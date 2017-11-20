₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:13pm
Yesterday Banky W And Adesua had there traditional wedding in Lagos, top celebrities gather the occasion.
The star studded event was lit by the attendance of countless celebrity couples who all looked amazing rocking the Aso-Ebi Ebi in different styles! and on Nollyzone we are bringing you to you guys top couples at the event.
See photos below...
1. 2baba And Annie Idibia
2. Jude Okoye And Wife
3. Tunde And Toolz Demuren
4. Icebergslim and Juliet Ibrahim
5. Sound Sultan And Wife
6. Ebuka Obi And Wife
7. Noble Igwe And Wife
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 1:13pm
1 Like
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:24pm
If I wish them marital bliss now, people will say I am a hypocrite. So I'd rather not wish someone what I know they can't have.
That will be wish-wasting.
By the way, cute native designs.
I dedicate my FTC to every loving person on Nairaland. You all rock!!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by profchudo(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by jolomiurenyi(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 1:25pm
They're cute. Wow
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by iambabaG: 1:25pm
It’s Ebuka Vs Noble for best dressed!
Sound Sultan has no competition for worst dressed!
Toolz is looking miserable; hope she’s gotten over her loss
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by sheguy(m): 1:25pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ayolomo1512: 1:25pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Newbiee: 1:26pm
Lala it is no more Python, na Banky w dey reign.
But that Juliet Ibrahim sha!
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by donkenny(m): 1:26pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by FlySly05: 1:27pm
Lovely photo op for everyone
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Xyzee: 1:27pm
Tubaba no get money to buy Asoebi?
Is he broke?
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Uwaomapaul(m): 1:27pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kokotconcepts(m): 1:27pm
jolomiurenyi:OK.
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 1:27pm
hit like if u don't care share if u do
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by level10: 1:27pm
So Iceblock too Na top celebrity
2 Likes
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by miqos02(m): 1:28pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by jonnytad(m): 1:28pm
My best couple. ...... Ebuka Obi And Wife.
I like tubaba style too sha.
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Holaholaandy: 1:29pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Syphonn(m): 1:29pm
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 1:29pm
Ebuka just go steal show with that him agbada...
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 1:29pm
Sound sultan wife is beautiful
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 1:30pm
No wonder condoms are now very expenses
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kokomaster3d: 1:31pm
Chai Tiwa Savage will be like right now seeing all these celebrity couples
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by fridaytheyou: 1:32pm
Made men n their wives
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by registration(m): 1:32pm
Hola hola Oga Olopa
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by kagari: 1:32pm
NwaAmaikpe:
Bro you finally made it, hard work pays
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by Tchiman(m): 1:33pm
Lovely couples...
Happy married life to banky and Adesua
meanwhile check out my signature for more!!
|Re: Celebrity Couples At Banky W And Adesua Etomi's Traditional Wedding (Photos) by teresafaith(f): 1:37pm
They are all looking lovely, especially uchendu
