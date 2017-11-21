Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / How Do You Handle Angry Customers? (1493 Views)

Please I need your advice. My name is Bob, I own (and work in) a Grocery store where I'm privileged to see and meet different kinds of people on daily basis. Both classic and classless, young and old, fresh and gowdy, overbearing and sentimental... Name it.



Sometimes, we see customers who are always bent on frustrating our lives, ranging from..buying stuffs and threatening to return the goods demanding for a cash refund after the goods might have stayed with them for some couple of days to buying and refusing to pay.



There's this woman, (not really a regular customer) who called and ordered for a full bag of Rice. After we had arranged and supplied the rice, she was supposed to make a mobile transfer to our account, she informed us that she had a minor issue with her mobile App which she was supposed to get fixed before making the transfer.



Being an old cash paying customer, we agreed to part away with the rice pending when she settle the matter with her bank, she would make the transfer, meanwhile she had already have our account number cos she used to buy stuff from us before.



One week slipped by, no response! Two weeks gone, I didn't hear from her. Then I became worried and put three successive calls through immediately after the fifteenth day of the supply to know why she hadn't make the transfer, she didn't pick my calls. I allowed her, hoping that she may call back when she sees my missed calls. As she was the busy type. But she never called.



I became perplexed. Being concerned for her safety as this was unusual. Alas! She was fine, hale and hearty.



The following day, I called again and she didn't pick. Then I subsequently sent a text message informing her that her debt has been marked as an overdue, (After I had enquired for her work, family and life) that she should kindly make the transfer to my account details that was attached below the text message.





Then she replied me almost immediately, telling me to stop bombarding her with unnecessary calls and to stop sending her silly texts, then I should learn how to be courteous when writing to my customers.



Yeeyyy!..... Courteous?, Silly?, Bombarding?, what have those words got to do with my simple, honest and innocent text message ?



Well, having been in this business for long, I have been accustomed to handling antagonism with diplomacy. So immediately as I received her response, I quickly sent her another text message apologizing for "not being courteous on my text" as she put it. But here, I tried to read in between the lines to see where I got it all wrong but I didn't come to term with anything tangible...





To cut the long story short, from that moment I received her text, I chose not to call her again until whenever she made up her mind to pay.



Two weeks after, that was barely a month after the supply, I got a call from her. At first, she asked me why I don't want to give her a breathing space simply because she bought a common bag of rice from us? I was almost getting pissed, but I tried as much as I can and remained very calm but right inside me, I was deeply infuriated that I almost yelled at her.





I apologized again and assured her it won't happen again.( I have already made up my mind not to supply any other thing to her house without making payment upfront)Then she went further and dropped off the missile which was exactly what informed this post...





She said she's no longer buying the rice, that we should come carry it, owing to the fact that the rice is rebagged, half-full and substandard... All these she never noticed until after one full blown month. Jesu! And beside, the Rice I delivered to her house was an original Thailand Rice that's filled to the brim.





I simply said OK and hung the call, promised to call back to(morrow)day.



The question is...



How do you handle overbearing customers and what would you have done if you are in my shoes??



Common bag of rice? Wtf!!!





Yes! Common bag of rice. Those are the things we see when we are trying to please our customers. Some will appreciate it while some will be bent on frustrating our businesses.



Kindly help a brother. Your useful advice will go along way.



First, I need more clarification please.





You pointed out that the bag of rice was filled to the brim. I am aware that no bag of rice is filled to the brim except of course it was repacked. Is this the case with the bag of rice in question?





As it is, the mistake has been done by you. Never sell your provisions on credit. Get a POS machine to encourage customers who have no cash to pay with their debit cards. This rules out the issue of buying on credit.





I must commend you for the way you handled the situation with this particular customer though. You played along with her. If you had done otherwise, she would have probably created a negative scene and this isn't good for businesses.





When I said that it was filled to the brim, I mean it was a complete 50kg bag of rice..Yeah.



I didn't know she'd never wanted to make payment from the outset. She used it to trick us into leaving the Rice with her. We have POS machines, accept Mcash and equally accept mobile transfers.



Lalasticlala, please help a brother.

Hmnn

We settle with fight. It works.

No tym for long stories....even i don't stay long in church

The customer is king

Hmnn

Send dem away

hmmm

Honestly it's frustrating. Me don hail for grocery store. Thinking of branching into full scale sale of igbo. Talk say you no go pay...

its stories like this that makes me rule out

No credit during sales. wholesale/retail whatever.



Customers take sellers for granted when the ball swing in their area. They begin to toss u around, but they forget how they came crawling on their knees just to have the product sold on credit.



#Team No credit during sales

Just smile and allow them rant till they are tired and realise they are stupid for not opting to settle whatever it is amicably

In my experience standing in front of them and just starring with a blank and nonchalant expression seems to make them slow down

in business, both customer and criminal will try u...then u treat them accordingly when u identify them, its not good for ur business when treat a criminal like a customer

If it was a lady, I will slap her breast and smile, then if she responds, I will finger her and both of us will live happily ever after

Just don't say am sorry about it ma or sir



or I understand how you feel...cos you don't especially they have a certain expectation.



Just assure him that the reason for the challenge will be taken care of immediately. Do the ones within your power as a little victory will calm the customer down then quietly explain why the one that couldn't be done can't be accomplished(this you will have to do with tact in-order not to get yourself into trouble as some customers are something else these days).



Don't worry you will be good

It can be tough, but i try to remedy whatever the issue may be to the best of my ability. A business person must be patient sha, you will meet all sorts. Some clients will abuse your generation, some can never be pleased no matter what!You have learnt, never sell on credit.My clients know me well, that credit is not in my dictionary. If you don't want have enough money, i can reserve it for you after making a deposit. Just collect ur rice and move on! Most clients are just sent to bring out the worst in you, while some want to just test you and see how far you would go before breaking! When i try to be diplomatic, e no dey work at times.. Na bluntness and warri madness some dey understand fast!

I dont see anything wrong in how you handled the whole situation. I must say you did excellent with that.



There is no better way to handle customers like her. The one sure way is to give them a chance to introduce their real self and shut your door of kindness to them.



Go retrieve your rice and even say thank you. Let her comman buy credit again. Anuofia!



Some women eeehhh.... Na person wife fit be that oooo. Damn!

You handled her right.

I must commend your patience. You should also know some customers carry around problems that's bigger than your customer service etiquette. You can never please them, this woman falls in that category...



Go collect your bag of rice.

It's experiences that makes businesses adopt stiffer policies.

Thank God sha.. I nor dey work for that Grocery shop I for dey fight everyday... Lord! if what you said was what actually happen... Then that woman that took her bath with New improve Power Soap for hear word from me.