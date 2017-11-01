



His father, Chief Deji Adeleke is a very wealthy business man in Nigeria (hence his popular nickname “Omo Baba Olowo, meaning ‘Child of a rich man’), while his mother late Dr. Vero Adeleke, was a university lecturer.



The "FIA" crooner who made history at MTV EMA Awards 2017 as the first African artiste to win "Best Worldwide Act " 2017 is celebrating his 25th birthday today.



