying Sean Dyche men at Turf Moor stadium this Sunday.

This is a battle between the sixth and the seventh-placed teams in the premier league hence it will be an interesting match.

Currently, the Clarets are in position seven with 22 points out of 12 games while the Gunners are in position six with the same number of points; the two teams are separated by goals just difference.



The home side has kept three clean sheets in as many matches, thanks to their good defensive unit.

Arsenal has lost all their last two consecutive away matches. They have a very poor record against mid-table opponents.

Also, their best players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have not been so good this season. It will be interesting to see how they will fair against the achieving Burnley