₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,917,786 members, 3,934,750 topics. Date: Sunday, 26 November 2017 at 02:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm (947 Views)
Burnley Vs Manchester United (0 - 2) On 23rd April 2017 / Burnley Vs Chelsea (0. - 1) - Live / Burnley Vs Arsenal (0 - 1) On 2nd October 2016 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Omooba77: 10:00am On Nov 20
Arsenal will continue the push for EPL title with a visit to Burnley.
Arsene Wenger men will face the high flying Sean Dyche men at Turf Moor stadium this Sunday.
This is a battle between the sixth and the seventh-placed teams in the premier league hence it will be an interesting match.
Currently, the Clarets are in position seven with 22 points out of 12 games while the Gunners are in position six with the same number of points; the two teams are separated by goals just difference.
The home side has kept three clean sheets in as many matches, thanks to their good defensive unit.
Arsenal has lost all their last two consecutive away matches. They have a very poor record against mid-table opponents.
Also, their best players Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez have not been so good this season. It will be interesting to see how they will fair against the achieving Burnley
1 Like
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Omooba77: 11:47am
#COYG
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by dominique(f): 1:06pm
This is an opportunity for arsenal to take advantage of the Liverpool and Tottenham draw and climb two places up the table. But trust them, if the teams above then drop points, rather than capitalize on it, they will also drop their own points. Wishing them all the best + 3 points.
#COYG
2 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by NwaAmaikpe: 1:10pm
It is a sure loss for Arsenal.
Come on You Gunners!!!
Let's get relegated to the Championship where we can top the league.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by itsandi(m): 1:10pm
2:1
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by oweman: 1:12pm
That match has the posibility of a draw this afternoon . Though ordinarily it look aware win .
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by toblosky(m): 1:12pm
Today is my birthday and Burnley will make it complete beating Arsenal for me .Wish me well all Chelsea fans
1 Like
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by IgedeBushBoy(m): 1:14pm
Dem go chop am today
3 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by solochris(m): 1:15pm
Arsenal still get fans?
2 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by free2ryhme: 1:16pm
Make d match happen
Then we go know after 90 minutes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Dutchey(m): 1:16pm
booked 4 full match comment
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Dutchey(m): 1:17pm
,
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by dominique(f): 1:20pm
NwaAmaikpe:
2 Likes
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by senrino(m): 1:30pm
.
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by yanshDoctor: 1:32pm
fixed match
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by xreal: 1:38pm
Home Win or Draw.
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by xreal: 1:41pm
solochris:
Enough. Na Wenger just dey Bleep the club up.
1 Like
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by jeremy411(m): 1:42pm
Nysc members sing Garri Anthem to commemorate Garri Day 2017
Watch
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bb7YCdNDcnA/
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Godwin978(m): 1:45pm
this is another heart attack for arsenal fans, why nah? though sha make i sit for one corner dey watch how they will cry today
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Yusfunoble(m): 1:46pm
Top four loading
COYG!!!!
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by holluwai(m): 1:49pm
Bad belle everywhere
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by fineyemi(m): 1:54pm
See haters everywhere
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by fineyemi(m): 1:54pm
Arsenal will win today
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by Dreamswayne: 2:02pm
#COYG
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by doromi: 2:05pm
lol ..big wahala but i seee wenger wining .
|Re: Burnley Vs Arsenal At 3pm by jaheymezz(m): 2:07pm
see how the formation be.....if to say Na pes 17 be this if I pick ordinary As Roma I go kill this mumu formation wey arsenal dey use
(0) (Reply)
Register As A Member And Make Money From Sports Betting. / Soccer – EPL Arsenal 2 – 0 Hull City (Highlights) / Kante Wins PFA Player Of The Year.
Viewing this topic: senrino(m), biobab23(m), doromi, Dalyricz(m), eyamensah(m), v24m(f), Usjimy(m), Marvel1206 and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13