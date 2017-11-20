Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) (6414 Views)

The star studded event was lit by the attendance of countless celebrity couples who all looked amazing rocking the Aso-Ebi Ebi in different styles! and on Nollyzone we are bringing you to you guys top couples at the event.



See photos below...



1. 2baba And Annie Idibia







2. Jude Okoye And Wife







3. Tunde And Toolz Demuren







4. Icebergslim and Juliet Ibrahim







5. Sound Sultan And Wife







6. Ebuka Obi And Wife







7. Noble Igwe And Wife





If I wish them marital bliss now, people will say I am a hypocrite. So I'd rather not wish someone what I know they can't have.



That will be wish-wasting.

By the way, cute native designs.



..

FTC





They're cute. Wow They're cute. Wow

It’s Ebuka Vs Noble for best dressed!

Sound Sultan has no competition for worst dressed!

Toolz is looking miserable; hope she’s gotten over her loss

Hell

Hmm

Lala it is no more Python, na Banky w dey reign.

But that Juliet Ibrahim sha!

NwaAmaikpe:

1 Like

Lovely photo op for everyone

Tubaba no get money to buy Asoebi?



Is he broke?

Nice one

jolomiurenyi:

FTC OK. OK.

hit like if u don't care share if u do

So Iceblock too Na top celebrity 2 Likes

again?

My best couple. ...... Ebuka Obi And Wife.

I like tubaba style too sha.

Wow

Ebuka just go steal show with that him agbada...

Sound sultan wife is beautiful

No wonder condoms are now very expenses

Chai Tiwa Savage will be like right now seeing all these celebrity couples

Time for couples Roll call!!





Made men n their wives

Hola hola Oga Olopa

Bro you finally made it, hard work pays Bro you finally made it, hard work pays



Happy married life to banky and Adesua



