|Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 12:00am
David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known by his stage name Davido, was born in November 21, 1992 to the family of Chief Deji and Late Mrs. Vero Adeleke in Atlanta, Georgia.
His father, Chief Deji Adeleke is a very wealthy business man in Nigeria (hence his popular nickname “Omo Baba Olowo, meaning ‘Child of a rich man’), while his mother late Dr. Vero Adeleke, was a university lecturer.
The "FIA" crooner who made history at MTV EMA Awards 2017 as the first African artiste to win "Best Worldwide Act " 2017 is celebrating his 25th birthday today.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 12:01am
Hbd
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by destiny322(m): 12:03am
Happy bday to d guy giving wizkid (father of many nations) sleepless nyt.. Do ur thing... Omo baba olowo
19 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by IamHeWrites: 12:06am
H.B.D to Baba Imade X Hailey
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by MicheyJ1: 12:13am
Happy birthday Davido. It's high time you grew up.
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by 2dice01: 12:17am
Loading 91%
They are already in the building
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by HyconMojo(m): 12:17am
Happy Birthday OBO, leave the haters alone nigga
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by QueenMarvella(f): 12:18am
HBD Darling
I love u
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Drinokrane: 12:34am
2dice01:
H.B.D to him
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Priscy01(f): 2:59am
H.B.D David
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by NewsWorthy247: 6:05am
Baba Imade × Hailey
Omo oro... Happy birthday
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by mayweather145: 6:22am
Hbd o.b.o more blessing.
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Ghnaija(m): 7:02am
O B O more FIA blessings hbd
1 Like
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Shakushaku1(m): 7:14am
Hbd G
It's not easy to have achieved that much in 25years, keep working harder and make less noise
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by LuvU2(f): 7:15am
Hbd ❤
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:16am
happy buyday
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by yungmoney447(m): 7:20am
Hbd OBO wish yhu more blessing...FIA burn dem
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by MrWondah(m): 7:50am
Product of valentine day love.
Feb-Nov=9
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by nony43(m): 7:50am
C
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:51am
Happy birthday OBO
.baddest
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by swiz123(m): 7:51am
Your family wishes you a happy Birthday
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Jamb2017Cbt: 7:51am
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by DaddyKross: 7:51am
Happy Birthday O B O Ekun oko Wizzy... More Blessing
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Airforce1(m): 7:52am
QueenMarvella:
3 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by crownedprinz(m): 7:52am
like i care.....twud be a great idea to buy iphone x for your fans though
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by IamSINZ(m): 7:52am
QueenMarvella:
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 7:52am
Na my age mate self, but the only thing I celebrate na Christmas
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:53am
Happy Birthday DAvidO
#MoreLife
#YOLO
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:53am
Happy Birthday DAvidO
#MoreLife
#YOLO
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Donaltus: 7:53am
Happy birthday to omo Atlanta
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Robisky001: 7:54am
Davido seems to have more fanatic fans than Wizkid.
|Re: Davido Celebrates His 25th Birthday Today (Photos) by Godfidence: 7:54am
So I'm older than this boy! Baba God pick up my call oo. BTW, Happy Birthday OBO!
3 Likes
